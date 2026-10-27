How to trim a moustache, and how to use moustache wax

A good moustache is mostly a good edge. Trim the lip line, keep the shape symmetrical and know when to put the scissors down. Here is how to trim a moustache step by step, and how to use moustache wax for styles that need it.
- Trim it dry, after combing it straight down.
- Start with the lip line, working from the middle out to each corner.
- Use scissors for the edge and a trimmer only for bulk length.
- Take less than you think. You can always cut more.
What you need
- A fine-toothed moustache comb
- Small, sharp moustache or nail scissors for the lip line
- An electric trimmer with a guard for overall length (optional)
- Moustache wax, only for styles with shaped tips
How to trim a moustache, step by step
- Wash and dry it. Wet hair looks longer and you will cut too much.
- Comb it straight down over your lip, so you can see the length.
- Trim the lip line. Cut along the top of your lip, from the middle out to one corner, then the other. Keep your lip relaxed, not stretched.
- Check the symmetry. Look straight into the mirror and compare the corners.
- Reduce bulk if needed. Use a trimmer with a guard, or comb upward and snip the tips that stick out.
- Clean up above. Shave or trim stray hairs between the moustache and the nose, and on the cheeks if you keep them clean.
- Comb it into place and check from both sides.
Trimming for your style
|Style
|How to trim it
|Chevron
|Straight along the lip line, a little longer at the corners than in the middle
|Pencil
|Trim to a thin line, then shave above it every day or two
|Horseshoe
|Keep the vertical bars even; shave the chin clean
|Handlebar
|Trim only the middle lip line; never the ends
|Walrus
|Trim only enough to eat; comb it down
How often should you trim a moustache?
About once a week for the lip line, and more often for a pencil. Overall length every two to four weeks, depending on the style. Long, waxed styles need the least cutting: just the middle.
How to use moustache wax
Moustache wax is a mix of wax, usually beeswax, with oils that let it soften in your fingers and set as it cools. It holds shaped tips in place and tames stray hairs.
- Make sure your moustache is clean and dry.
- Scrape a small amount, about the size of a grain of rice to a pea, with your fingernail.
- Rub it between your fingers until it softens.
- Work it through from the middle out to each side.
- Comb it into place, then twist the tips if your style has them.
- Wash it out at night with warm water.
Choosing a hold
- Light hold: chevrons and natural moustaches, just to tame stray hairs.
- Medium hold: petit handlebars and English styles.
- Strong hold: full handlebars, the Dalí and anything that must hold a curl in summer heat.
FAQ
Should you trim a moustache wet or dry?
Dry. Wet hair hangs longer, so you will cut more than you mean to.
Should a moustache cover your lip?
It is a style choice. A chevron sits on the lip line; a walrus covers it. For a tidy look, keep it at or just above the line.
Can I trim my moustache with a beard trimmer?
For overall length, yes, with a guard. For the lip line, scissors give a cleaner, more controlled edge.
How do I get moustache wax out?
Warm water and a little shampoo or face wash, worked through with your fingers. Wash it out every night.