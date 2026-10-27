How to grow a moustache, and how long it really takes

Growing a moustache is mostly about not doing things: not shaving, not trimming, and not giving up in week two when it looks like a smudge. Here is how long it really takes, what to do each week, and what helps if it comes in patchy.

A thin, early moustache. Image: Shutterstock

The short answer Growth rate: Facial hair grows about 0.3 to 0.5 mm a day (Wimpole Clinic), roughly a centimetre a month, or half an inch (Jae Pak MD).

Facial hair grows about 0.3 to 0.5 mm a day (Wimpole Clinic), roughly a centimetre a month, or half an inch (Jae Pak MD). How long: about 3 to 4 weeks for a moustache that covers your top lip; 2 to 3 months for a full, shaped one.

about 3 to 4 weeks for a moustache that covers your top lip; 2 to 3 months for a full, shaped one. The rule: don’t trim for the first 3 to 4 weeks, except hairs that get in your mouth.

don’t trim for the first 3 to 4 weeks, except hairs that get in your mouth. Patchy? Give it 4 weeks before you judge it. Age, genes and hormones decide most of it.

How long does it take to grow a moustache?

Facial hair grows about 0.3 to 0.5 mm a day (Wimpole Clinic), roughly a centimetre a month, or half an inch (Jae Pak MD). Visible stubble shows up within a week or two, and most men have something that covers the lip within three to four weeks. A significant beard takes most men two to four months (Wimpole Clinic), and a big, shaped moustache like a handlebar or walrus takes about as long.

When What to expect What to do Days 1–7 Stubble Nothing. Keep shaving the rest of your face if you want a moustache only. Weeks 2–3 The awkward stage: thin, uneven, maybe itchy Wash and moisturise the skin underneath. Don’t trim. Weeks 3–4 Covers the top lip Trim only the hairs that reach into your mouth. Month 2 Full enough to shape Pick a style and trim to it. Months 3+ Long enough for handlebars, walruses and curls Start using wax. Our estimates from a growth rate of about 1 cm a month.

A thin moustache in its early weeks. Image: Shutterstock

Growing a moustache in a month

A month is enough for a natural moustache or a chevron, the two styles that suit almost everyone. Stop shaving your top lip on day one, leave it alone for three weeks, then trim the lip line in week four. Anything with curled tips needs months, not weeks. See the options in our moustache styles guide.

Why is my moustache patchy?

Mostly genes and age. Facial hair is driven by androgens, and how strongly your hair follicles respond to them varies from man to man. Many men only reach their full facial hair growth after 25 (Wimpole Clinic), so a patchy moustache at 20 can fill in later.

Give it time. Gaps at two weeks often close by four, as slower hairs catch up.

Gaps at two weeks often close by four, as slower hairs catch up. Grow it longer. Longer hair covers gaps; comb it across them.

Longer hair covers gaps; comb it across them. Choose a forgiving style. A natural or chevron hides gaps; a pencil or English shows them.

A natural or chevron hides gaps; a pencil or English shows them. Minoxidil. The hair-loss treatment has been tested on beards. In a 16-week, placebo-controlled trial, 3% minoxidil lotion significantly increased beard hair count compared with a placebo (review of the evidence). Using it on your face is off-label; talk to a GP or pharmacist first.

The hair-loss treatment has been tested on beards. In a 16-week, placebo-controlled trial, 3% minoxidil lotion significantly increased beard hair count compared with a placebo (review of the evidence). Using it on your face is off-label; talk to a GP or pharmacist first. Testosterone supplements won’t fix it if your levels are normal. Lifestyle helps hormones in general: sleep, training and enough food. See our guide to boosting testosterone.

Dealing with the itch

New hair has sharp, cut ends, and they irritate the skin as they grow out. It usually eases after the first couple of weeks. Wash the area daily, use a light moisturiser or beard oil on the skin underneath, and don’t scratch.

Once it’s grown

Shape it, keep the lip line tidy and, for styled moustaches, learn to use wax. Our how to trim a moustache guide walks through it, and our handlebar guide covers the long game.

FAQ

How long does it take to grow a moustache?

Three to four weeks to cover the top lip for most men, and two to three months for a full, shaped moustache. Facial hair grows about a centimetre a month.

Does shaving make a moustache grow back thicker?

No. Shaving cuts the hair at the surface and doesn’t change the follicle. Stubble feels coarser because the ends are blunt.

Should I trim my moustache while growing it?

Not for the first three to four weeks, except hairs that reach into your mouth. Trimming early is the most common reason a moustache never gets going.

Why won’t my moustache connect?

It may need more time or more length. Many men only reach full facial hair growth after 25. Grow it longer and comb it across the gaps.

Does minoxidil work for a moustache?

There is some evidence: a placebo-controlled trial found 3% minoxidil increased beard hair count over 16 weeks. It is off-label for the face, so check with a GP or pharmacist.