Andreas Almgren: the self-coached ex-data scientist who won New York on debut

Andreas Almgren had never run a marathon. On Sunday 1 November he won the biggest one in the world. The 31-year-old Swede sat in a pack of 10 men until 35km, then ran away from them through Harlem, up Fifth Avenue and into Central Park to win the 2026 New York City Marathon in 2:06:01, 13 seconds clear of Italy’s Yemaneberhan Crippa. It was the third-fastest winning time in the race’s history and the first New York win by a Swede (AP; Canadian Running).

What makes it stranger is who he is. Almgren was an 800m runner whose career was nearly ended by stress fractures, then a data scientist at a sports-tech company. He writes his own training. Here’s who he is, how he won, how he trains and fuels, and what a normal runner can actually take from it.

Andreas Almgren at a glance Born: 12 June 1995, Sweden (age 31)

12 June 1995, Sweden (age 31) New York 2026: 1st in 2:06:01, his marathon debut

1st in 2:06:01, his marathon debut Half marathon: 58:06, a European record, winning the world title in Copenhagen in September 2026

58:06, a European record, winning the world title in Copenhagen in September 2026 Track: 2026 European 10,000m champion; 800m bronze at the 2014 world juniors

2026 European 10,000m champion; 800m bronze at the 2014 world juniors Coach: himself. His old high school coach, Urban Aruhn, is a sounding board

himself. His old high school coach, Urban Aruhn, is a sounding board Training base: Flagstaff, Arizona (2,100m altitude)

Flagstaff, Arizona (2,100m altitude) Before running full-time: risk analyst, then data scientist

How Almgren won New York

New York: Almgren watched the 2025 race and planned his debut here a year out. Image: Shutterstock

New York has no pacemakers, which is why Almgren chose it for his debut: the men race each other, not the clock (Marathon Handbook). It started cautiously, 15:30 for the first 5km, and the pack wound it up gradually to halfway in 1:04:01, with Almgren three seconds off the leader. At 35km the first 10 men were still within a second of each other.

Then it broke. Almgren covered the last 7.2km in 20:27, 13 seconds faster than Crippa, and his second half took about 1:02, two minutes quicker than his first. Behind him, six men broke 2:07. “When Kipruto picked up the pace on Fifth Avenue, I started getting more energy,” he said (Canadian Running). He told AP he knew he had a shot at winning with about six miles to go.

He’d planned it for a year. He watched the 2025 race from Brooklyn, around mile 8, and from Central Park, and decided then. “In my mind I thought it was a good plan,” he said. “Here we are a year later and I won this race” (AP).

Who is Andreas Almgren?

He started as a middle-distance runner. At 19 he won 800m bronze at the 2014 world junior championships in Eugene in 1:45.65, and his 800m best is still 1:45.59 from 2015 (Wikipedia). A run of stress fractures followed, and he moved up in distance.

For years he ran around a job. He worked as a risk analyst at a financial company, then as a data scientist for a sports-tech software company (AP). That company, Svexa, says he joined early in 2023 as a consultant data scientist “with particular experience in risk analysis” (Svexa).

The turning point was Paris. He qualified for the 2024 Olympic 5000m but withdrew with a shin injury (Wikipedia), and afterwards he quit his job to run full-time and coach himself (AP). Since then:

2025: 5000m European record of 12:44.27, and the Valencia Half Marathon in 58:41, the first runner born outside Africa to break 59 minutes.

5000m European record of 12:44.27, and the Valencia Half Marathon in 58:41, the first runner born outside Africa to break 59 minutes. August 2026: European 10,000m champion.

European 10,000m champion. September 2026: world half marathon champion in Copenhagen, in a European record of 58:06.

world half marathon champion in Copenhagen, in a European record of 58:06. November 2026: New York City Marathon champion, six weeks later.

Almgren (left, 14) in the 5000m at the Bislett Games in Oslo, June 2026. Photo: Ssu, CC BY-SA 4.0

How Andreas Almgren trains

He writes his own programme. Urban Aruhn, his coach since 2012, is now there to argue with it: “I kind of want him to challenge my plan,” Almgren told Athletics Weekly, which published one of his September training weeks. The headline numbers:

About 230km a week (140 miles), most days run twice.

(140 miles), most days run twice. Threshold by blood lactate, not pace. He runs 50 minutes at his first lactate threshold and does his intervals at a lactate of about 1.5 to 2.7 mmol. Of 16 x 1km at 2:50 per km, he said it was “still quite an easy threshold”.

He runs 50 minutes at his first lactate threshold and does his intervals at a lactate of about 1.5 to 2.7 mmol. Of 16 x 1km at 2:50 per km, he said it was “still quite an easy threshold”. Heat training: 50-minute treadmill runs in a heat chamber at 38°C and 60% humidity, paced by heart rate and core temperature.

50-minute treadmill runs in a heat chamber at 38°C and 60% humidity, paced by heart rate and core temperature. Lifting and prehab twice a week each, plus strides and sprints.

Day Sessions Mon 10km easy. PM: 50 min treadmill in the heat chamber, then lifting Tue 50 min at first threshold. PM: 16 x 1km, 60 sec recovery Wed 50 min heat chamber, then prehab. PM: 20km easy Thu 50 min at first threshold. PM: 5 x 2km, then 10 x 400m Fri 50 min heat chamber, then prehab. PM: 13km easy plus 10 x 100m strides Sat 40km progressive run on a hilly course, built to mimic New York Sun 14km easy. PM: 10km easy, then lifting Almgren’s week of 31 August to 6 September 2026. Source: Athletics Weekly

That Saturday 40km is the session that sold him on the marathon. He ran it in four 10km blocks of 35:00, 31:20, 29:46 and 28:30, getting faster every block, and said afterwards that the marathon idea felt “not too bad”.

How he fuelled

He tested his fuelling like a data scientist. His sponsor Maurten ran breath tests on his long runs to measure how much of the carbohydrate he drank his body actually used, then built a race plan from it: a gel two minutes before the start, a bottle of drink mix every 5km, and a caffeinated gel at 20km. That’s 277g of carbohydrate on the course, which Maurten predicted would mean about 120g an hour actually taken in. “I stuck to the plan and I felt good throughout the race,” he said (Maurten).

What a normal runner can copy, and what you can’t

Most of us aren’t running 230km a week. Runners in Times Square, New York. Image: Shutterstock

Most of this is built for a man running 230km a week at altitude. Our read on what carries over:

Copy: keep your hard running easier than you think. His threshold work is deliberately controlled. For most runners that means comfortably hard, where you could say a short sentence, not race pace.

His threshold work is deliberately controlled. For most runners that means comfortably hard, where you could say a short sentence, not race pace. Copy: rehearse the course. He built his long run on hills because New York’s bridges and Central Park are hilly. Train on terrain like your race.

He built his long run on hills because New York’s bridges and Central Park are hilly. Train on terrain like your race. Copy: practise your fuelling in training. He tested his race plan on his long runs. You don’t need a lab: take on race-day fuel on your long runs so race day isn’t the first time. The sports nutrition guidelines suggest 30 to 60g of carbohydrate an hour, and up to 90g for races longer than two and a half hours (ACSM position stand). His 120g an hour took training to tolerate.

He tested his race plan on his long runs. You don’t need a lab: take on race-day fuel on your long runs so race day isn’t the first time. The sports nutrition guidelines suggest 30 to 60g of carbohydrate an hour, and up to 90g for races longer than two and a half hours (ACSM position stand). His 120g an hour took training to tolerate. Copy: get someone to argue with your plan. Even a self-coached world champion wants a second opinion.

Even a self-coached world champion wants a second opinion. Don’t copy: the volume. Twice-a-day running, heat chambers and lactate testing are for professionals. Jumping your mileage is how amateurs get the stress fractures that nearly ended his career.

If you want a plan built for a normal week, start with our free 12-week marathon training plan, or the 16-week beginner plan if it’s your first. For the threshold side, see our VO2 max workouts.

New York City Marathon 2026 results

Men Time 1. Andreas Almgren (SWE) 2:06:01 2. Yemaneberhan Crippa (ITA) 2:06:14 3. Kamohelo Mofolo (LES) 2:06:26 4. Benson Kipruto (KEN) 2:06:27

Women Time 1. Sheila Chepkirui (KEN) 2:24:36 2. Jess McClain (USA) 2:24:42 3. Hellen Obiri (KEN) 2:24:43 Sources: Canadian Running, Marathon Handbook

Sheila Chepkirui won the women’s race, six seconds ahead of American Jess McClain. About 60,000 runners started.

Andreas Almgren FAQ

How old is Andreas Almgren?

He’s 31. He was born on 12 June 1995.

Was New York his first marathon?

Yes. The 2026 New York City Marathon was his debut at the distance, and he won it in 2:06:01.

Who coaches Andreas Almgren?

He coaches himself and writes his own programme. Urban Aruhn, who has coached him since 2012, challenges the plan.

Was Andreas Almgren a data scientist?

Yes. He worked as a risk analyst, then as a consultant data scientist at the Swedish sports-tech company Svexa, before quitting to run full-time after the 2024 Olympics.

How many kilometres a week does Almgren run?

About 230km (140 miles) a week in his build-up, running twice on most days.