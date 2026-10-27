Handlebar moustache: how to grow, wax and style one

The handlebar is the moustache with ambition. Long ends, twisted with wax and curled up at the tips, it is the style that gets you noticed across a room, and the one that takes the most patience. Here is how long it takes, how to get through the in-between months, and how to wax and curl it so it holds all day.

A ginger moustache waxed into small curled tips. Image: Shutterstock

The short answer What it is: a full moustache with long ends, waxed and curled upwards.

a full moustache with long ends, waxed and curled upwards. How long: about 3 to 6 months from clean-shaven, depending on how fast your hair grows and how big you want the curl.

about 3 to 6 months from clean-shaven, depending on how fast your hair grows and how big you want the curl. What you need: a fine comb, small scissors and a firm moustache wax.

a fine comb, small scissors and a firm moustache wax. The trick: stop trimming the ends. Trim only the lip line in the middle.

What is a handlebar moustache?

A handlebar is a full moustache whose ends grow long enough past the corners of the mouth to be twisted and curled up, like the handlebars of an old bicycle. It is related to the English (ends waxed straight out), the Dalí (thin, with tips pointing straight up) and the imperial (tips arching up from a small, bushy moustache). See all of them in our moustache styles guide.

Natural handlebar: modest curl, held with a light wax.

modest curl, held with a light wax. Full handlebar: the classic, with a full loop at each end.

the classic, with a full loop at each end. Petit handlebar: a small upturn at the tips of a chevron-length moustache; the fastest version.

A grey handlebar, waxed up at the tips. Image: Shutterstock

How long does it take to grow a handlebar moustache?

Facial hair grows about 0.3 to 0.5 mm a day (Wimpole Clinic), roughly a centimetre a month, or half an inch (Jae Pak MD). To curl, the ends need to run several centimetres past the corners of your mouth, so most men need three to six months from clean-shaven. A petit handlebar is possible after about two months.

When What it looks like Weeks 1–2 Stubble. Do nothing. Weeks 3–4 A full moustache covers the lip. Trim only hairs that reach into your mouth. Month 2 The ends start to reach past the mouth. Try a light wax to train them sideways. Month 3 Enough length at the ends for a small upturn: a petit handlebar. Months 4–6 Long enough for a full curl. Our estimates from a growth rate of about 1 cm a month.

Getting through the awkward months

Don’t trim the ends. The biggest mistake is tidying the corners while they are in the awkward stage. Those hairs are your handlebar.

The biggest mistake is tidying the corners while they are in the awkward stage. Those hairs are your handlebar. Do trim the lip line. Keep the middle off your lip so it looks intentional.

Keep the middle off your lip so it looks intentional. Train it early. From month two, comb the hair out from the centre every morning and use a little wax to point the ends sideways.

From month two, comb the hair out from the centre every morning and use a little wax to point the ends sideways. Decide on the beard. A handlebar reads best on a shaved face or with short stubble. Long beard hair at the corners gets in the way.

How to wax and curl a handlebar

Start with a dry moustache. Wax doesn’t hold on damp hair. Scrape a pea-sized amount of wax with a fingernail and warm it between your fingers until it softens. Work it through the whole moustache from the middle out, then comb it out from the centre parting. Pinch each end and twist it into a point, twisting away from your face. Curl each point up around a finger, or a pen for a tighter loop, and hold for a few seconds. Check it in a mirror from the front and both sides, then fix the side that is lower.

Use a firm or strong hold for a full curl; a light wax won’t hold a loop in heat or humidity. Our trimming and wax guide covers choosing a wax.

Looking after it

Wash the wax out at night with warm water and a little shampoo or face wash; it builds up otherwise.

Comb it every morning before you wax it.

Trim the lip line in the middle every week. Leave the ends alone unless they split.

Sleep matters: lying face-down crushes the curl, so expect to restyle every morning.

Famous handlebar moustaches

Hall of Fame baseball pitcher Rollie Fingers made his waxed handlebar a trademark. The painter Salvador Dalí wore a thinner, upward version, now known as the Dalí. And at the World Beard and Moustache Championships, upturned styles are judged in their own classes.

FAQ

How long does it take to grow a handlebar moustache?

Three to six months from clean-shaven for a full curl, and about two months for a petit handlebar, at a typical growth rate of around a centimetre a month.

Do you need wax for a handlebar moustache?

Yes. Without wax the ends won’t hold a curl. Use a firm or strong hold.

Should I trim my handlebar moustache?

Trim the lip line in the middle, but leave the ends alone. They are what you twist and curl.

Can you have a handlebar moustache with a beard?

Yes, but it reads best with short stubble or a shaved face, so the curled ends stand out.