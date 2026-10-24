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Ocean swims in Australia 2026–27: the summer calendar, state by state

Australia’s ocean swims for summer 2026–27, month by month, from Bondi to Bronte and Lorne Pier to Pub to the Rottnest Channel Swim.

Todd Cole
Swimmers lined up on Cottesloe Beach at the start of the Rottnest Channel Swim, with crowds on the sand and hundreds of support boats and kayaks waiting offshore

Australia’s ocean swim season runs from the first warm weekends of spring to the end of autumn, and almost every weekend has a race somewhere. Here are 84 of them for summer 2026–27, by month and state, from 300 m beach swims to the 19.7 km Rottnest crossing.

Coming up
This week: the season starts in Queensland with the Burleigh Ocean Swim (Sunday 25 October) and the Noosa 1000 (Friday 30 October). Sydney’s opens at Narrabeen on Sunday 1 November.
Next big one: the 25th Bondi to Bronte, a month early this year on Sunday 8 November.
Book now: Lorne Pier to Pub entries open on Monday 2 November.
The big five, 2026–27
  • Bondi to Bronte (NSW): Sunday 8 November 2026
  • Lorne Pier to Pub (VIC): Saturday 9 January 2027
  • Portsea Swim Classic (VIC): Saturday 16 January 2027
  • Cole Classic (NSW): Sunday 7 February 2027 (date held)
  • Rottnest Channel Swim (WA): Saturday 20 February 2027

The biggest ocean swims of summer 2026–27

Bondi to Bronte: Sunday 8 November 2026

Sydney’s best-known ocean swim turns 25 this year, and it’s a month early. It’s usually on the first Sunday in December, but Bronte Surf Life Saving Club moved it to 8 November because the usual date falls near the anniversary of last year’s terrorist attacks at Bondi. The club says the change is a one-off (Ocean Swims). The main swim runs point to point from Bondi to Bronte, with shorter swims for beginners.

Lorne Pier to Pub: Saturday 9 January 2027

A 1.2 km swim from Lorne Pier to the surf club in front of the Lorne pub, on the Great Ocean Road. It’s short, but it fills the town on the first weekends of January. Entries open on Monday 2 November 2026 (Lorne Surf Life Saving Club; Ocean Swims calendar).

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Portsea Swim Classic: Saturday 16 January 2027

The 41st running, in Port Phillip Bay at the tip of the Mornington Peninsula, with 500 m, 1.5 km and 2.5 km races.

Cole Classic: Sunday 7 February 2027

Manly’s big swim is held on the first Sunday in February (Wikipedia). The organisers have held 7 February 2027 but haven’t finalised details; the listed distances are 1 km, 2 km and 5 km, listed from Shelly Beach.

Rottnest Channel Swim: Saturday 20 February 2027

The one most Australians have heard of, and the one people search for most: 19.7 km from Cottesloe Beach to Rottnest Island, with a fleet of support boats alongside. 2027 is the 37th swim (Rottnest Channel Swim).

Ocean swim calendar 2026–27, month by month

Dates and distances are from the organisers’ listings on Ocean Swims, checked on 24 October 2026. Ocean swims move for surf and weather, so always check the event’s own page before you travel. A few are in lakes or rivers; they’re marked.

Filter by state
Showing all 84 swims

October and November 2026

18 swims
  • Sun25Oct Burleigh Ocean Swim Burleigh Heads · QLD 400m, 1km, 2km Details
  • Fri30Oct Noosa 1000 Noosa Main Beach · QLD 1km Details
  • Sun1Nov Narrabeen Beach Challenge Narrabeen · NSW 300m, 800m, 1.8km Details
  • Sun1Nov Lake swim Metro South West 2.5km Classic Sydney International Regatta Centre, Penrith · NSW 2.5km Details
  • Tue3Nov Melbourne Open Water Swimming Cup Williamstown · VIC 800m, 1.6km, 2.4km Details
  • Sat7Nov SWA Open Water Series: Leighton Leighton Beach, Fremantle · WA 500m to 5km Details
  • Sun8Nov MFO pick Macquarie Bondi to Bronte Ocean Swim Bondi Beach · NSW 250m, 500m, 1km, 2.4km The 25th Bondi to Bronte, a month early this year only. Details
  • Sun8Nov Collaroy Beach Ocean Swims Collaroy · NSW 300m, 800m, 1.5km Details
  • Sun8Nov Lake swim Lake Leschenaultia Open Water Swim Chidlow · WA 400m to 3.2km Details
  • Sat14Nov Geo Bay Cool Water Classic Geographe Bay, Dunsborough · WA 20km Details
  • Sat21Nov Barge2Beach Torquay Beach, Hervey Bay · QLD 2km Details
  • Sat21Nov SWA Open Water Series: Coogee Coogee Beach (WA) · WA 500m to 10km Details
  • Sat21Nov Clearwater Classic Carlton Park Beach · TAS 500m, 1.5km Details
  • Sat21Nov Lake swim Swimming NSW 2.5km Classic Speers Point, Lake Macquarie · NSW 2.5km Details
  • Sun22Nov Hamilton Island Ocean Swim Catseye Beach, Hamilton Island · QLD 350m, 750m, 2km Details
  • Sun22Nov Dave Winner Beach to Bombie Swim Coalcliff · NSW 2km Details
  • Sun29Nov Coogee Island Challenge (Spring) Coogee Beach · NSW 800m, 1km, 2.4km Details
  • Sun29Nov Lake swim Sri Chinmoy National Capital Swim Lake Burley Griffin · ACT 10km Details

December 2026

13 swims
  • Sat5Dec Swim Thru Rotto Thomson Bay, Rottnest Island · WA 500m, 1.6km Details
  • Sun6Dec Lake swim Al Koh Classic Sydney International Regatta Centre, Penrith · NSW 2.5km Details
  • Sun6Dec SWA Open Water Series: Rockingham Rockingham Jetty · WA 500m to 7.5km Details
  • Sat12Dec Vladswim Challenge Balmoral Swim Chinamans Beach, Balmoral · NSW 2.5km, 5km, 10km Details
  • Sun13Dec Lake swim Lake Boga Bank 2 Bank Lake Boga · VIC 200m, 3.1km Details
  • Sat19Dec Christmas 10K Swim Coogee Beach (WA) · WA 1.6km, 3.4km, 10km Details
  • Sat19Dec Boat Harbour Swim Boat Harbour Beach · TAS 800m, 2km Details
  • Sat19Dec Victorian Open Water Championships Eastern Beach, Geelong · VIC 500m to 10km Details
  • Sat26Dec Point Leo Swim Classic Point Leo Beach · VIC 400m, 1.2km, 2.5km Details
  • Sun27Dec SWA Open Water Series: Mullaloo Mullaloo Beach · WA 500m to 10km Details
  • Sun27Dec Team Challenge Swim Carlton Beach · TAS 500m, 1.5km Details
  • Mon28Dec Anglesea Rock2Ramp Point Roadknight Beach, Anglesea · VIC 200m to 2.5km Details
  • Wed30Dec Rip View Swim Classic Point Lonsdale · VIC 600m, 1.4km, 3.8km Details

January 2027

21 swims
  • Fri1Jan Current Cruiser Waratah Beach inlet, Sandy Point · VIC 500m, 1.5km Details
  • Sat2Jan Pub 2 Club Devonport · TAS 500m, 2km Details
  • Sat2Jan Carri to Club Normanville Beach · SA 400m, 1km, 2km, 4km Details
  • Sat2Jan Danger Ocean Swim Series Torquay Front Beach · VIC 500m, 1km, 2.5km, 5km Details
  • Sun3Jan Newport Pool to Peak Newport Beach · NSW 400m, 800m, 2km Details
  • Sun3Jan Swim the Pier Bridport Beach · TAS 500m, 1km, 2km Details
  • Sun3Jan Yamba Ocean Swims Yamba Beach · NSW 700m, 2km Details
  • Sat9Jan MFO pick Lorne Pier to Pub Lorne · VIC 1.2km Pier to the surf club in front of the Lorne pub. Entries open 2 November. Details
  • Sun10Jan SWA Open Water Series: Sorrento Sorrento Beach (WA) · WA 500m to 10km Details
  • Sun10Jan BOWS Classic Marathon Swim Black Rock · VIC 2.5km, 5km, 10km Details
  • Sun10Jan Bilgola ‘Billy’ Swim Bilgola Beach · NSW 500m, 1.5km Details
  • Sat16Jan MFO pick Portsea Swim Classic Portsea, Port Phillip Bay · VIC 500m, 1.5km, 2.5km The 41st Portsea, in Port Phillip Bay. Details
  • Sun17Jan Sorrento Bay Swim Sorrento foreshore · VIC 600m, 2km, 4km Details
  • Sun17Jan Warriewood to Mona Vale Swim Mona Vale and Warriewood · NSW 1km, 2.26km Details
  • Sat23Jan Freo Ocean Classic Leighton Beach · WA 500m, 1.6km, 3.2km Details
  • Sat23Jan The Great Bayside Swim Middle Brighton Pier · VIC 200m to 2.5km Details
  • Sat23Jan Mount Eliza Swim Classic Mount Eliza · VIC 400m, 1.2km Details
  • Sat23Jan Nobbys 2 Newcastle Ocean Swim Nobbys Beach, Newcastle · NSW 2km Details
  • Tue26Jan Kingston Beach Summer Swim Kingston Beach · TAS 500m, 1.5km Details
  • Tue26Jan MMAD Swim Mount Martha Beach · VIC 200m to 5km Details
  • Sun31Jan The Big Swim (Palm Beach to Whale Beach) Palm Beach · NSW 1km, 2.8km Details

February 2027

19 swims
  • Sat6Feb SWA Open Water Series: City to Scarbs City Beach · WA 500m to 5km Details
  • Sat6Feb Swanny Ocean Classic Cottesloe Beach · WA 2km Details
  • Sat6Feb River swim Cliff to Bridge New Norfolk, Derwent River · TAS 15km Details
  • Sun7Feb MFO pickDate held Cole Classic Shelly Beach, Manly · NSW 1km, 2km, 5km Manly’s big swim. Date held; details still to come. Details
  • Sun7Feb Sydney Airport Shark Island Swim South Cronulla Beach · NSW 1km, 2.3km Details
  • Sun7Feb Brighton Bathing Box Classic Dendy Beach, Brighton · VIC 1.2km, 2.5km Details
  • Sat13Feb U24 Ultra Marathon Swim Sorrento Beach · VIC 12km, 24km, relay Details
  • Sat13Feb Indented Head Wreck 2 Reef Half Moon Bay, Indented Head · VIC 300m to 2.5km Details
  • Sat13Feb Penguin Island Swim Hawley Beach, Port Sorell · TAS 500m, 2km Details
  • Sat13Feb Busselton Jetty Swim Busselton Jetty · WA 222m, 500m, 1.6km, 3.6km Details
  • Sun14Feb Pink & Blue Swim West Beach · SA 200m to 1km Details
  • Sun14Feb Pier to Perignon Sorrento Pier · VIC 4km Details
  • Sun14Feb North Bondi Swim Classic North Bondi · NSW 1km, 2km Details
  • Sun14Feb Barney Mullins Swim Classic Freshwater Beach (back-up date 4 April) · NSW 1.5km Details
  • Sat20Feb MFO pick Rottnest Channel Swim Cottesloe Beach to Rottnest Island · WA 19.7km Cottesloe to Rottnest Island, the 37th crossing. Details
  • Sun21Feb Noosa Summer Swim Noosa Main Beach · QLD 300m to 5km Details
  • Sat27Feb Cerberus Swim Classic Half Moon Bay · VIC 200m to 2.5km Details
  • Sat27Feb Lake swim Nagambie Club 2 Pub Lake Nagambie · VIC 600m, 1.1km Details
  • Sun28Feb WOW Challenge Williamstown Beach · VIC 1.2km, 2.5km, 5km, 10km Details

March and April 2027

13 swims
  • Sat6Mar Deep South Cliff Swim Clifton Beach · TAS 500m, 2km Details
  • Sat13Mar WA’s Big Ocean Relay North Cottesloe Beach · WA teams of four Details
  • Sun14Mar Coffs Coast Ocean Swims Jetty Beach, Coffs Harbour · NSW 300m, 600m, 2km Details
  • Sun14Mar Tathra Wharf to Waves Tathra Beach · NSW 200m, 600m, 1.2km Details
  • Sun14Mar Avalon Beach Surf Swims Avalon Beach · NSW 1.2km, 2.5km Details
  • Sat20Mar Shellharbour Ocean Swim Main Beach, Shellharbour · NSW 400m, 1.2km, 2km Details
  • Sun21Mar Date held North Steyne Ocean Swim North Steyne, Manly · NSW 1km, 2.8km Details
  • Sun21Mar Mooloolaba Mile Mooloolaba Beach · QLD 800m to 6km Details
  • Sat27Mar Terrigal Ocean Swim Classic Terrigal Beach · NSW 400m, 1km, 2km Details
  • Sat3Apr Beach 2 Beach Swim Kingston Beach · TAS 2.6km, 5km Details
  • Sat3Apr Sharkskin Caves Beach Ocean Swim Caves Beach, Lake Macquarie · NSW 400m, 500m, 1.5km Details
  • Sun4Apr Coogee Island Challenge (Autumn) Coogee Beach · NSW 800m, 1km, 2.4km Details
  • Sat24Apr South Maroubra Ocean Swim South Maroubra Beach · NSW 500m, 1km, 2.5km Details

Doing your first ocean swim

  • Start short. Most events have a swim of 1 km or less. Pick that, even if you can swim further in a pool: waves, chop and a crowd at the start make it feel longer.
  • Practise in the sea first. Sighting a buoy, breathing on both sides and getting through the break are the skills a pool doesn’t teach. Our ocean swimming guide covers the basics.
  • Know the water temperature. Victorian and Tasmanian water is still cold in December. Our wetsuit temperature guide shows what to wear for each temperature, and why the first minute in cold water matters is in our piece on cold water shock.
  • In the tropics, check for stingers. Stinger season in tropical Queensland runs from November to May. See our stinger season guide.

For running races, triathlons and everything else, see our November and December events calendars.

Ocean swims: FAQ

When is ocean swim season in Australia?

Roughly late October to April. Queensland starts first; Sydney’s season opens at Narrabeen in early November; the busiest stretch everywhere is January and February.

When is the Rottnest Channel Swim 2027?

Saturday 20 February 2027, from Cottesloe Beach to Rottnest Island (19.7 km).

When is the Lorne Pier to Pub 2027?

Saturday 9 January 2027. Entries open on Monday 2 November 2026.

When is the Cole Classic 2027?

Sunday 7 February 2027 at Manly, on the race’s usual first Sunday in February. Details are still to be confirmed by the organisers.

When is Bondi to Bronte 2026?

Sunday 8 November 2026, a one-off move from its usual date in December, for the swim’s 25th year.

Do you need a wetsuit for an ocean swim?

It depends on the water and the event. Our wetsuit temperature guide covers the water; the event’s entry conditions set its rules on wetsuits.

Sources: Ocean Swims event calendar, Lorne Surf Life Saving Club, Rottnest Channel Swim, Bronte SLSC via Ocean Swims, Wikipedia. Update log: 24 October 2026, first published.

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