Kayla Harrison: age, record and how she beat Amanda Nunes

Kayla Harrison is the UFC women’s bantamweight champion. She choked out Amanda Nunes in the fourth round at Madison Square Garden on 14 November, eight years after she swapped a judo gi for MMA gloves. She’s 36, two-time Olympic judo champion, and talking about walking away. Here’s who she is, how she fights and what’s next.

Kayla Harrison in 30 seconds Age: 36. Born 2 July 1990 in Middletown, Ohio

36. Born 2 July 1990 in Middletown, Ohio Record: 20-1 in MMA: 6 knockouts, 9 submissions, 5 decisions

20-1 in MMA: 6 knockouts, 9 submissions, 5 decisions Title: UFC women’s bantamweight champion since June 2025; defended against Amanda Nunes at UFC 334

UFC women’s bantamweight champion since June 2025; defended against Amanda Nunes at UFC 334 Judo: world champion 2010; Olympic gold at London 2012 and Rio 2016 (78 kg)

world champion 2010; Olympic gold at London 2012 and Rio 2016 (78 kg) Size: 5 ft 8 in (173 cm), 66-inch (168 cm) reach. Fights at 135 lb (61.2 kg)

5 ft 8 in (173 cm), 66-inch (168 cm) reach. Fights at 135 lb (61.2 kg) Gym: American Top Team, Florida

Harrison vs Nunes: how she won at UFC 334

Nunes won the standing exchanges. She bloodied Harrison’s lip and pushed her backwards. But every time the fight went to the mat, Harrison owned it. She took Nunes down in the first two rounds, reversed Nunes’s takedown in the third, and in the fourth won a scramble, flattened her out and sank a rear-naked choke. Nunes tapped at 1:29 of round four (ESPN).

Nunes, a two-division champion, hadn’t fought since retiring in June 2023. The fight had already been postponed once: Harrison pulled out of a January 2026 date to have neck surgery for herniated discs.

Our read: Harrison lost the striking and still won comfortably, because she picked where the fight happened. That’s what a lifetime of judo buys you.

Harrison with the bantamweight belt after submitting Julianna Peña at UFC 316, Newark, June 2025. Image: The White House, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

From Olympic judo to the UFC

Harrison won the 2010 world judo title at 78 kg, then Olympic gold at London 2012, the first American to win Olympic judo gold. She won again in Rio in 2016 (Wikipedia). Then she quit judo for MMA.

Year Event Result 2010 World Judo Championships, 78 kg Gold 2012 London Olympics, 78 kg Gold 2016 Rio Olympics, 78 kg Gold 2018 PFL debut Armbar win over Brittney Elkin, round 1 2019 PFL lightweight final Champion, decision over Larissa Pacheco 2021 PFL lightweight final Champion, armbar over Taylor Guardado 2022 PFL lightweight final Lost a decision to Pacheco, her only loss 2024 UFC 300 debut Choked out Holly Holm, round 2 2024 UFC 307 Decision over Ketlen Vieira 2025 UFC 316 Kimura on Julianna Peña, round 2: bantamweight champion 2026 UFC 334 Rear-naked choke on Amanda Nunes, round 4 Kayla Harrison’s career. Sources: Wikipedia, ESPN

Before the UFC she fought at 155 lb in the PFL. Making 135 lb has been the hard part of her UFC run: she has said the cut is too much to keep doing (ESPN). For what each division weighs in kilos, see our guide to UFC weight classes.

Harrison puts Tcheuméo on the mat in the 78 kg final in Rio. That throw-and-pin game is what she brought to MMA. Image: Fernando Frazão/Agência Brasil, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

What judo builds that the gym doesn’t

Harrison is a strong argument for grappling as strength training. Judo is a gripping sport: you spend every round pulling on a heavy jacket against someone pulling back. It builds forearms, upper back and the hips that drive a throw. It also builds the thing UFC 334 came down to: knowing where your weight is, and where the other person’s is, at every moment.

If you want some of that without a dojo, train your grip and your pull. Farmer’s carries, towel pull-ups and heavy rows, done for time, are a start. Our military calisthenics workout covers the bodyweight side.

Our read: you can’t fake mat time. Find a judo, wrestling or jiu-jitsu class. A few months of being thrown will teach you more about your own strength than a year of machines.

What she survived to get here

As a teenager, Harrison was sexually abused by her judo coach, Daniel Doyle. She told a teammate, the teammate told her mother, and she went to police. Doyle was convicted and sent to prison for ten years, and Harrison moved to Boston to train under Jimmy Pedro (Wikipedia). She wrote about it in her book, Fighting Back, and set up the Fearless Foundation to support other survivors. After beating Nunes, she spoke about it again in the cage (ESPN).

Harrison is thanked by US Army Maj. Gen. Anthony Funkhouser after speaking to soldiers about sexual assault. Image: US Air Force (Kaylee Dubois), public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

If this brings anything up for you, 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732) is open 24 hours in Australia.

Is Kayla Harrison retiring?

Maybe. Before UFC 334 she told The Ariel Helwani Show she was thinking about retiring after the fight: “I can walk away tomorrow and be fine and have peace” (Heavy). She named Valentina Shevchenko as a possible opponent, but said she might be too big for her. After the win she said she had “a lot of decisions to make” (ESPN).

The same card’s main event went the other way for the challenger: Josh Hokit took Ciryl Gane five rounds for the heavyweight title and lost a decision.

Kayla Harrison FAQ

How old is Kayla Harrison?

36. She was born on 2 July 1990.

What is Kayla Harrison’s record?

20-1. Her only loss was a decision to Larissa Pacheco in the 2022 PFL final. She’s 4-0 in the UFC.

How many Olympic gold medals has Kayla Harrison won?

Two, both in judo at 78 kg: London 2012 and Rio 2016. She was also world champion in 2010.

How tall is Kayla Harrison?

5 ft 8 in (173 cm), with a 66-inch (168 cm) reach.

Who did Kayla Harrison beat for the UFC title?

Julianna Peña, by kimura in the second round at UFC 316 in Newark in June 2025.

Where does Kayla Harrison train?

At American Top Team in Florida.

Sources: ESPN, UFC 334; UFC.com athlete profile; Wikipedia; Heavy. Checked 16 November 2026.