Wetsuit temperature guide: what to wear in any water

The right wetsuit comes down to one number: the water temperature. Water moves heat away from your body with incredible efficiency. As Jack found out in Titanic, cold water is a killer without the right gear. So here’s what to wear from tropical 28°C down to single digits, what the numbers on a wetsuit mean, how cold is too cold to swim, and what the sea is actually doing around Australia, and on the main US coasts, month by month.

Water this cold calls for the thickest suit on the chart: a hooded 5/4 or 6/5, plus booties and gloves. Image: Shutterstock

Wetsuit temperature chart 24°C and above (75°F+): Boardies or a rash vest; no booties, gloves or hood

Boardies or a rash vest; no booties, gloves or hood 18–24°C (64–75°F): 2 mm spring suit, short-arm suit or wetsuit top

2 mm spring suit, short-arm suit or wetsuit top 16–18°C (61–64°F): 3/2 mm full wetsuit (steamer); booties optional

3/2 mm full wetsuit (steamer); booties optional 13–16°C (55–61°F): 4/3 mm steamer; booties recommended

4/3 mm steamer; booties recommended 9–13°C (48–55°F): 4/3 or 5/4 mm steamer; booties and gloves

4/3 or 5/4 mm steamer; booties and gloves Below 9°C (below 48°F): 5/4 or 6/5 mm hooded steamer; booties, gloves and hood Our chart, checked against the main wetsuit makers’ guides. Treat it as a starting point: wind, session length, fit and your own cold tolerance all move the line.

Over in a second. The cold doesn’t wait for you to get your breath back. Image: Shutterstock

Wetsuit temperature chart

Water temperature What to wear Extras 24°C and above (75°F+) Boardies or a rash vest No booties, gloves or hood 18–24°C (64–75°F) 2 mm spring suit, short-arm suit or wetsuit top — 16–18°C (61–64°F) 3/2 mm full wetsuit (steamer) Booties optional 13–16°C (55–61°F) 4/3 mm steamer Booties recommended 9–13°C (48–55°F) 4/3 or 5/4 mm steamer Booties and gloves Below 9°C (below 48°F) 5/4 or 6/5 mm hooded steamer Booties, gloves and hood Our chart, checked against the main wetsuit makers’ published charts. They draw the lines a few degrees apart, so if you feel the cold, go one thicker.

Two rules of thumb sit behind the chart. First, the colder the water, the thicker the neoprene, and once you’re under about 16°C your feet and hands start to matter as much as your torso. Second, it’s the water temperature that counts. A 30°C day doesn’t warm 15°C water, and the National Center for Cold Water Safety in the US says plainly that when you fall in, “the air temperature is irrelevant” (NCCWS).

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What the numbers on a wetsuit mean

Wetsuit thickness is written as two numbers. The first is the thickness of the torso panels in millimetres, the second the thickness through the arms and legs. A 4/3 has 4 mm of neoprene around your core and 3 mm on your limbs: warmer where you lose the most heat, more flexible where you paddle.

Steamer: the Australian name for a full-length wetsuit, long arms and legs.

the Australian name for a full-length wetsuit, long arms and legs. Spring suit (springsuit): short arms and legs, usually 2 mm, for mild water.

short arms and legs, usually 2 mm, for mild water. Wetsuit top or vest: extra warmth for the core with boardies, for water just under rash-vest temperature.

extra warmth for the core with boardies, for water just under rash-vest temperature. Hooded steamer: a full suit with an attached hood, for the coldest water.

No suit at all: ice swimming is a specialist sport. For everyone else, the coldest water means a hooded steamer. Image: Shutterstock

How cold is too cold to swim?

There’s no single cut-off, but there are clear danger zones. The US National Center for Cold Water Safety (NCCWS) advises treating any water below 21°C (70°F) with caution (NCCWS). Between 15 and 21°C, holding your breath gets progressively harder. Between 10 and 15°C, it says most people who aren’t used to cold water will hit maximum-intensity cold shock: a gasp reflex and loss of breathing control in the first minutes, which is when drownings happen.

That’s why a wetsuit is a safety layer as much as a comfort one: it slows the shock as well as the heat loss. If you’re swimming in water under about 18°C, get in gradually, don’t swim alone, stay close to shore until your breathing settles, and build up exposure over weeks. Our ocean swimming guide covers the basics, and if you’re using cold water for recovery, read whether cold plunges are costing you gains.

What cold water does to you The first seconds: a huge gasp you can’t stop. If your face is under, you breathe in water. The next few minutes: your breathing races out of control, and your heart rate and blood pressure spike. Within half an hour: your hands go useless, then your arms and legs. Good swimmers stop being able to swim. After about 30 minutes: hypothermia, as your core drops below 35°C. Most people who die in cold water never reach the last stage. Cold water shock and hypothermia, minute by minute →

Water temperatures around Australia

Average sea temperatures, warmest and coldest months, and what the chart says to wear in the coldest month. The north never really needs neoprene; the south needs it all year.

Location Warmest month Coldest month Winter suit Sydney (incl. Bondi) 23.7°C (February) 18.6°C (September) 2 mm spring suit or wetsuit top Newcastle 24.0°C (February) 18.9°C (August) 2 mm spring suit or wetsuit top Wollongong 23.4°C (February) 18.1°C (August) 2 mm spring suit or wetsuit top Gold Coast 27.2°C (February) 21.7°C (July) 2 mm spring suit or wetsuit top Byron Bay 27.1°C (February) 21.5°C (August) 2 mm spring suit or wetsuit top Noosa 27.2°C (February) 21.2°C (August) 2 mm spring suit or wetsuit top Cairns 29.4°C (January) 23.8°C (July) 2 mm spring suit or wetsuit top Darwin 31.4°C (December) 25.7°C (July) Boardies or rash vest Melbourne 18.8°C (February) 14.6°C (September) 4/3 mm steamer, booties Torquay 18.3°C (February) 13.3°C (August) 4/3 mm steamer, booties Hobart 16.9°C (February) 12.7°C (August) 4/3 or 5/4 mm, booties and gloves Adelaide 21.2°C (February) 13.7°C (August) 4/3 mm steamer, booties Perth 23.2°C (March) 18.7°C (September) 2 mm spring suit or wetsuit top Monthly averages from seatemperature.org, based on NOAA satellite sea-surface data. The water on any given day can be a few degrees off the average, and Sydney’s and Bondi’s readings come from the same data point.

Surfing at Torquay, Victoria. The sea there peaks at about 18°C in February and drops to about 13°C in August. Image: Shutterstock

Month by month: Sydney, Melbourne, Perth and the Gold Coast

Month Sydney Melbourne Perth Gold Coast January 23.3°C 18.6°C 21.7°C 26.2°C February 23.7°C 18.8°C 22.6°C 27.2°C March 23.5°C 18.4°C 23.2°C 26.4°C April 22.6°C 17.9°C 22.6°C 25.6°C May 21.1°C 17.1°C 21.9°C 24.2°C June 19.7°C 15.8°C 21.1°C 22.8°C July 19.2°C 15.0°C 19.7°C 21.7°C August 18.8°C 14.7°C 19.2°C 21.7°C September 18.6°C 14.6°C 18.7°C 22.1°C October 19.2°C 15.1°C 18.7°C 22.8°C November 20.5°C 16.5°C 19.4°C 24.6°C December 22.2°C 17.4°C 20.7°C 25.5°C Average sea temperature by month. Source: seatemperature.org.

A few things stand out. Sydney never drops much below 19°C on average, which puts its winter just inside the 2 mm band, on the line with a 3/2: go 3/2 for long sessions or windy days. Perth’s water peaks in March, not January. Melbourne, Torquay and Adelaide fall into 4/3-and-booties territory in winter, Hobart colder still, and Hobart is the only capital that stays under 17°C even in summer. In the tropics the issue isn’t cold at all, it’s marine stingers: see our stinger season guide.

Winter water temperatures on US coasts

Location Coldest month (average) What to wear Boston 3.2°C / 38°F (March) 5/4 or 6/5 mm hooded, booties and gloves Seattle 7.4°C / 45°F (February) 5/4 or 6/5 mm hooded, booties and gloves San Francisco 11.3°C / 52°F (June) 4/3 or 5/4 mm, booties and gloves Outer Banks, NC 11.8°C / 53°F (February) 4/3 or 5/4 mm, booties and gloves Myrtle Beach, SC 14.3°C / 58°F (March) 4/3 mm steamer, booties Santa Monica / Long Beach 14.4°C / 58°F (March) 4/3 mm steamer, booties San Diego 14.9°C / 59°F (February) 4/3 mm steamer, booties Miami 22.1°C / 72°F (February) 2 mm spring suit or wetsuit top Honolulu 23.9°C / 75°F (March) 2 mm spring suit or wetsuit top Monthly averages from seatemperature.org (NOAA satellite data), with our chart applied.

Northern California and the Pacific Northwest stay cold all year, which is why 4/3s and 5/4s are standard there. Divers and paddlers in the coldest of this water often move to a drysuit: PADI says water below 10°C (50°F) calls for one when diving (wetsuit vs drysuit).

Alternatives to a neoprene wetsuit

Neoprene isn’t the only option, especially for paddling, boating and swimming where you’re in and out of the water.

Rash vest (rash guard): sun and chafe protection, little warmth. Fine on its own above about 24°C, or under a wetsuit.

sun and chafe protection, little warmth. Fine on its own above about 24°C, or under a wetsuit. Stinger suit: a full-length lycra suit for tropical water in stinger season (stinger season).

a full-length lycra suit for tropical water in stinger season (stinger season). Non-neoprene thermal layers: such as Sharkskin. Sharkskin says its Chillproof fabric is “equivalent to a 3mm neoprene wetsuit underwater” and its T2 version is “closer to a 5mm neoprene” (Sharkskin). We haven’t seen an independent test of those figures; our Sharkskin explainer covers how it works.

such as Sharkskin. Sharkskin says its Chillproof fabric is “equivalent to a 3mm neoprene wetsuit underwater” and its T2 version is “closer to a 5mm neoprene” (Sharkskin). We haven’t seen an independent test of those figures; our Sharkskin explainer covers how it works. Drysuit: keeps water out entirely and relies on layers underneath, for the coldest water (wetsuit vs drysuit).

Other things that change what you need

Wind: wind chill on wet skin makes a mild day feel cold, especially for paddlers and anyone sitting on a board between waves.

wind chill on wet skin makes a mild day feel cold, especially for paddlers and anyone sitting on a board between waves. Session length: a 20-minute swim and a three-hour surf in the same water need different suits.

a 20-minute swim and a three-hour surf in the same water need different suits. Activity: swimmers and paddlers generate heat; divers and fishers sitting still lose it.

swimmers and paddlers generate heat; divers and fishers sitting still lose it. Fit: a loose wetsuit flushes cold water through and loses most of its warmth. It should be snug, without restricting breathing.

a loose wetsuit flushes cold water through and loses most of its warmth. It should be snug, without restricting breathing. You: body composition and cold tolerance vary a lot. If you’re always cold, go one band warmer.

FAQ

What thickness wetsuit for 18°C water?

Most people wear a 3/2 mm full wetsuit (steamer). Our chart puts 18°C right on the line between a 3/2 and a 2 mm spring suit, so go 3/2 for long sessions or windy days.

What wetsuit do I need in Sydney in winter?

A 2 mm spring suit or wetsuit top for a short swim, and a 3/2 mm steamer for longer sessions. Sydney’s sea averages 18.6–19.2°C from July to October, its coldest months, just above the 18°C line on our chart.

Do you need a wetsuit in Melbourne in summer?

Most people do for anything longer than a dip. Melbourne’s water averages about 18.8°C in February, its warmest month, right on the line between a 2 mm spring suit and a 3/2 steamer.

Is 15°C water too cold to swim?

It’s swimmable with care, but it’s in the 10–15°C range where the US National Center for Cold Water Safety says unacclimatised people get maximum cold shock. Wear a 4/3 wetsuit, enter slowly and don’t swim alone.

What does 4/3 mean on a wetsuit?

4 mm of neoprene on the torso and 3 mm on the arms and legs.

More on what to wear in the water

Sharkskin advertises on Men’s Fitness Online. Product claims in this article are Sharkskin’s own and are labelled as such.