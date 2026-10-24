Ocean swims in Australia 2026–27: the summer calendar, state by state

Australia’s ocean swim season runs from the first warm weekends of spring to the end of autumn, and almost every weekend has a race somewhere. Here are 84 of them for summer 2026–27, by month and state, from 300 m beach swims to the 19.7 km Rottnest crossing.

Coming up This week: the season starts in Queensland with the Burleigh Ocean Swim (Sunday 25 October) and the Noosa 1000 (Friday 30 October). Sydney’s opens at Narrabeen on Sunday 1 November. Next big one: the 25th Bondi to Bronte, a month early this year on Sunday 8 November. Book now: Lorne Pier to Pub entries open on Monday 2 November.

The big five, 2026–27 Bondi to Bronte (NSW): Sunday 8 November 2026

Sunday 8 November 2026 Lorne Pier to Pub (VIC): Saturday 9 January 2027

Saturday 9 January 2027 Portsea Swim Classic (VIC): Saturday 16 January 2027

Saturday 16 January 2027 Cole Classic (NSW): Sunday 7 February 2027 (date held)

Sunday 7 February 2027 (date held) Rottnest Channel Swim (WA): Saturday 20 February 2027

The biggest ocean swims of summer 2026–27

Bondi to Bronte: Sunday 8 November 2026

Sydney’s best-known ocean swim turns 25 this year, and it’s a month early. It’s usually on the first Sunday in December, but Bronte Surf Life Saving Club moved it to 8 November because the usual date falls near the anniversary of last year’s terrorist attacks at Bondi. The club says the change is a one-off (Ocean Swims). The main swim runs point to point from Bondi to Bronte, with shorter swims for beginners.

Lorne Pier to Pub: Saturday 9 January 2027

A 1.2 km swim from Lorne Pier to the surf club in front of the Lorne pub, on the Great Ocean Road. It’s short, but it fills the town on the first weekends of January. Entries open on Monday 2 November 2026 (Lorne Surf Life Saving Club; Ocean Swims calendar).

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Portsea Swim Classic: Saturday 16 January 2027

The 41st running, in Port Phillip Bay at the tip of the Mornington Peninsula, with 500 m, 1.5 km and 2.5 km races.

Cole Classic: Sunday 7 February 2027

Manly’s big swim is held on the first Sunday in February (Wikipedia). The organisers have held 7 February 2027 but haven’t finalised details; the listed distances are 1 km, 2 km and 5 km, listed from Shelly Beach.

Rottnest Channel Swim: Saturday 20 February 2027

The one most Australians have heard of, and the one people search for most: 19.7 km from Cottesloe Beach to Rottnest Island, with a fleet of support boats alongside. 2027 is the 37th swim (Rottnest Channel Swim).

Ocean swim calendar 2026–27, month by month

Dates and distances are from the organisers’ listings on Ocean Swims, checked on 24 October 2026. Ocean swims move for surf and weather, so always check the event’s own page before you travel. A few are in lakes or rivers; they’re marked.

Doing your first ocean swim

Start short. Most events have a swim of 1 km or less. Pick that, even if you can swim further in a pool: waves, chop and a crowd at the start make it feel longer.

Most events have a swim of 1 km or less. Pick that, even if you can swim further in a pool: waves, chop and a crowd at the start make it feel longer. Practise in the sea first. Sighting a buoy, breathing on both sides and getting through the break are the skills a pool doesn’t teach. Our ocean swimming guide covers the basics.

Sighting a buoy, breathing on both sides and getting through the break are the skills a pool doesn’t teach. Our ocean swimming guide covers the basics. Know the water temperature. Victorian and Tasmanian water is still cold in December. Our wetsuit temperature guide shows what to wear for each temperature, and why the first minute in cold water matters is in our piece on cold water shock.

Victorian and Tasmanian water is still cold in December. Our wetsuit temperature guide shows what to wear for each temperature, and why the first minute in cold water matters is in our piece on cold water shock. In the tropics, check for stingers. Stinger season in tropical Queensland runs from November to May. See our stinger season guide.

For running races, triathlons and everything else, see our November and December events calendars.

Ocean swims: FAQ

When is ocean swim season in Australia?

Roughly late October to April. Queensland starts first; Sydney’s season opens at Narrabeen in early November; the busiest stretch everywhere is January and February.

When is the Rottnest Channel Swim 2027?

Saturday 20 February 2027, from Cottesloe Beach to Rottnest Island (19.7 km).

When is the Lorne Pier to Pub 2027?

Saturday 9 January 2027. Entries open on Monday 2 November 2026.

When is the Cole Classic 2027?

Sunday 7 February 2027 at Manly, on the race’s usual first Sunday in February. Details are still to be confirmed by the organisers.

When is Bondi to Bronte 2026?

Sunday 8 November 2026, a one-off move from its usual date in December, for the swim’s 25th year.

Do you need a wetsuit for an ocean swim?

It depends on the water and the event. Our wetsuit temperature guide covers the water; the event’s entry conditions set its rules on wetsuits.

Sources: Ocean Swims event calendar, Lorne Surf Life Saving Club, Rottnest Channel Swim, Bronte SLSC via Ocean Swims, Wikipedia. Update log: 24 October 2026, first published.