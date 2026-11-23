Trevor Hendy is one of the greatest ironmen surf lifesaving has produced. Racing for Surfers Paradise, he won six Australian Open ironman titles, four world titles and four Uncle Toby’s Super Series crowns. He is 58 and now works as a life coach, speaker and retreat host.

Trevor Hendy at a glance Born: 7 August 1968 in Melbourne (age 58)

7 August 1968 in Melbourne (age 58) Club: Surfers Paradise SLSC, Gold Coast

Surfers Paradise SLSC, Gold Coast Titles: six Australian and four world ironman titles

six Australian and four world ironman titles Honours: AM (1996), Sport Australia Hall of Fame (2000)

AM (1996), Sport Australia Hall of Fame (2000) Family: wife Jo and four children

Who is Trevor Hendy?

Hendy was born in Melbourne on 7 August 1968, according to the Sport Australia Hall of Fame and the Gold Coast Sporting Hall of Fame. His family settled on the Gold Coast when he was five. He joined the nippers at Surfers Paradise at eight, he told What’s On Fraser Coast in 2021.

His sport is the surf ironman, not the triathlon of the same name. It is a beach race built on swimming, board paddling, surf ski paddling and running.

Surf lifesavers on patrol at Main Beach on the Gold Coast, with Surfers Paradise behind. Hendy joined the Surfers Paradise club as a nipper. Image: Kgbo / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0

Trevor Hendy’s ironman record

Hendy’s six Australian Open ironman titles passed Grant Kenny’s record. In 1994 he won his fourth straight world ironman title, in the United Kingdom.

Title Wins Australian Open ironman 6 World ironman 4 Uncle Toby’s Super Series

1989/90, 1990/91, 1991/92, 1993/94 4 Molokai to Oahu

1992 1 Source: Sport Australia Hall of Fame

Hendy won the Uncle Toby’s Super Series in its first season. His best was 1993/94: five wins and two seconds from seven races. The Hall of Fame says no one had scored that well in the series before. He won the Australian and world titles that season too.

From the surf to the kayak

Hendy left ironman racing in 1997 to chase a kayak seat at the Sydney 2000 Olympics. He was in the K4 1000 crew that won national titles in 1997 and 1998. He retired from professional sport after the 1998 world championships, the Hall of Fame says, though he still raced some ironman events.

How Trevor Hendy trained

“We would do all of the swimming training in the pool during the early morning with the swimming squad, and then we would do board and ski training in the evening and run and transition training during the day,” he told What’s On Fraser Coast. A weekend ironman session put it all together. The total: “about twenty-five hours plus training per week”.

Breakfast was fourteen Vita Brits. His view on food now: “It is no different than putting the right fuel in a formula one car.”

He is frank about what drove him. He felt bullied as a small, skinny kid and says he broke records because “I didn’t want to feel small”. He later decided that wasn’t “a healthy way to operate”.

Our read on what to take from it:

Train the parts, then join them. Hendy kept swim, board, ski and run apart on weekdays and combined them once a week. Our ocean swimming tips cover the swim leg.

Hendy kept swim, board, ski and run apart on weekdays and combined them once a week. Our ocean swimming tips cover the swim leg. Don’t copy the hours. Twenty-five hours a week is a full-time job. Most men need more recovery, not more sessions.

Twenty-five hours a week is a full-time job. Most men need more recovery, not more sessions. Race something. The Australian ocean swim calendar is an easy way in.

Family, and what he does now

Hendy’s Instagram bio reads: “Father of 4, wife Jo”. Woman’s Day reported in 2019 that he has Kristelle and TJ with his first wife, Jacki, and Bailey and Jaali with Jo.

TJ became an ironman too, with the Surfers Paradise club (Iron Series). In 2015, father and son won the Australian board rescue title at Kirra. Hendy says no father and son had won it before. “It felt a hundred times better than any other victory I had ever had.”

Today he runs leadership workshops, one-on-one coaching, corporate mentoring and Breath and Breakthrough retreats at Hepburn in Victoria, his website says. In 2021 he said he was still president and a life member of the Surfers Paradise club.

I met Trevor in a coffee shop in Burleigh, ironically to talk about a self-help course he had just started, Boot Camp for the Soul. We were running a piece on it in Australian Yoga Journal, the title I was publishing at the time. He was a lovely bloke: friendly, attentive and charming. He listened, genuinely, and he was curious. He had Ted Lasso vibes before Ted was a thing.

Trevor Hendy FAQ

How old is Trevor Hendy?

He is 58, born on 7 August 1968.

How many ironman titles did Trevor Hendy win?

Six Australian Open and four world titles, plus four Uncle Toby’s Super Series wins.

Who is Trevor Hendy’s son?

TJ Hendy, an ironman from the Surfers Paradise club.

Sources: Sport Australia Hall of Fame; Gold Coast Sporting Hall of Fame; What’s On Fraser Coast; Woman’s Day; trevorhendy.com; Iron Series. Checked 23 November 2026.