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The Norwegian 4×4 workout: how to do it and what it does

Four hard four-minute efforts, once or twice a week. How to do the Norwegian 4×4, how hard to go at your age, and what the research shows.

Todd Cole
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Over 40 and hills leave you blowing? The Norwegian 4×4 is the session sports scientists point to: four hard four-minute efforts, once or twice a week, and it raises VO2 max faster than steady cardio. Developed at NTNU in Trondheim, it takes about 40 minutes.

The Norwegian 4×4: the quick answer
  • The session: 10 min warm-up, 4 × 4 min hard with 3 min easy between, 5 min cool-down
  • How hard: 85–95% of max heart rate; about 70% in the breaks
  • How often: once or twice a week
  • Heart condition? See your GP first

How to do it

  1. Warm up 10 minutes, easy.
  2. 4 minutes hard at 85–95% of max heart rate. It takes a minute or two to climb.
  3. 3 minutes easy at about 70%, still moving.
  4. Repeat to four hard intervals, then cool down 5 minutes.

Finish feeling you could do a fifth. Going flat out “is definitely not how it should be” (NTNU).

Your heart rate zone

Use 211 − (0.64 × age) for max heart rate; 220 − age underestimates it after 30 (Nes et al., 2013). Yours may be 10 beats either side.

AgeMax HRIntervals (85–95%)Recovery (70%)
35189160–179about 132
40185158–176about 130
45182155–173about 128
50179152–170about 125
55176149–167about 123
60173147–164about 121
65169144–161about 119
70166141–158about 116

For a real number: once you’re used to hard training, go flat out from two minutes into a third interval; the highest reading is close to your max. Skip it if you have a heart condition.

No monitor: a word or two, not a sentence; about 16 out of 20 for effort (Stensvold et al., 2020).

Treadmill, bike, rower or hill

OptionSetup
TreadmillWalk or jog at a 5–10% incline
HillAbout four minutes to climb; walk down to recover
BikeHigh resistance, 80–100 rpm
RowerA split you can only just hold for four minutes
RunningAbout your best 3–5 km pace (pace calculator)
Man in a cap and grey T-shirt sitting on a rowing machine in a sunlit gym, gripping the handle
A rower does the job without pounding your knees.

What the research shows

Where do you stand?

AgeAverage VO2 maxMiddle two-thirds
40–494740–55
50–594335–50
60–693933–46
70+3529–42
Healthy Norwegian men, mL/kg/min (Loe et al., 2013).

Test yourself: run as far as you can in 12 minutes. VO2 max ≈ (metres − 505) ÷ 44.7 (Cooper, 1968), so 2,400 m is about 42.

How often, and who should be careful

Start with one a week, build to two, never on consecutive days. Keep the rest of your cardio easy.

See your GP first if you have a heart condition, high blood pressure or diabetes, have had chest pain or fainting with exercise, or are over 45 and haven’t trained hard in years. On beta-blockers, go by feel. Stop straight away with chest pain, dizziness or palpitations.

Norwegian 4×4 FAQ

Can I walk it?

Yes. A brisk walk up a steep treadmill incline or hill gets most men over 40 into the zone.

Is it better than zone 2?

They do different jobs: the 4×4 pushes VO2 max up, zone 2 builds the base. Do both.

Can I do it every day?

No. Twice a week is plenty; three is the most the main studies used.

Sources: Helgerud et al., Med Sci Sports Exerc 2007; Stensvold et al., BMJ 2020; Wisløff et al., Circulation 2007; Ellingsen et al., Circulation 2017; Nes et al., Scand J Med Sci Sports 2013; Loe et al., PLOS ONE 2013; Kodama et al., JAMA 2009; Cooper, JAMA 1968; NTNU CERG, exercise advice. General information, not medical advice.

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