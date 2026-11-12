Military calisthenics for men over 40 (and over 50)

Search for military calisthenics past 40 and you’ll find apps, ads and a shelf of self-published 28-day books with “men over 40” or “over 50” in the title. The good news: you don’t need any of them. The moves that built soldiers still work in your 40s and 50s. What changes is how much you do, how long you warm up and how hard you land.

This is our free 28-day military calisthenics plan, adapted for men over 40 and over 50: the same push-ups, squats, rows and planks, fewer sessions a week, no jumping if you don’t want it, and the same day 1 and day 28 test so you can see it working.

Military calisthenics over 40: the short answer Does it work?: yes. Bodyweight strength work is exactly what Australia’s guidelines ask adults to do on 2 or more days a week

yes. Bodyweight strength work is exactly what Australia’s guidelines ask adults to do on 2 or more days a week Over 40: 4 sessions a week instead of 5, a 10-minute warm-up, and stop every set 2–3 reps short of failure

4 sessions a week instead of 5, a 10-minute warm-up, and stop every set 2–3 reps short of failure Over 50: the same, plus swap every jump for a step, march or fast step-up

the same, plus swap every jump for a step, march or fast step-up Test: push-ups in 2 minutes, a plank hold and a 2.4 km run or walk, on day 1 and day 28

push-ups in 2 minutes, a plank hold and a 2.4 km run or walk, on day 1 and day 28 Cost: free. No app, no gym, no equipment beyond a chair and a table or bar

Is military calisthenics good for men over 40?

Yes, and arguably more than it is at 25. Muscle mass starts to fall from about 30: one 2023 review puts the loss at roughly 3% to 8% a decade after 30 (Park et al., 2023). Strength work is how you slow that down, and Australia’s movement guidelines ask adults to do muscle-strengthening activity on at least two days a week, plus balance and mobility work on three (Department of Health). A military-style plan covers both.

Push-ups are also a useful health signal. In a 10-year study of 1,104 male firefighters with an average age of 39.6, men who could do more than 40 push-ups had 96% fewer cardiovascular events than men who managed fewer than 10 (Yang et al., JAMA Network Open, 2019). It’s an observational study of fit, working men, and the gap was no longer statistically significant once age and weight were taken into account, so it doesn’t prove push-ups protect your heart. But it’s a good reason to know your number.

What changes after 40, and after 50

The exercises don’t change. The dose does. In practice that means four things:

Recovery takes longer. The sore-for-two-days feeling arrives sooner. Four good sessions a week beat five ragged ones

The sore-for-two-days feeling arrives sooner. Four good sessions a week beat five ragged ones Warm up for longer. Ten minutes, not five: easy movement first, then the first set of each exercise at half effort

Ten minutes, not five: easy movement first, then the first set of each exercise at half effort Impact costs more. Jumping jacks, squat jumps and burpees are where older knees, ankles and Achilles tendons complain. Over 50, swap them out by default

Jumping jacks, squat jumps and burpees are where older knees, ankles and Achilles tendons complain. Over 50, swap them out by default Leave reps in the tank. Stop every set two or three reps before you’d fail. You get nearly all of the benefit with far less risk of a tweak that stops you for a fortnight

None of that means training soft. It means you can still be training in week four, which is where the results are.

The 28-day plan, adjusted for your age

Use the full 28-day plan and its four sessions (strength circuit A, strength circuit B, conditioning, and core and pull), with these changes:

Over 40 Over 50 Sessions a week 4 (drop the run or one conditioning day) 3–4, with a rest day between strength days Warm-up 10 minutes 10–15 minutes Push-ups as written; hands on a bench if form breaks start with hands on a bench; floor push-ups when you can do 15 clean Pull-ups as written, or slow negatives dead hangs and inverted rows first; negatives from week 3 Conditioning keep it; land softly no jumping: marching, step-ups, mountain climbers on a bench Week 3 (the hard week) AMRAPs as written 3 timed rounds instead of a 20-minute AMRAP Run run or run-walk brisk walk or run-walk; hills count Our adjustments to the MFO 28-day military calisthenics plan for men over 40 and over 50

A sample week over 40

Day Session Monday Strength circuit A: 3–4 rounds Tuesday Rest, or a 30-minute walk Wednesday Conditioning: 8–10 × 30 seconds on, 60 seconds easy Thursday Strength circuit B: 3–4 rounds Friday Rest, or a 30-minute walk Saturday Core and pull: 3 rounds, plus a 20–30 minute walk or ruck Sunday Rest Over 50, keep the same week and swap the conditioning moves for low-impact ones

Pull-ups are the hardest move in the plan at any age. Over 40, slow negatives and dead hangs build them safely.

Test yourself on day 1 and day 28

Keep the plan’s test. It’s the part that tells you whether the plan is working:

Push-ups: as many good reps as you can in 2 minutes. Chest to a fist’s height from the floor, body straight, full lockout. Rest only in the top position

as many good reps as you can in 2 minutes. Chest to a fist’s height from the floor, body straight, full lockout. Rest only in the top position Plank: a forearm plank, held as long as your body stays straight

a forearm plank, held as long as your body stays straight 2.4 km: run, run-walk or brisk walk, and note your time

Then see where you stand for your age: our push-up standards by age and pull-up standards tools give you a benchmark in seconds. If you’re training for an army or police entry test, add the beep test; if you want to carry weight, start with our rucking plan.

Before you start

If you have a heart condition, chest pain, dizziness or a joint that’s been bothering you, see your GP first. Exercise & Sports Science Australia publishes a free pre-exercise screening tool you can run through in a couple of minutes. Sharp pain means stop; ordinary muscle soreness the next day is normal.

Get the plan

The 28-day military calisthenics plan is free as a three-page printable PDF: every exercise with form cues, a tick-box calendar and a day 1 / day 28 test log. Print it, pencil in the changes above for your age, and start on Monday.

Military calisthenics over 40 FAQ

Is military calisthenics good for men over 40?

Yes. It’s bodyweight strength work plus conditioning, which is what the guidelines recommend for adults of any age. Over 40, train four days a week rather than five and warm up for longer.

Is military calisthenics safe for men over 50?

For most men, yes, with two changes: take the jumping out and stop sets short of failure. If you have a heart, joint or blood pressure condition, check with your GP first.

How many push-ups should a 40-year-old man be able to do?

It depends on your training history, but more is better: in the firefighter study, men who could do more than 40 had far fewer heart problems over 10 years than men who managed fewer than 10. Check your number against our push-up standards by age.

Do I need a military calisthenics app?

No. The plan is simple enough to run from a printed page, and ours is free.

How long until I see results?

Most people see their push-up number move within the 28 days, because push-ups respond quickly to frequent practice. Body shape takes longer and depends mostly on diet.

Sources: Yang et al., JAMA Network Open, 2019; Park, Shon and Kim, Journal of Yeungnam Medical Science, 2023; Australian Government Department of Health, Disability and Ageing, 24-hour movement guidelines; Exercise & Sports Science Australia. Checked 12 November 2026.