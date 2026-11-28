Christmas invariably throws out a training routine. The gym’s shut or an hour’s drive from the in-laws, the days run on ham and beer, and by New Year you feel it in you bones. The 12 Days of Christmas workout fixes that with 30-odd minutes, no gym and nothing to remember: 12 moves, built up like the song, 364 reps in all. Here’s how it works, the moves, three levels, a kettlebell version and a printable card for the fridge.

The 12 Days of Christmas workout at a glance Format: 12 rounds, each one adds a move, like the song

12 rounds, each one adds a move, like the song Total: 364 reps

364 reps Time: about 25 to 40 minutes for a fit man (our read)

about 25 to 40 minutes for a fit man (our read) Gear: none; a pull-up bar or a kettlebell if you have one

none; a pull-up bar or a kettlebell if you have one Levels: Six Days (56 reps), Twelve Days, Twelve Days loaded

How the 12 Days of Christmas workout works

It runs like the carol. Round 1 is one burpee. Round 2 is two pull-ups, then one burpee. Round 3 is three pike push-ups, two pull-ups, one burpee. Each round adds the next move on top and works back down to the burpee, so round 12 is everything: 12 star jumps, 11 V-ups, 10 shoulder taps and so on, down to that one last burpee.

Start a clock and don’t stop it. Rest whenever you need to, but the clock keeps running. That’s what makes it a test you can repeat: write your time down on Christmas Day and try to beat it on New Year’s Day.

The order isn’t random. Because move 1 gets done in all 12 rounds and move 12 only once, every move totals its number times (13 minus its number). The middle moves get the most reps (42 push-ups, 42 squats), so we put the hardest moves at the ends, where you only do 12 of each, and the easy volume in the middle.

Push-ups are move 6: 42 of them by the end, more than anything else bar the squats.

The 12 moves

Every move is bodyweight. If you’ve got a kettlebell, the swaps in the middle column make it harder. “Each counts” means one leg, arm or tap is one rep.

Move Kettlebell swap Total 1. Burpee

Chest to the floor, jump at the top Same 12 2. Pull-up

No bar: backpack row KB row, each arm counts 22 3. Pike push-up

Hips high, head towards the floor KB push press, each arm counts 30 4. Jump squat

Land soft, straight into the next KB swing 36 5. Sit-up

Feet under a couch or a mate Same 40 6. Push-up

Chest to a fist from the floor Same 42 7. Air squat

Hips below knees, heels down Goblet squat 42 8. Mountain climber

Each knee drive counts Same 40 9. Reverse lunge

Each leg counts Goblet reverse lunge 36 10. Plank shoulder tap

Each tap counts, hips still Same 30 11. V-up

Too hard: tuck-up Same 22 12. Star jump

The easy one. Enjoy it. Same 12

No pull-up bar? Fill a backpack with a few kilos, hinge forward with a flat back and row it to your lower ribs. If the pike push-ups turn into a sagging mess, do normal push-ups with your feet on a step instead. For more on the moves, see our calisthenics for beginners guide.

Pick your level

Six Days: stop after round 6. That’s 56 reps and about 10 minutes. Right for you if you haven’t trained for a while or you’re carrying a few extra kilos.

stop after round 6. That’s 56 reps and about 10 minutes. Right for you if you haven’t trained for a while or you’re carrying a few extra kilos. Twelve Days: the full 364 reps. In our read, most fit men finish in 25 to 40 minutes.

the full 364 reps. In our read, most fit men finish in 25 to 40 minutes. Twelve Days, loaded: use the kettlebell swaps. A 16 kg bell suits most men; drop to 12 kg if your swing or press gets ugly.

One kettlebell turns five of the 12 moves into loaded work.

The countdown version: one round a day to Christmas

Not up for 364 reps in one hit? Spread it out. Do round 1 on 14 December, round 2 on 15 December, and so on, so round 12 lands on Christmas Day. The early days take a minute; the last few are proper sessions. Then do the full workout in one go on New Year’s Day and see how it feels.

Doing it in an Australian summer

Christmas here means heat. Do it early, before the day warms up, or late in the afternoon in the shade. Keep water within reach and drink between rounds. If you feel dizzy or sick, stop and cool down.

The beach works, but sand changes it: jump squats, star jumps and burpees get harder because you lose spring, and lunges get wobbly. Count on a slower time on sand than on grass, and don’t compare the two.

Lunges are move 9. On sand, take them slower and keep the front knee over the foot.

Print it and stick it on the fridge

The card has the 12 moves, the kettlebell swaps, the three levels and two boxes for your times: Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Download the free printable 12 Days of Christmas workout (PDF).

Tap the card for the A4 PDF.

After Christmas

One workout won’t undo a week of pudding, and it’s not meant to. It keeps you moving while the routine’s broken and gives you a number to beat. If you want a proper plan for January, our free military calisthenics workout is four weeks of bodyweight training you can do anywhere. And if you’re still buying presents, the Christmas gifts for men guide has 13 picks for men who train, from running watches to lifting straps.

FAQ

How many reps is the 12 Days of Christmas workout?

364 reps in the full version. Round 12 alone is 78 reps, because it runs every move from 12 down to 1.

Can I do it with a barbell, CrossFit-style?

Yes. Gym versions use barbell moves such as thrusters, push presses and power cleans in the same ladder. This one is built for wherever you are on Christmas Day, so it needs no barbell. If you’re in a gym, keep the weight light: you’ll do 42 reps of the middle moves.

Should I do it every day over Christmas?

Not the full version. 364 reps of mostly the same muscles needs a day or two of recovery. Do it once or twice a week, or use the countdown version above.