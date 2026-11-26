Before he coached UFC champions, Eddie Cha played poker for a living. Then he went all in on fighting. His first gym was even called All In. Cha, 53, one of the most respected striking coaches in mixed martial arts, died suddenly on Tuesday 24 November, US time (Heavy). His family has not released a cause of death (MMA Mania).

Eddie Cha at a glance Age: 53 at his death on 24 November 2026

53 at his death on 24 November 2026 From: Born in Korea, moved to California at 3

Born in Korea, moved to California at 3 Gym: Head striking coach at Fight Ready, Arizona. Before that MMA Lab in Phoenix, and his own All In MMA in Buena Park, California

Head striking coach at Fight Ready, Arizona. Before that MMA Lab in Phoenix, and his own All In MMA in Buena Park, California Nickname: Fighters called him “Master Cha”. Where it started isn’t on record

Fighters called him “Master Cha”. Where it started isn’t on record Champions: Henry Cejudo, Jon Jones, Deiveson Figueiredo, Zhang Weili

Henry Cejudo, Jon Jones, Deiveson Figueiredo, Zhang Weili Instagram: @eddie_cha

From kung fu to poker to the cage

Cha’s father was a seventh-degree black belt in Shaolin Kung Fu and started him in martial arts at 4 (Heavy, quoting MMA Junkie). He came to coaching after a professional poker career and opened All In MMA in Buena Park, in Southern California.

The big names didn’t come at first. “I could never get a break on getting some of the bigger names,” he told UFC.com in 2022. “Eventually, I just said, forget it, the guys that I have, I’m gonna build them the best I can.” His “first ace” was Francisco Rivera, who won six straight. Rivera wrote this week that Cha “got me to UFC and we were there for 12 fights” (Instagram).

Former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson and MMA Lab coach John Crouch then asked him to Arizona. He moved in 2016, and a few years later went to Fight Ready, where he coached alongside Santino DeFranco and Brady Fink.

How he coached

Cha didn’t believe in one system for everyone. “A lot of coaches will have their system and then apply it to every fighter, whether it be a flyweight or a heavyweight,” he said. “For me, whatever they do well, you just want to make it a little bit better. That’s where you see the fast-track result” (UFC.com).

He set short-term goals for fighters already near the top and long-term ones for those starting out. Some days were hand speed, some were power, some were fight IQ. And the cost was real. “You have no family life, pretty much,” he said of his “super camps”: eight-plus weeks, six hours a day. “Having an understanding and unbelievable wife is honestly the secret.”

Chan Sung Jung, the Korean Zombie, in Korea in July 2013, before his first UFC title shot. Cha later became his head coach. Photo: acrofan.com, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

The champions he built

His best-known partnership was with Chan Sung Jung, “The Korean Zombie”, whom he coached for years and translated for. He sharpened Cejudo’s striking on the way to two UFC titles, and Zhang Weili and Deiveson Figueiredo moved their camps to Fight Ready in 2021 (MMA Junkie).

Fighter Titles With Cha Henry Cejudo UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Sharpened his striking for both belts Jon Jones UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Worked with Cha (UFC.com) Benson Henderson UFC lightweight champion Helped bring Cha to Arizona Deiveson Figueiredo UFC flyweight champion Moved his camp to Fight Ready, 2021 Chan Sung Jung Two UFC title shots Head coach for years, and his translator Francisco Rivera 12 UFC fights Cha’s “first ace” The men Cha coached. Sources: MMA Junkie, MMA Mania, UFC.com, Heavy.

Fighter Titles With Cha Zhang Weili UFC strawweight champion Moved her camp to Fight Ready, 2021 Mackenzie Dern Jiu-jitsu world champion Cha got her to striking practice every day And the women.

What the fighters said

“This one really hurts,” Cejudo wrote. “Eddie Cha was a good man, good friend, good husband, good coach.” Flyweight Bruno Silva wrote: “I wasn’t the first person you trained for a UFC fight, but I was the last one” (Heavy). Mackenzie Dern, a jiu-jitsu world champion, said Cha was why she kept striking when “the easiest thing for me would have been to give up” (Instagram).

More on the fight game: Tai Tuivasa, Navajo Stirling and our guide to UFC weight classes. For the striking side, start with our boxing workout.

Eddie Cha FAQ

How old was Eddie Cha?

He was 53 when he died on 24 November 2026.

How did Eddie Cha die?

His family has not released a cause of death. Reports say he died suddenly.

Who did Eddie Cha coach?

Henry Cejudo, the Korean Zombie, Zhang Weili, Deiveson Figueiredo, Jon Jones, Mackenzie Dern and many more, mostly at Fight Ready in Arizona.

Sources: Heavy; MMA Mania; MMA Mania; MMASucka; UFC.com; MMA Junkie; fighters’ Instagram posts. Checked 26 November 2026.