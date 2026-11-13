International Men’s Day 2026: date, theme and what to do

International Men’s Day falls on Thursday 19 November 2026, in the middle of Movember. It’s a day for men’s health, for good male role models and for the men and boys who get forgotten. Here’s the date, this year’s theme, where the day came from, the Australian numbers behind it, and some things worth doing on the day.

International Men’s Day 2026 Date: Thursday 19 November 2026 (it’s 19 November every year)

Thursday 19 November 2026 (it’s 19 November every year) 2026 theme: “The Future Is Everyone”

“The Future Is Everyone” First held: 1999, in Trinidad and Tobago

1999, in Trinidad and Tobago Founder: Dr Jerome Teelucksingh

Dr Jerome Teelucksingh Marked in: more than 80 countries, according to the organisers

When is International Men’s Day?

Every year on 19 November. In 2026 that’s a Thursday. It sits inside Movember, so if you’re already growing a mo (our guide to growing a moustache and the styles worth trying will help), you’re halfway there.

The 2026 theme: The Future Is Everyone

The day’s global organisers announced the theme in March. US writer Lisa Britton first floated it six years ago as a reply to “the future is female”. The organisers call it “a generous invitation to everyone for the recognition and support of males” (International Men’s Day media release, Dads4Kids).

The organisers also set three goals for 2026, all aimed at the United Nations:

Formal recognition of International Men’s Day on the UN calendar. The release points out the UN already has 13 days for women and girls and none for men or boys. Mandatory reporting of outcomes for males and females across UN programs and the Sustainable Development Goals. Endorsement of a New York Declaration for Men and Boys.

Where International Men’s Day came from

Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, a history lecturer in Trinidad and Tobago, held the first 19 November observance in 1999. He picked his father’s birthday as the date (Wikipedia, Trinidad Guardian). There had been earlier attempts at a men’s day in the early 1990s, but they didn’t last.

The day runs on six “pillars”. In short: promote positive male role models, including ordinary working men and not just stars and sportsmen; celebrate what men contribute to family, community and the environment; focus on men’s health and wellbeing; highlight discrimination against men; improve gender relations and promote gender equality; and make the world safer for everyone.

Why it matters in Australia: the numbers

These are the latest official figures, from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Men die younger. Life expectancy at birth is 81.1 years for males and 85.1 for females, a four-year gap (ABS, 2022–2024).

Life expectancy at birth is 81.1 years for males and 85.1 for females, a four-year gap (ABS, 2022–2024). Heart disease is the biggest killer of men. Ischaemic heart disease was the leading cause of death for Australian males in 2025, with 10,263 deaths (ABS Causes of Death, 2025).

Ischaemic heart disease was the leading cause of death for Australian males in 2025, with 10,263 deaths (ABS Causes of Death, 2025). Three in four suicides are men. 3,283 Australians died by suicide in 2025, and 73.9% of them were male. The rate was highest for men aged 45 to 49 (ABS, Xinhua via GNA).

We made the wider case for taking men’s health seriously, without it turning into a culture war, in our Men’s Health Week piece.

The biggest killer of Australian men is heart disease, and regular exercise is one of the best defences. Image: Shutterstock

Four things to do on International Men’s Day

Our read: the best way to mark a men’s health day is to do something for your health, not just post about it. Here are four, from five minutes to an hour.

1. Book a Heart Health Check

Heart disease kills more Australian men than anything else, and Medicare funds a Heart Health Check with your GP. You’re eligible if you’re 45 or over (30 or over for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people) and don’t already have heart disease. Your GP checks your blood pressure, cholesterol and lifestyle and works out your risk. You can have one a year (Heart Foundation).

2. Train with a mate: the 19-minute partner workout

A lot of male friendship happens side by side rather than face to face, and training together is one of the easiest ways in. Here’s one for the 19th. Set a timer for 19 minutes. One of you works while the other rests, and you swap every minute:

Odd minutes: 10 push-ups and 10 air squats

10 push-ups and 10 air squats Even minutes: 15 kettlebell swings, or 20 walking lunges with no bell

Count your total reps between you and try to beat it next week. If you’d rather run, find a parkrun or a local run club; we wrote about one built for dads over 40.

3. Call the mate you haven’t heard from

Five minutes, and it costs nothing. Ask how he’s actually going, then wait for the real answer.

4. Start lifting if you don’t

Muscle strength is linked to living longer, and we covered the evidence in strength training over 50. Two sessions a week is enough to start.

Need help now?

Lifeline: 13 11 14 (24 hours)

13 11 14 (24 hours) MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78

1300 78 99 78 Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467

1300 659 467 Beyond Blue: 1300 22 4636

1300 22 4636 If someone is in immediate danger, call 000.

International Men’s Day FAQ

Thursday 19 November 2026.

What is the theme for International Men’s Day 2026?

“The Future Is Everyone”, announced by the day’s global organisers in March 2026.

Is International Men’s Day the same as Movember?

No. Movember is a month-long campaign run by the Movember charity, while International Men’s Day is a single day, 19 November, run by a separate group of organisers around the world. They overlap because the day falls inside November.

Who started International Men’s Day?

Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, in Trinidad and Tobago, in 1999.

Sources: International Men’s Day media release (March 2026); Dads4Kids; Australian Bureau of Statistics (Causes of Death 2025, Intentional self-harm deaths 2025, Life expectancy 2022–2024); Heart Foundation; Wikipedia; Trinidad Guardian. Checked 14 November 2026.