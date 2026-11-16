Bench press world record: 355 kg raw, 659 kg in a shirt

The heaviest bench press ever done in competition without a supportive shirt is 355 kg (783 lb), by Julius Maddox of the US in February 2021. Nobody has beaten it since. Put a multi-ply bench shirt on and the record is 659 kg (1,453 lb), pressed by Jimmy Kolb in June 2025. In drug-tested IPF competition, the heaviest classic bench is 300 kg.

So “the” bench press world record depends on two things: what the lifter wears and which federation runs the meet. Here’s every record that matters, the men who hold them, and the heaviest benches by Australians.

The raw record is 355 kg: no supportive shirt, just the lifter and the bar. Image: Shutterstock

Julius Maddox in the warm-up room at the 2020 Arnold, before a 770 lb (349 kg) bench. He added another 6 kg the following February. Image: Julius Maddox / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0

Bench press world records at a glance Raw: 355 kg, Julius Maddox (USA), 2021

355 kg, Julius Maddox (USA), 2021 Equipped (multi-ply shirt): 659 kg, Jimmy Kolb (USA), 2025

659 kg, Jimmy Kolb (USA), 2025 Drug-tested IPF classic: 300 kg, Thomas Davis (USA), 2019

300 kg, Thomas Davis (USA), 2019 Heaviest raw by an Australian: 306.5 kg, Andrew Cooper, 2021

306.5 kg, Andrew Cooper, 2021 Checked: 16 November 2026

Every bench press world record

Category Record Holder Raw, any federation 355 kg

783 lb Julius Maddox (USA), 2021

WRPF Hybrid Showdown III Multi-ply shirt 659 kg

1,453 lb Jimmy Kolb (USA), 2025

USPC, Pennsylvania Single-ply shirt 508 kg

1,120 lb Jimmy Kolb (USA), 2021

IPA Strength Spectacular IPF classic (tested) 300 kg

661 lb Thomas Davis (USA), 2019

Bench-only worlds, Tokyo IPF equipped (tested) 425.5 kg

938 lb Blaine Sumner (USA), 2019

Worlds, Dubai Australian, raw 306.5 kg

676 lb Andrew Cooper, 2021

AusPL Strength Quest Australian, IPF classic 237.5 kg

524 lb Nathan Young, 2024

APA, 105 kg class Men’s open records, all bodyweights. Sources: OpenPowerlifting, Goodlift (IPF records), Lift Vault, Australian Powerlifting Alliance.

Raw vs equipped: what the shirt does

Raw (the IPF calls it “classic”) means no supportive shirt. Wrist wraps are allowed, and that’s what Maddox wore for his record, with no belt (Wikipedia). Every bench you do in the gym is a raw bench.

Equipped lifters wear a bench shirt: a stiff, skin-tight top that fights the bar on the way down and gives the energy back off the chest. A single-ply shirt is one layer of material. The IPF only allows shirts from its approved list, and only in competitions run as equipped (IPF Technical Rulebook). Multi-ply shirts stack several layers, and some federations run “unlimited” divisions with almost no restrictions. That’s how Kolb’s best is 304 kg heavier than Maddox’s (OpenPowerlifting).

It takes helpers to get into a bench shirt. US Air Force lifters at Lajes Field, Azores, 2009. Image: Tech Sgt Rebecca F. Corey, US Air Force / Wikimedia Commons, public domain

The other split is drug testing. The IPF tests its lifters and keeps its own record list, so a lift in any other federation doesn’t count towards it, however heavy. Untested divisions keep their records apart from tested ones (Fitness Volt).

Julius Maddox and the 355 kg raw record

Maddox, from Owensboro, Kentucky, goes by “Irregular Strength”. He was recruited by college football programs, then lost years to addiction and jail before he found the weights in a recovery program (Wikipedia).

He took the all-time raw record from Russia’s Kirill Sarychev (335 kg in 2015) with 335.5 kg in August 2019, then raised it three times: 337.5 kg that November, 349.2 kg (770 lb) at the Arnold in March 2020, and 355 kg at Hybrid Showdown III in Florida in February 2021, weighing 203 kg (OpenPowerlifting; Wikipedia). He pressed 361 kg in his own gym in May 2022, but gym lifts don’t count.

Our read: the record is safe for now. The heaviest raw bench in competition in 2026 was 312.5 kg, by Russia’s Sasania George, 42.5 kg short (OpenPowerlifting). Maddox himself last competed in July 2025 and benched 310 kg.

Jimmy Kolb and the 659 kg equipped record

Kolb, from Ohio, owns both shirted records. He set the single-ply best of 508 kg at the IPA Strength Spectacular in June 2021 at about 135 kg bodyweight, then moved to multi-ply and kept climbing: 598.7 kg in 2022, 635 kg in July 2023, and 659 kg at the USPC Sonny Comly Memorial on 7 June 2025 (OpenPowerlifting; Lift Vault). Lift Vault calls it the heaviest single lift in powerlifting history, heavier than any squat or deadlift.

Drug-tested records: the IPF

The IPF is the federation behind the World Games, and its rules are strict. The bar must sit motionless on your chest until the head referee calls “Press”, then go to locked arms and wait for “Rack” (IPF Technical Rulebook 2026).

Under those rules, the heaviest classic bench is Thomas Davis’s 300 kg at the bench-only world championships in Tokyo in May 2019. In a full squat-bench-deadlift meet, the super-heavyweight record is 291.5 kg, by Algeria’s Ilyes Boughalem in South Africa in 2022. Equipped, Blaine Sumner pressed 425.5 kg in Dubai in November 2019 (Goodlift; OpenPowerlifting).

A competition bench: spotters at each end, judges watching for the pause. US Army Garrison Bavaria championship, Vilseck, Germany, 2023. Image: Sgt 1st Class Abel Aungst, US Army Reserve / Wikimedia Commons, public domain

Australia’s bench press records

Australian powerlifting is split too. The IPF expelled Powerlifting Australia in late 2017, and it now sits under World Powerlifting (Wikipedia). Australia’s IPF affiliate today is the Australian Powerlifting Alliance (APA).

The heaviest raw bench by an Australian is Andrew Cooper’s 306.5 kg at the AusPL Strength Quest on 12 September 2021, at 147.1 kg bodyweight (OpenPowerlifting). That puts him ninth on Lift Vault’s all-time raw list, the only Australian in the top ten (Lift Vault). In the drug-tested APA, the heaviest open record is Nathan Young’s 237.5 kg in the 105 kg class, set in December 2024 (APA records; OpenPowerlifting).

How far off are you?

A long way, and that’s fine. Men who train and log their lifts bench about 96 to 100 kg, so Maddox moved more than three and a half times the gym average. See where you sit with our average bench press for men, and for a record within reach of mortals, read how 17-year-old Liam Anderson benched 182.5 kg, 2.2 times his bodyweight.

Wrist wraps are legal in raw competition; a shirt isn’t. Image: Shutterstock

Bench press world record FAQ

Has anyone benched 800 lb raw?

Not in competition. Maddox’s 355 kg is 783 lb, and his 361 kg (796 lb) in 2022 was a gym lift, so it doesn’t count (Wikipedia).

Why doesn’t the IPF recognise Maddox’s record?

The IPF only counts lifts at its own drug-tested meets. Maddox set his records in other federations, so the IPF’s top classic bench is Davis’s 300 kg.

More human limits: the men’s world records hub, who is the strongest man in the world and Raúl Flores’s 511 kg deadlift.

Sources: OpenPowerlifting; Lift Vault; Goodlift (IPF world records); IPF Technical Rulebook 2026; Wikipedia; Australian Powerlifting Alliance. Records checked 16 November 2026.