How to trim a moustache, and how to use moustache wax

A good moustache is mostly a good edge. Trim the lip line, keep the shape symmetrical and know when to put the scissors down. Here is how to trim a moustache step by step, and how to use moustache wax for styles that need it.

Trimming a curled moustache with small scissors. Image: Shutterstock

The short answer Trim it dry, after combing it straight down.

after combing it straight down. Start with the lip line, working from the middle out to each corner.

working from the middle out to each corner. Use scissors for the edge and a trimmer only for bulk length.

and a trimmer only for bulk length. Take less than you think. You can always cut more.

What you need

A fine-toothed moustache comb

Small, sharp moustache or nail scissors for the lip line

for the lip line An electric trimmer with a guard for overall length (optional)

for overall length (optional) Moustache wax, only for styles with shaped tips

How to trim a moustache, step by step

Wash and dry it. Wet hair looks longer and you will cut too much. Comb it straight down over your lip, so you can see the length. Trim the lip line. Cut along the top of your lip, from the middle out to one corner, then the other. Keep your lip relaxed, not stretched. Check the symmetry. Look straight into the mirror and compare the corners. Reduce bulk if needed. Use a trimmer with a guard, or comb upward and snip the tips that stick out. Clean up above. Shave or trim stray hairs between the moustache and the nose, and on the cheeks if you keep them clean. Comb it into place and check from both sides.

Trimming for your style

Style How to trim it Chevron Straight along the lip line, a little longer at the corners than in the middle Pencil Trim to a thin line, then shave above it every day or two Horseshoe Keep the vertical bars even; shave the chin clean Handlebar Trim only the middle lip line; never the ends Walrus Trim only enough to eat; comb it down

How often should you trim a moustache?

A neatly trimmed moustache. Image: Shutterstock

About once a week for the lip line, and more often for a pencil. Overall length every two to four weeks, depending on the style. Long, waxed styles need the least cutting: just the middle.

How to use moustache wax

Moustache wax is a mix of wax, usually beeswax, with oils that let it soften in your fingers and set as it cools. It holds shaped tips in place and tames stray hairs.

Make sure your moustache is clean and dry. Scrape a small amount, about the size of a grain of rice to a pea, with your fingernail. Rub it between your fingers until it softens. Work it through from the middle out to each side. Comb it into place, then twist the tips if your style has them. Wash it out at night with warm water.

Choosing a hold

Light hold: chevrons and natural moustaches, just to tame stray hairs.

chevrons and natural moustaches, just to tame stray hairs. Medium hold: petit handlebars and English styles.

petit handlebars and English styles. Strong hold: full handlebars, the Dalí and anything that must hold a curl in summer heat.

FAQ

Should you trim a moustache wet or dry?

Dry. Wet hair hangs longer, so you will cut more than you mean to.

Should a moustache cover your lip?

It is a style choice. A chevron sits on the lip line; a walrus covers it. For a tidy look, keep it at or just above the line.

Can I trim my moustache with a beard trimmer?

For overall length, yes, with a guard. For the lip line, scissors give a cleaner, more controlled edge.

How do I get moustache wax out?

Warm water and a little shampoo or face wash, worked through with your fingers. Wash it out every night.