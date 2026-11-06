Kimi Antonelli: how the youngest F1 champion trains

Kimi Antonelli is the youngest Formula 1 world champion in history. The Mercedes driver sealed the 2026 title with third place at the Mexico City Grand Prix on 1 November, aged 20 years and 68 days, with four races still to run. That beats Sebastian Vettel’s record of 23 years and 133 days from 2010 by more than three years (Formula 1; ESPN). He’s also Italy’s first world champion in 73 years.

A year ago he was a rookie having an up-and-down first season. Here’s who he is, how he got here so young, and how a 20-year-old trains his body for one of the most physically punishing seats in sport.

Kimi Antonelli at a glance Full name: Andrea Kimi Antonelli

Andrea Kimi Antonelli Born: 25 August 2006, Bologna, Italy (age 20)

25 August 2006, Bologna, Italy (age 20) Team: Mercedes, since replacing Lewis Hamilton in 2025

Mercedes, since replacing Lewis Hamilton in 2025 World champion: 2026, at 20 years and 68 days, the youngest ever

2026, at 20 years and 68 days, the youngest ever 2026 season: nine wins and seven poles by Mexico City

nine wins and seven poles by Mexico City Height: no official figure; most driver profiles list about 1.72 m (5 ft 8 in)

no official figure; most driver profiles list about 1.72 m (5 ft 8 in) Lives: San Marino

How old is Kimi Antonelli?

He’s 20. He was born on 25 August 2006 in Bologna, which made him 20 years and 68 days old when he clinched the title. The youngest champions before him were all at least 23 (Formula 1):

Youngest F1 champions Age 1. Kimi Antonelli (2026) 20y 68d 2. Sebastian Vettel (2010) 23y 133d 3. Lewis Hamilton (2008) 23y 300d 4. Fernando Alonso (2005) 24y 57d 5. Max Verstappen (2021) 24y 73d Source: Formula 1

How he got here so young

Antonelli on the Melbourne Walk at the 2026 Australian Grand Prix. Photo: Yu Chu Chin, CC BY-SA 4.0

Racing is the family business. His father, Marco Antonelli, is a sportscar driver who has run his own team since 1993. Mercedes signed Kimi to its junior programme as a young teenager, and he won almost everything on the way up (Wikipedia):

2020 and 2021: back-to-back European karting champion in the senior OK class.

back-to-back European karting champion in the senior OK class. 2022: Italian and German (ADAC) Formula 4 champion, with a then-record 13 wins as a rookie in Italy.

Italian and German (ADAC) Formula 4 champion, with a then-record 13 wins as a rookie in Italy. 2023: Formula Regional European and Middle East champion.

Formula Regional European and Middle East champion. 2024: sixth in Formula 2, with two wins, after skipping Formula 3 altogether.

sixth in Formula 2, with two wins, after skipping Formula 3 altogether. 2025: F1 debut at 18 years and 203 days, replacing Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes. Three podiums, and the youngest driver ever to lead a race.

F1 debut at 18 years and 203 days, replacing Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes. Three podiums, and the youngest driver ever to lead a race. 2026: first win in China, then a run of five in a row, and the title in Mexico City.

How Kimi Antonelli trains

Mercedes doesn’t publish its drivers’ programmes, but Antonelli has described the shape of his off-seasons:

Training camps built around three sessions a day. Before his rookie season he trained in Lanzarote: an early-morning swim, neck training at lunch and an afternoon bike ride. “We trained really hard,” he said (Mercedes-AMG F1).

Before his rookie season he trained in Lanzarote: an early-morning swim, neck training at lunch and an afternoon bike ride. “We trained really hard,” he said (Mercedes-AMG F1). Strength first, then the engine. Before 2026 he went to the IMG Academy in Florida with the team partner Gatorade. “We are happy with the strength, but now we want to start working on the cardio,” he said. “We want to make sure I am always at 100% energy to maximise my performance in the car” (Mercedes-AMG F1; Formula 1).

Before 2026 he went to the IMG Academy in Florida with the team partner Gatorade. “We are happy with the strength, but now we want to start working on the cardio,” he said. “We want to make sure I am always at 100% energy to maximise my performance in the car” (Mercedes-AMG F1; Formula 1). Training his head too. Over the winter he worked through his rookie season with a psychologist: “We looked back and understood what went well and what went wrong in 2025.”

Over the winter he worked through his rookie season with a psychologist: “We looked back and understood what went well and what went wrong in 2025.” And switching off. He spent the break at home with family, and “ate a lot of food from my grandmother and my aunt.”

What an F1 car does to your body

Braking and cornering loads hit the neck on every lap. Antonelli’s Mercedes in Bahrain, 2026. Photo: Liauzh, CC BY-SA 4.0

The best evidence on what drivers actually need comes from a 2026 review in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, which pulled together every published study on racing drivers and interviewed three F1 performance coaches (Tyler et al., 2026). Its findings cut against the “fittest athletes on earth” myth:

Their aerobic fitness, height and body mass aren’t exceptional compared with other athletes.

compared with other athletes. The standout adaptation is neck strength. Braking and cornering forces push the head and helmet sideways and forwards lap after lap, so drivers train the neck the way other athletes train their legs.

Braking and cornering forces push the head and helmet sideways and forwards lap after lap, so drivers train the neck the way other athletes train their legs. Heat is the other big stressor. Teams use heat acclimation, plus cooling before and during races.

Teams use heat acclimation, plus cooling before and during races. Much of it runs on experience, not data. The coaches said a lot of what drivers do is based on what has worked rather than on research, and flagged unanswered questions such as what the cars’ bouncing does to drivers’ lower backs.

That’s why Antonelli’s camps put neck work in the middle of the day and why he’s now chasing cardio: the strength gets you through the corners, the engine gets you to lap 50 still sharp.

F1 neck training you can actually do

Drivers use custom rigs and weighted helmets. You don’t need them. Our read on a safe version for a normal gym, twice a week after your main session:

Four-way hand isometrics: press your forehead into your palm, then the back of your head, then each side, without letting your head move. Hold 10 to 20 seconds each way, 3 rounds, at about half effort to start. Band neck holds: loop a light band around your head, step away until it’s taut and hold your head still, facing each direction in turn. Lying neck raises: lie face up on a bench with your head off the end and slowly lift your chin to your chest, 2 sets of 12 to 15. Then face down, lifting the back of your head. Shrugs and face pulls to build the traps and upper back that support the neck.

Go slowly, no jerking, and stop if anything causes pain, tingling or dizziness. Neck muscles respond fast, which is why drivers’ necks visibly thicken within a season. For the rest of the upper back, see our guides to the lat pulldown and the renegade row.

Kimi Antonelli FAQ

How old is Kimi Antonelli?

20. He was born on 25 August 2006 and won the 2026 world title at 20 years and 68 days.

How tall is Kimi Antonelli?

Mercedes and F1 don’t publish an official height. Most driver profiles list him at about 1.72 m (5 ft 8 in), close to the average for the grid.

Who is the youngest F1 world champion?

Kimi Antonelli, who won the 2026 title at 20 years and 68 days. The previous record was Sebastian Vettel’s, at 23 years and 133 days in 2010.

How do F1 drivers train their necks?

With isometric holds and resistance in every direction, often using bands, harnesses or weighted helmets, because braking and cornering forces load the head and helmet hard on every lap. Neck strength is the standout physical adaptation in F1 drivers.

Where does Kimi Antonelli live?

In San Marino. He moved into a new house there over the 2025–26 winter.