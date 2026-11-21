Thankfully, and finally, Strava has made HYROX official. On 19 November the app added Hybrid Racing as a sport type, so a HYROX race no longer has to be annoyingly logged as a “workout” with a note in the title (Strava). There’s a catch: your watch can’t upload it that way yet, so you have to fix each one by hand. It takes about a minute.

What’s new Hybrid Racing sport type: with tags for HYROX Race, Simulation or Training

with tags for HYROX Race, Simulation or Training HYROX exercises: sled push and pull, burpee broad jumps, rowing, farmers carry, sandbag lunges, wall balls

sled push and pull, burpee broad jumps, rowing, farmers carry, sandbag lunges, wall balls Coming soon: four guided intro workouts for subscribers, and HYROX races in Race Discovery

four guided intro workouts for subscribers, and HYROX races in Race Discovery The deal: an exclusive two-year partnership; Strava is HYROX’s “Global Community Platform”

an exclusive two-year partnership; Strava is HYROX’s “Global Community Platform” The catch: watches don’t upload as Hybrid Racing yet

How to log a HYROX race on Strava

Record the race on your watch or phone as you normally would, let it sync, then do this (Strava help centre):

Open the activity and tap Edit. Change the sport type to Hybrid Racing. It’s in the Strength section of the sport picker, just before CrossFit. Pick a tag: HYROX Race, HYROX Simulation or HYROX Training. For a race or simulation, choose your division: Men’s Open, Women’s Open, Men’s Pro, Women’s Pro or Mixed Doubles. Strava fills in the eight stations in race order, with the set distances and weights for your division. Type in your time for each one. Tap Save.

If you tag it as Training, Strava doesn’t fill anything in, so you add the exercises yourself. And if Hybrid Racing isn’t in your sport picker yet, update the app. Strava says it’s rolling out gradually.

Eight 1 km runs and eight stations. Strava now fills in the stations and weights for your division

The three catches

Your watch won’t do it for you. “Devices don’t yet send activities to Strava as Hybrid Racing,” Strava says. Whatever you record uploads as the sport you picked on the watch, and you change it afterwards.

“Devices don’t yet send activities to Strava as Hybrid Racing,” Strava says. Whatever you record uploads as the sport you picked on the watch, and you change it afterwards. The running doesn’t count. The 8 km you run in a HYROX race won’t be added to your running totals or goals once the activity is tagged Hybrid Racing.

The 8 km you run in a HYROX race won’t be added to your running totals or goals once the activity is tagged Hybrid Racing. No station logging on Apple Watch. You’ll be entering station times on your phone.

None of that is in Strava’s announcement. It’s all in the help page.

The 1,000 m row is station five. You can now log it in metres or calories

Why Strava bothered

Because that’s where the people are going. HYROX says 1.7 million people raced in the 2025/26 season and it expects 2.3 million this season, across 125 races. About 70% of them are doing it for the first time. Strava chief executive Michael Martin said workouts with HYROX in the title or description “more than doubled versus last year”.

More is coming in early 2027: a club type for gyms, circuit tracking, and what Strava calls “an easier way for athletes to share their official race time”. That last one is the feature most racers will actually want.

Our read

It’s a good start and a slightly clumsy one. Typing in eight station times by hand is fine once, after a race. Nobody is going to do it after every Tuesday session. Until watches can send the sport type and the splits across on their own, most people will tag their races and leave the training as it is.

If you chase a yearly running total, think before you retag. Those race kilometres drop out of it.

Don’t know your station weights? Our HYROX stations and weights guide has all eight in race order for every division, with a one-page cheat sheet to print. To get ready for the race itself, start with how to build a HYROX program or try the HYROX workout for a normal gym.

Sources: Strava press release, 19 November 2026; Strava help centre. Checked 21 November 2026.