Over 40 and hills leave you blowing? The Norwegian 4×4 is the session sports scientists point to: four hard four-minute efforts, once or twice a week, and it raises VO2 max faster than steady cardio. Developed at NTNU in Trondheim, it takes about 40 minutes.

The Norwegian 4×4: the quick answer The session: 10 min warm-up, 4 × 4 min hard with 3 min easy between, 5 min cool-down

10 min warm-up, 4 × 4 min hard with 3 min easy between, 5 min cool-down How hard: 85–95% of max heart rate; about 70% in the breaks

85–95% of max heart rate; about 70% in the breaks How often: once or twice a week

once or twice a week Heart condition? See your GP first

How to do it

Warm up 10 minutes, easy. 4 minutes hard at 85–95% of max heart rate. It takes a minute or two to climb. 3 minutes easy at about 70%, still moving. Repeat to four hard intervals, then cool down 5 minutes.

Finish feeling you could do a fifth. Going flat out “is definitely not how it should be” (NTNU).

Your heart rate zone

Use 211 − (0.64 × age) for max heart rate; 220 − age underestimates it after 30 (Nes et al., 2013). Yours may be 10 beats either side.

Age Max HR Intervals (85–95%) Recovery (70%) 35 189 160–179 about 132 40 185 158–176 about 130 45 182 155–173 about 128 50 179 152–170 about 125 55 176 149–167 about 123 60 173 147–164 about 121 65 169 144–161 about 119 70 166 141–158 about 116

For a real number: once you’re used to hard training, go flat out from two minutes into a third interval; the highest reading is close to your max. Skip it if you have a heart condition.

No monitor: a word or two, not a sentence; about 16 out of 20 for effort (Stensvold et al., 2020).

Treadmill, bike, rower or hill

Option Setup Treadmill Walk or jog at a 5–10% incline Hill About four minutes to climb; walk down to recover Bike High resistance, 80–100 rpm Rower A split you can only just hold for four minutes Running About your best 3–5 km pace (pace calculator)

A rower does the job without pounding your knees.

What the research shows

Where do you stand?

Age Average VO2 max Middle two-thirds 40–49 47 40–55 50–59 43 35–50 60–69 39 33–46 70+ 35 29–42 Healthy Norwegian men, mL/kg/min (Loe et al., 2013).

Test yourself: run as far as you can in 12 minutes. VO2 max ≈ (metres − 505) ÷ 44.7 (Cooper, 1968), so 2,400 m is about 42.

How often, and who should be careful

Start with one a week, build to two, never on consecutive days. Keep the rest of your cardio easy.

See your GP first if you have a heart condition, high blood pressure or diabetes, have had chest pain or fainting with exercise, or are over 45 and haven’t trained hard in years. On beta-blockers, go by feel. Stop straight away with chest pain, dizziness or palpitations.

Norwegian 4×4 FAQ

Can I walk it?

Yes. A brisk walk up a steep treadmill incline or hill gets most men over 40 into the zone.

Is it better than zone 2?

They do different jobs: the 4×4 pushes VO2 max up, zone 2 builds the base. Do both.

Can I do it every day?

No. Twice a week is plenty; three is the most the main studies used.

Sources: Helgerud et al., Med Sci Sports Exerc 2007; Stensvold et al., BMJ 2020; Wisløff et al., Circulation 2007; Ellingsen et al., Circulation 2017; Nes et al., Scand J Med Sci Sports 2013; Loe et al., PLOS ONE 2013; Kodama et al., JAMA 2009; Cooper, JAMA 1968; NTNU CERG, exercise advice. General information, not medical advice.