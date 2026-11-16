Tom Holland height: 173 cm, and the Spider-Man workout

Tom Holland is about 173 cm tall, or 5 ft 8 in. That’s the figure the press has used for years, though Holland has never put an exact number on it himself. What he has said is blunter: “To be fair, I am quite short.”

Below: where the 173 cm comes from, how he compares with Zendaya, and the workout behind his Spider-Man: Brand New Day physique, including the 1,500-rep ladder you can try yourself.

Holland at San Diego Comic-Con in 2016, promoting his first solo Spider-Man film, Homecoming. Image: Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0

Tom Holland At a glance Height About 173 cm (5 ft 8 in)

Widely reported; not stated by him Weight Not published Born 1 June 1996, London

Age 30 Role Peter Parker, Spider-Man: Brand New Day (2026) Training staple CrossFit’s Cindy, in a weighted vest

How tall is Tom Holland?

Reports of his 2021 GQ cover story put him at 5 ft 8 in (Yahoo Lifestyle; Capital FM), and that’s the number most outlets repeat. Neither is a measurement, and online estimates run an inch lower. With no on-record figure from Holland, 5 ft 8 in (172.7 cm, so 173) is the best-supported answer.

In that GQ interview he admitted he used to stand closer to the photographers than the people behind him on red carpets, to look taller. Then he made peace with it: “I cannot do anything about my height. I can put on more muscle.”

Tom Holland and Zendaya

Zendaya is taller, by “maybe like an inch or two at best,” Holland said on SiriusXM in December 2021. He called the idea that a man must be taller than his partner “a stupid assumption,” and added that “every girl that we tested for both roles was taller than me” (TODAY). Zendaya is back as MJ in Brand New Day.

The Spider-Man: Homecoming cast at Comic-Con 2016: Holland (left), Laura Harrier, Tony Revolori, Jacob Batalon, Zendaya and director Jon Watts. Image: Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0

Tom Holland’s physique for Brand New Day

He followed through on the muscle. For his first outing as Spider-Man, in Captain America: Civil War (2016), the costume department gave him a muscle suit, and it shrank with each of his six films in the role, he told GQ (Yahoo Lifestyle). For Brand New Day, released in July 2026, he wanted none of it: “In these movies the suits are often padded. I want to add enough muscle that the padding and CGI aren’t necessary.” He was aiming for up to 4 kg more muscle (BoxRox, from Men’s Health Australia; The Standard). Men’s Health Australia covered the result on screen.

The engine was never just the gym. Holland trained for two years in ballet, tap and acrobatics before taking the lead in Billy Elliot the Musical in London’s West End in 2008 (The Guardian via Yahoo), and he flipped his way through his Spider-Man audition: “Every opportunity I got, I was flipping all over the place” (Looper, from CNET).

Tom Holland’s workout

His Brand New Day training leaned on high-volume bodyweight work, often in a weighted vest, with traditional bodybuilding for size (Man of Many; BoxRox). Two sessions stand out.

The 1,500-rep ladder. Each round is five moves, multiplied by the round number. Climb from round 1 to 10, then back down to 1. Man of Many reports he does it with a training partner on Monday mornings, and it takes about an hour.

Exercise Reps × round number Pull-ups 1 Dips 2 Press-ups 3 Sit-ups 4 Air squats 5 Round 10 is 10 pull-ups, 20 dips, 30 press-ups, 40 sit-ups and 50 squats. Up and back down totals 1,500 reps.

Cindy. The other staple is the CrossFit benchmark: as many rounds as possible in 20 minutes of 5 pull-ups, 10 press-ups and 15 squats, often in a weighted vest (Man of Many). Here’s how Cindy and the other CrossFit “girl” workouts work.

Our read: start the ladder at round 5 and come back down, or swap dips and pull-ups for bench dips and inverted rows until the full version is realistic. If press-ups are the weak link, our press-up variations guide has the progressions, and for arms that fill a sleeve, try these 10 arm exercises.

Holland playing in the Wentworth pro-am in England in September 2023. Image: ChristopherJClarke / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0

Diet, and no alcohol

“For me to see results, it’s 80 percent diet and 20 percent fitness,” Holland told Men’s Health (Man of Many; BoxRox). He also stopped drinking in 2022. He meant to take a month off, and “what really scared me is how difficult I found it,” he told Jimmy Fallon. He kept going and now runs a non-alcoholic beer brand, Bero (NBC; CNN via CTV News).

Our read: the lesson from Holland isn’t his height, it’s his answer to it. He picked the thing he could change, built the habits for it, and by Brand New Day was aiming to fill the suit with nothing but himself.

Sources: GQ (2021, via Yahoo Lifestyle and Capital FM); TODAY; Men’s Health (via BoxRox and Man of Many); The Standard; The Guardian; Looper; NBC; CNN.