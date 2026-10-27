Moustache styles: 15 types of moustache, with names

A moustache is the fastest change you can make to your face without a surgeon. Grow one for a month and you will have a new look, a few comments at work and a fair idea of what your top lip can do. The hard part is choosing which one. Here are the 15 moustache styles worth knowing, with their names, how long each takes to grow from clean-shaven, how much work it is to keep, and which faces each one suits. (In American English, it is a mustache: same thing.)

25 moustache shapes, from the pencil to the horseshoe. Image: Shutterstock

The short answer Most popular: the chevron, thick and trimmed along the lip line.

the chevron, thick and trimmed along the lip line. Fastest: the pencil (1 to 2 weeks) and the natural (2 to 4 weeks).

the pencil (1 to 2 weeks) and the natural (2 to 4 weeks). Best for a month of growing: the chevron or the natural. Anything curled needs months.

the chevron or the natural. Anything curled needs months. Most dramatic: the handlebar, the Dalí and the Hungarian, all 3 months or more, plus wax.

the handlebar, the Dalí and the Hungarian, all 3 months or more, plus wax. The rule behind the times: Facial hair grows about 0.3 to 0.5 mm a day (Wimpole Clinic), roughly a centimetre a month, or half an inch (Jae Pak MD).

Moustache styles at a glance

Style Time to grow Upkeep Chevron 3 to 6 weeks Low Natural (the standard) 2 to 4 weeks Low Pencil 1 to 2 weeks High Horseshoe 2 to 3 months Medium Walrus 3 to 4 months Low Handlebar 3 to 6 months High English 3 to 5 months High Imperial 3 to 4 months High Hungarian 5 to 8 months Medium Dalí 6 months or more Very high Fu Manchu 6 months or more Medium Lampshade 3 to 5 weeks Medium Painter’s brush 4 to 6 weeks Medium Pyramid 4 to 6 weeks Medium Zappa 2 to 3 months Medium Times are our estimates from clean-shaven, based on facial hair growing about 1 cm a month. Yours may be faster or slower.

The 15 moustache styles

Chevron

Chevron moustache. Image: Shutterstock

Thick and full, covering the whole top lip, and trimmed straight along the lip line, wider at the edges than in the middle. The default moustache, and the one most men mean when they say they are growing one.

Time to grow: 3 to 6 weeks

3 to 6 weeks Upkeep: Low

Low Suits: Almost every face, especially long or oval ones

Made famous by Tom Selleck and Freddie Mercury. Trim the lip line every week and it looks deliberate; leave it and it looks like you forgot to shave.

Natural (the standard)

Natural moustache. Image: Shutterstock

Whatever grows on your top lip, kept tidy and above the lip but otherwise left alone. Lighter than a chevron and not trimmed into a shape.

Time to grow: 2 to 4 weeks

2 to 4 weeks Upkeep: Low

Low Suits: Anyone, and the easiest place to start

If you are not sure which style to aim for, grow this first. After a month you will see what your hair wants to do, and you can shape it into almost anything else.

Pencil

Pencil moustache. Image: Shutterstock

A thin, sharp line just above the lip, with a clean gap shaved between it and the nose.

Time to grow: 1 to 2 weeks

1 to 2 weeks Upkeep: High: shave the edges every day or two

High: shave the edges every day or two Suits: Narrow and oval faces; dark, thick hair shows it best

Clark Gable and John Waters wore it. It looks good fast, but the gap above the line has to be shaved often or it blurs.

Horseshoe

Horseshoe moustache. Image: Shutterstock

A full moustache that runs down past the corners of the mouth to the jaw in two vertical bars, like an upside-down U. The chin and cheeks are shaved.

Time to grow: 2 to 3 months

2 to 3 months Upkeep: Medium

Medium Suits: Round and square faces

The Hulk Hogan look. The hard part is the long wait while the bars grow down; shave the chin hard so the shape reads clearly.

Walrus

Walrus moustache. Image: Shutterstock

Big, bushy and long enough to droop over the top lip, sometimes covering the mouth.

Time to grow: 3 to 4 months

3 to 4 months Upkeep: Low: little trimming, but comb it and keep it clean

Low: little trimming, but comb it and keep it clean Suits: Large faces and strong jaws

Think Friedrich Nietzsche or Wilford Brimley. It is the opposite of the pencil: you mostly leave it alone, then live with soup.

Handlebar

Handlebar moustache. Image: Shutterstock

Long enough at the ends to be twisted with wax and curled up at the tips, like the handlebars of an old bike.

Time to grow: 3 to 6 months

3 to 6 months Upkeep: High: wax every morning

High: wax every morning Suits: Oval and long faces; it widens the face

The big one. Grow a full moustache first, let the ends run long, then wax and curl. Our handlebar moustache guide covers every step.

English

English moustache. Image: Shutterstock

Narrow and parted in the middle, with long hairs combed out sideways to fine, pointed tips. Usually waxed straight rather than curled.

Time to grow: 3 to 5 months

3 to 5 months Upkeep: High: wax and comb daily

High: wax and comb daily Suits: Oval faces

The sharp, military-looking cousin of the handlebar. Keep the middle trimmed short and let only the outer hairs run long.

Imperial

Imperial moustache. Image: Shutterstock

Small and bushy, with the hairs on the cheeks and lip swept up so the tips arch upwards.

Time to grow: 3 to 4 months

3 to 4 months Upkeep: High: wax daily

High: wax daily Suits: Wide faces

The competition definition is small and bushy with tips arching up. It needs wax to hold the upsweep.

Hungarian

Hungarian moustache. Image: Shutterstock

Very big and bushy, starting from the middle of the top lip and pulled out to each side, much wider than the mouth.

Time to grow: 5 to 8 months

5 to 8 months Upkeep: Medium

Medium Suits: Big faces and confident owners

A walrus that has been trained sideways. The ends need wax to keep them pointing out rather than down.

Dalí

Dalí moustache. Image: Shutterstock

Thin and long, waxed hard so the tips point straight up or arch up, often well past the nose.

Time to grow: 6 months or more

6 months or more Upkeep: Very high: strong wax every day

Very high: strong wax every day Suits: Anyone brave enough

Named after the painter Salvador Dalí. Strictly a statement; strong wax is not optional.

Fu Manchu

Fu Manchu moustache. Image: Shutterstock

Long, thin strands that grow down from the corners of the top lip, past the chin, with the rest of the face shaved.

Time to grow: 6 months or more

6 months or more Upkeep: Medium

Medium Suits: Long faces

Named after a fictional villain from 1910s novels. Different from a horseshoe: the strands hang free rather than following the jaw.

Lampshade

Lampshade moustache. Image: Shutterstock

Short and thick, trimmed into a trapezium shape whose sides angle out towards the mouth, like a lampshade.

Time to grow: 3 to 5 weeks

3 to 5 weeks Upkeep: Medium: trim the sides weekly

Medium: trim the sides weekly Suits: Square and round faces

A tidier chevron with angled sides. Keep it well above the lip line.

Painter’s brush

Painter’s brush moustache. Image: Shutterstock

Full and wide, trimmed flat along the bottom like the bristles of a broad paintbrush.

Time to grow: 4 to 6 weeks

4 to 6 weeks Upkeep: Medium

Medium Suits: Most faces

A fuller, wider chevron. The flat bottom edge is what makes it; trim it straight every week.

Pyramid

Pyramid moustache. Image: Shutterstock

Narrow at the top under the nose and wider at the bottom along the lip, forming a triangle.

Time to grow: 4 to 6 weeks

4 to 6 weeks Upkeep: Medium

Medium Suits: Narrow faces

Grow a natural moustache, then trim the top corners in towards the nose.

Zappa

Zappa moustache. Image: Shutterstock

A thick, droopy moustache that runs past the corners of the mouth, worn with a small soul patch under the bottom lip.

Time to grow: 2 to 3 months

2 to 3 months Upkeep: Medium

Medium Suits: Oval and long faces

Named after the musician Frank Zappa. The moustache and the patch should be about the same thickness.

Which moustache suits your face?

A full moustache. Image: Shutterstock

Face shape is a rough guide, not a rule; the hair you can actually grow matters more. As a starting point:

Face shape Try Oval Almost anything: chevron, handlebar, English, Zappa Round Styles that add length: horseshoe, lampshade, a chevron trimmed narrow Square Softer, fuller shapes: chevron, horseshoe, walrus Long Styles that add width: chevron, handlebar, Hungarian Narrow Pencil or pyramid, which won’t swamp the face

If your hair is light or sparse, avoid the pencil and the English, which need dense hair to show up. A natural or chevron hides gaps best. If it is patchy, our guide to growing a moustache covers what helps.

The moustache styles judged at world championships

Yes, there are world championships. The World Beard and Moustache Championships judge moustaches in classes, and their definitions are a useful naming guide (Wikipedia):

Natural: no more than 1.5 cm past the end of the top lip, styled but without aids such as wax.

no more than 1.5 cm past the end of the top lip, styled but without aids such as wax. English: slender, with very long hairs pulled to the side.

slender, with very long hairs pulled to the side. Dalí: slender with long tips, pointing straight up or arching up.

slender with long tips, pointing straight up or arching up. Imperial: small and bushy, with tips arching up.

small and bushy, with tips arching up. Hungarian: big and bushy, starting from the middle of the top lip and pulled to the side.

big and bushy, starting from the middle of the top lip and pulled to the side. Freestyle: anything that fits no other class.

How to get any of these

Every style starts the same way: stop shaving your top lip and leave it alone for three to four weeks, trimming only hairs that reach into your mouth. Then shape it. Our how to grow a moustache guide covers the awkward weeks and patchy growth, and our how to trim a moustache guide covers the lip line, the shape and wax.

FAQ

What is the most popular moustache style?

The chevron: full, covering the top lip and trimmed along the lip line. It suits most faces, takes 3 to 6 weeks and needs only a weekly trim.

What moustache can I grow in a month?

A natural moustache or a chevron. A pencil takes only a week or two, but needs shaving every day or two. Handlebars, horseshoes and anything curled take months.

What is the difference between a horseshoe and a Fu Manchu?

A horseshoe runs down past the mouth in two thick bars along the jaw. A Fu Manchu is thin strands that grow down from the corners of the lip and hang free past the chin.

Do I need moustache wax?

Only for styles with shaped tips: handlebar, English, imperial, Hungarian and Dalí. A chevron or natural moustache needs a comb and scissors, not wax. Our trimming and wax guide explains how to use it.

Is it moustache or mustache?

Both. Moustache is the Australian and British spelling; mustache is American.