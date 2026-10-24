Ocean swims in Australia 2026–27: the summer calendar, state by state

Australia’s ocean swim season runs from the first warm weekends of spring to the end of autumn, and almost every weekend has a race somewhere. Here are 84 of them for summer 2026–27, by month and state, from 300 m beach swims to the 19.7 km Rottnest crossing.
- Bondi to Bronte (NSW): Sunday 8 November 2026
- Lorne Pier to Pub (VIC): Saturday 9 January 2027
- Portsea Swim Classic (VIC): Saturday 16 January 2027
- Cole Classic (NSW): Sunday 7 February 2027 (date held)
- Rottnest Channel Swim (WA): Saturday 20 February 2027
The biggest ocean swims of summer 2026–27
Bondi to Bronte: Sunday 8 November 2026
Sydney’s best-known ocean swim turns 25 this year, and it’s a month early. It’s usually on the first Sunday in December, but Bronte Surf Life Saving Club moved it to 8 November because the usual date falls near the anniversary of last year’s terrorist attacks at Bondi. The club says the change is a one-off (Ocean Swims). The main swim runs point to point from Bondi to Bronte, with shorter swims for beginners.
Lorne Pier to Pub: Saturday 9 January 2027
A 1.2 km swim from Lorne Pier to the surf club in front of the Lorne pub, on the Great Ocean Road. It’s short, but it fills the town on the first weekends of January. Entries open on Monday 2 November 2026 (Lorne Surf Life Saving Club; Ocean Swims calendar).
Portsea Swim Classic: Saturday 16 January 2027
The 41st running, in Port Phillip Bay at the tip of the Mornington Peninsula, with 500 m, 1.5 km and 2.5 km races.
Cole Classic: Sunday 7 February 2027
Manly’s big swim is held on the first Sunday in February (Wikipedia). The organisers have held 7 February 2027 but haven’t finalised details; the listed distances are 1 km, 2 km and 5 km, listed from Shelly Beach.
Rottnest Channel Swim: Saturday 20 February 2027
The one most Australians have heard of, and the one people search for most: 19.7 km from Cottesloe Beach to Rottnest Island, with a fleet of support boats alongside. 2027 is the 37th swim (Rottnest Channel Swim).
Ocean swim calendar 2026–27, month by month
Dates and distances are from the organisers’ listings on Ocean Swims, checked on 24 October 2026. Ocean swims move for surf and weather, so always check the event’s own page before you travel. A few are in lakes or rivers; they’re marked.
October and November 202618 swims
- Sun25Oct Burleigh Ocean Swim 400m, 1km, 2km Details
- Fri30Oct Noosa 1000 1km Details
- Sun1Nov Narrabeen Beach Challenge 300m, 800m, 1.8km Details
- Sun1Nov Metro South West 2.5km Classic 2.5km Details
- Tue3Nov Melbourne Open Water Swimming Cup 800m, 1.6km, 2.4km Details
- Sat7Nov SWA Open Water Series: Leighton 500m to 5km Details
- Sun8Nov Macquarie Bondi to Bronte Ocean Swim 250m, 500m, 1km, 2.4km The 25th Bondi to Bronte, a month early this year only. Details
- Sun8Nov Collaroy Beach Ocean Swims 300m, 800m, 1.5km Details
- Sun8Nov Lake Leschenaultia Open Water Swim 400m to 3.2km Details
- Sat14Nov Geo Bay Cool Water Classic 20km Details
- Sat21Nov Barge2Beach 2km Details
- Sat21Nov SWA Open Water Series: Coogee 500m to 10km Details
- Sat21Nov Clearwater Classic 500m, 1.5km Details
- Sat21Nov Swimming NSW 2.5km Classic 2.5km Details
- Sun22Nov Hamilton Island Ocean Swim 350m, 750m, 2km Details
- Sun22Nov Dave Winner Beach to Bombie Swim 2km Details
- Sun29Nov Coogee Island Challenge (Spring) 800m, 1km, 2.4km Details
- Sun29Nov Sri Chinmoy National Capital Swim 10km Details
December 202613 swims
- Sat5Dec Swim Thru Rotto 500m, 1.6km Details
- Sun6Dec Al Koh Classic 2.5km Details
- Sun6Dec SWA Open Water Series: Rockingham 500m to 7.5km Details
- Sat12Dec Vladswim Challenge Balmoral Swim 2.5km, 5km, 10km Details
- Sun13Dec Lake Boga Bank 2 Bank 200m, 3.1km Details
- Sat19Dec Christmas 10K Swim 1.6km, 3.4km, 10km Details
- Sat19Dec Boat Harbour Swim 800m, 2km Details
- Sat19Dec Victorian Open Water Championships 500m to 10km Details
- Sat26Dec Point Leo Swim Classic 400m, 1.2km, 2.5km Details
- Sun27Dec SWA Open Water Series: Mullaloo 500m to 10km Details
- Sun27Dec Team Challenge Swim 500m, 1.5km Details
- Mon28Dec Anglesea Rock2Ramp 200m to 2.5km Details
- Wed30Dec Rip View Swim Classic 600m, 1.4km, 3.8km Details
January 202721 swims
- Fri1Jan Current Cruiser 500m, 1.5km Details
- Sat2Jan Pub 2 Club 500m, 2km Details
- Sat2Jan Carri to Club 400m, 1km, 2km, 4km Details
- Sat2Jan Danger Ocean Swim Series 500m, 1km, 2.5km, 5km Details
- Sun3Jan Newport Pool to Peak 400m, 800m, 2km Details
- Sun3Jan Swim the Pier 500m, 1km, 2km Details
- Sun3Jan Yamba Ocean Swims 700m, 2km Details
- Sat9Jan Lorne Pier to Pub 1.2km Pier to the surf club in front of the Lorne pub. Entries open 2 November. Details
- Sun10Jan SWA Open Water Series: Sorrento 500m to 10km Details
- Sun10Jan BOWS Classic Marathon Swim 2.5km, 5km, 10km Details
- Sun10Jan Bilgola ‘Billy’ Swim 500m, 1.5km Details
- Sat16Jan Portsea Swim Classic 500m, 1.5km, 2.5km The 41st Portsea, in Port Phillip Bay. Details
- Sun17Jan Sorrento Bay Swim 600m, 2km, 4km Details
- Sun17Jan Warriewood to Mona Vale Swim 1km, 2.26km Details
- Sat23Jan Freo Ocean Classic 500m, 1.6km, 3.2km Details
- Sat23Jan The Great Bayside Swim 200m to 2.5km Details
- Sat23Jan Mount Eliza Swim Classic 400m, 1.2km Details
- Sat23Jan Nobbys 2 Newcastle Ocean Swim 2km Details
- Tue26Jan Kingston Beach Summer Swim 500m, 1.5km Details
- Tue26Jan MMAD Swim 200m to 5km Details
- Sun31Jan The Big Swim (Palm Beach to Whale Beach) 1km, 2.8km Details
February 202719 swims
- Sat6Feb SWA Open Water Series: City to Scarbs 500m to 5km Details
- Sat6Feb Swanny Ocean Classic 2km Details
- Sat6Feb Cliff to Bridge 15km Details
- Sun7Feb Cole Classic 1km, 2km, 5km Manly’s big swim. Date held; details still to come. Details
- Sun7Feb Sydney Airport Shark Island Swim 1km, 2.3km Details
- Sun7Feb Brighton Bathing Box Classic 1.2km, 2.5km Details
- Sat13Feb U24 Ultra Marathon Swim 12km, 24km, relay Details
- Sat13Feb Indented Head Wreck 2 Reef 300m to 2.5km Details
- Sat13Feb Penguin Island Swim 500m, 2km Details
- Sat13Feb Busselton Jetty Swim 222m, 500m, 1.6km, 3.6km Details
- Sun14Feb Pink & Blue Swim 200m to 1km Details
- Sun14Feb Pier to Perignon 4km Details
- Sun14Feb North Bondi Swim Classic 1km, 2km Details
- Sun14Feb Barney Mullins Swim Classic 1.5km Details
- Sat20Feb Rottnest Channel Swim 19.7km Cottesloe to Rottnest Island, the 37th crossing. Details
- Sun21Feb Noosa Summer Swim 300m to 5km Details
- Sat27Feb Cerberus Swim Classic 200m to 2.5km Details
- Sat27Feb Nagambie Club 2 Pub 600m, 1.1km Details
- Sun28Feb WOW Challenge 1.2km, 2.5km, 5km, 10km Details
March and April 202713 swims
- Sat6Mar Deep South Cliff Swim 500m, 2km Details
- Sat13Mar WA’s Big Ocean Relay teams of four Details
- Sun14Mar Coffs Coast Ocean Swims 300m, 600m, 2km Details
- Sun14Mar Tathra Wharf to Waves 200m, 600m, 1.2km Details
- Sun14Mar Avalon Beach Surf Swims 1.2km, 2.5km Details
- Sat20Mar Shellharbour Ocean Swim 400m, 1.2km, 2km Details
- Sun21Mar North Steyne Ocean Swim 1km, 2.8km Details
- Sun21Mar Mooloolaba Mile 800m to 6km Details
- Sat27Mar Terrigal Ocean Swim Classic 400m, 1km, 2km Details
- Sat3Apr Beach 2 Beach Swim 2.6km, 5km Details
- Sat3Apr Sharkskin Caves Beach Ocean Swim 400m, 500m, 1.5km Details
- Sun4Apr Coogee Island Challenge (Autumn) 800m, 1km, 2.4km Details
- Sat24Apr South Maroubra Ocean Swim 500m, 1km, 2.5km Details
Doing your first ocean swim
- Start short. Most events have a swim of 1 km or less. Pick that, even if you can swim further in a pool: waves, chop and a crowd at the start make it feel longer.
- Practise in the sea first. Sighting a buoy, breathing on both sides and getting through the break are the skills a pool doesn’t teach. Our ocean swimming guide covers the basics.
- Know the water temperature. Victorian and Tasmanian water is still cold in December. Our wetsuit temperature guide shows what to wear for each temperature, and why the first minute in cold water matters is in our piece on cold water shock.
- In the tropics, check for stingers. Stinger season in tropical Queensland runs from November to May. See our stinger season guide.
For running races, triathlons and everything else, see our November and December events calendars.
Ocean swims: FAQ
When is ocean swim season in Australia?
Roughly late October to April. Queensland starts first; Sydney’s season opens at Narrabeen in early November; the busiest stretch everywhere is January and February.
When is the Rottnest Channel Swim 2027?
Saturday 20 February 2027, from Cottesloe Beach to Rottnest Island (19.7 km).
When is the Lorne Pier to Pub 2027?
Saturday 9 January 2027. Entries open on Monday 2 November 2026.
When is the Cole Classic 2027?
Sunday 7 February 2027 at Manly, on the race’s usual first Sunday in February. Details are still to be confirmed by the organisers.
When is Bondi to Bronte 2026?
Sunday 8 November 2026, a one-off move from its usual date in December, for the swim’s 25th year.
Do you need a wetsuit for an ocean swim?
It depends on the water and the event. Our wetsuit temperature guide covers the water; the event’s entry conditions set its rules on wetsuits.
Sources: Ocean Swims event calendar, Lorne Surf Life Saving Club, Rottnest Channel Swim, Bronte SLSC via Ocean Swims, Wikipedia. Update log: 24 October 2026, first published.