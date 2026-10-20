Cold water shock and hypothermia, minute by minute

It doesn’t have to be icy. Fall into water under 15°C and your body turns on you before the cold ever reaches your core: you gasp, you can’t control your breathing, your heart rate spikes, and within minutes your hands and arms stop doing what you tell them. Hypothermia, the thing everyone worries about, usually comes last. Here’s what cold water does to you, stage by stage, and what keeps you alive through each one.

What cold water does to you First 1–4 minutes: cold shock. A huge involuntary gasp, then hyperventilation, and a spike in heart rate and blood pressure. If your head is under when you gasp, you inhale water.

A huge involuntary gasp, then hyperventilation, and a spike in heart rate and blood pressure. If your head is under when you gasp, you inhale water. Up to about 30 minutes: swim failure. Your hands go numb and useless, then your arms and legs. Strong swimmers lose the ability to swim.

Your hands go numb and useless, then your arms and legs. Strong swimmers lose the ability to swim. After about 30 minutes: hypothermia. Your core temperature drops below 35°C, and confusion and unconsciousness follow.

Your core temperature drops below 35°C, and confusion and unconsciousness follow. Getting out: collapse and afterdrop. Blood pressure can crash during rescue, and your core keeps cooling for 20 to 30 minutes after you’re out. Stages from Royal Life Saving Australia and the US National Center for Cold Water Safety.

Over in a second. The cold doesn’t wait for you to get your breath back. Image: Shutterstock

How cold is cold water?

Royal Life Saving Australia draws the line at 15°C: sudden immersion in water below that can cause cold water shock, and it “increases the risk of drowning” (Royal Life Saving). Falls into water are a leading cause of drowning in Australia, an average of 52 deaths a year, all people who never meant to be in the water.

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The US National Center for Cold Water Safety is more cautious. It says breathing starts to be affected below 25°C, treats anything under 21°C with caution, and puts the peak of cold shock for most people somewhere between 10 and 15°C (NCCWS). That’s Melbourne in winter, Tasmania for much of the year, and alpine lakes and rivers.

Water temperature What happens Below 25°C (77°F) Breathing starts to be affected by the cold Below 21°C (70°F) Treat with caution: breath control and breath-holding get harder 15–21°C (60–70°F) Dangerous: controlling your breathing becomes progressively harder 10–15°C (50–60°F) Immediately life-threatening: total loss of breathing control, maximum cold shock Below 5°C (40°F) As above, plus pain so intense it can feel like burning; clear thinking becomes almost impossible Source: National Center for Cold Water Safety water temperature safety guide.

When the Titanic struck an iceberg and began its descent into the North Atlantic, the water temperature was around 28°F (-2°C) — below freezing, yet still liquid because of the salt content. Image: Shutterstock

Stage 1: cold shock, the first minutes

The moment cold water hits your skin, your body reacts on its own. You take one enormous involuntary gasp that fills your lungs, often several in a row. “If your head is underwater when you gasp, you will immediately drown,” the NCCWS says (NCCWS).

Then the breathing runs away from you. Hyperventilation can make you dizzy, numb and confused, and swimming even two or three metres can be impossible while it lasts. The feeling of suffocation lasts up to about three minutes before it eases. Your ability to hold your breath collapses too: in one study in 5°C water, the average breath-hold fell from 45 seconds to 9.5.

At the same time your heart rate and blood pressure jump. Below about 15°C, especially if you’re holding your breath, that surge can trigger abnormal heart rhythms that may lead to cardiac arrest. Royal Life Saving puts this phase in the first 1 to 4 minutes (Royal Life Saving).

Upside down and holding your breath: in very cold water, a breath-hold can shrink to a few seconds. Image: Shutterstock

Stage 2: swim failure, when your arms stop working

Once the gasping settles, the cold works on your muscles and nerves. Your hands go numb and useless, your fingers stiffen and splay, and in very cold water that can happen in under a minute (NCCWS). Then your arms and legs stop working. You can’t grip a boat, zip a jacket or pull yourself onto a board, and swimming turns into thrashing.

Royal Life Saving says most of this loss of performance happens over the first 30 minutes, and that how well you swim in warm water has “little correlation” to your ability to survive in cold water (Royal Life Saving). It’s why people drown trying to swim to a shore that looked close.

Stage 3: hypothermia, after about 30 minutes

Hypothermia means your core temperature has dropped below 35°C. For an average adult it takes about 30 minutes in the water to get there, even in near-freezing water; children cool much faster, and a big person with more body fat can last longer (NCCWS). Royal Life Saving says hypothermia usually only becomes a contributor to death if you’re in the water for more than 30 minutes (Royal Life Saving).

Before it sets in you’ll be cold, miserable and shivering violently. As your brain cools you get confused and clumsy, and keeping your mouth above the chop becomes a fight you lose. St John Ambulance lists the signs:

Mild: feeling cold, shivering, clumsiness and slurred speech, apathy and irrational behaviour.

feeling cold, shivering, clumsiness and slurred speech, apathy and irrational behaviour. Severe: shivering stops, the pulse is hard to find, the heart rate slows, and the person loses consciousness.

Source: St John Ambulance Australia. Shivering stopping is not a sign of warming up. It’s a sign things are getting worse.

Stage 4: getting out can be dangerous too

Some people collapse just before, during or after rescue. The NCCWS calls it circum-rescue collapse; the likely cause is a sudden fall in blood pressure. Lift a cold casualty out horizontally if you can, and get them lying down as soon as they’re in the boat (NCCWS).

Then there’s the afterdrop, which catches out winter swimmers. Your core temperature keeps falling, at about the same rate, for roughly 20 to 30 minutes after you get out, according to researchers at the University of Portsmouth’s Extreme Environments Laboratory (Outdoor Swimmer). Feeling fine on the beach doesn’t mean you’re out of it: dry off, dress quickly and get out of the wind.

Why the 1-10-1 rule can mislead you

You may have heard the 1-10-1 rule: one minute to get your breathing under control, ten minutes of useful movement, one hour before you pass out from hypothermia. It’s easy to remember, but the NCCWS calls it a myth, because it makes those numbers sound like time you “have”. The researcher it’s credited to, Gordon Giesbrecht, has written that cold shock can kill within seconds to two minutes and that incapacitation comes within two to 30 minutes, not on a timer (NCCWS).

The same goes for the survival-time charts that circulate online. They estimate how long it takes to become hypothermic in calm water, and ignore cold shock and swim failure, which kill most people first (NCCWS).

How to survive a fall into cold water

Wear a lifejacket. It keeps your head up through the gasp and the swim failure, and Royal Life Saving says lifejackets increase the chance of survival in cold water (Royal Life Saving).

It keeps your head up through the gasp and the swim failure, and Royal Life Saving says lifejackets increase the chance of survival in cold water (Royal Life Saving). Float and hold on. Stay on your back, hold anything buoyant, keep your face out of the water and let the gasping pass before you try anything else.

Stay on your back, hold anything buoyant, keep your face out of the water and let the gasping pass before you try anything else. Keep your clothes on. Drop only heavy garments. Royal Life Saving says ordinary clothing can cut the cooling rate by 50%, and keep your head covered and dry.

Drop only heavy garments. Royal Life Saving says ordinary clothing can cut the cooling rate by 50%, and keep your head covered and dry. Don’t swim for it unless it’s very close. Movement increases heat loss by about 30%, and swim failure is coming. Get as much of your body as possible out of the water, onto a capsized boat or board.

Movement increases heat loss by about 30%, and swim failure is coming. Get as much of your body as possible out of the water, onto a capsized boat or board. Use the HELP position. Alone in a lifejacket, bring your knees to your chest and press your arms against your sides. In a group, huddle.

Alone in a lifejacket, bring your knees to your chest and press your arms against your sides. In a group, huddle. Signal. Raise one arm with an open hand and shout.

Raise one arm with an open hand and shout. Skip the alcohol. It stops your body pulling blood away from your limbs to protect your core, so you cool faster.

Survival advice from Royal Life Saving Australia. Better still, dress for the water before you go: our wetsuit temperature guide and what to wear kayaking guide cover what to wear at each temperature.

First aid for hypothermia

St John Ambulance Australia’s first aid steps (St John):

Follow DRSABCD and call Triple Zero (000) if hypothermia is severe.

Move the person somewhere warm and dry, and handle them gently. Help them lie down.

Remove wet clothing, put them between blankets or in a sleeping bag, wrap them in an emergency blanket and cover their head.

Give warm drinks if they’re conscious.

Put hot water bottles or heat packs on the neck, armpits and groin, taking care not to burn them. Body-to-body contact works if nothing else is available.

Don’t rub them, use radiant heat like a fire or heater, or give alcohol.

FAQ

How long can you survive in cold water?

There’s no reliable single number. Hypothermia takes about 30 minutes or more to set in for an average adult, but most cold water deaths happen earlier, from cold shock in the first minutes or swim failure in the first half hour. A lifejacket changes the odds more than anything.

At what water temperature does cold water shock happen?

Royal Life Saving Australia says below 15°C. The US National Center for Cold Water Safety says breathing is affected below 25°C and that cold shock peaks for most people between 10 and 15°C.

What is afterdrop?

The continued fall in your core temperature after you get out of cold water. It lasts about 20 to 30 minutes, so warm up and dress quickly even if you feel fine.

Does hypothermia happen straight away in cold water?

No. It usually takes about 30 minutes in the water for an adult. The immediate danger is cold shock, which can drown you in the first minutes.

Is the 1-10-1 rule accurate?

Only roughly. Cold shock can kill within seconds to two minutes, and loss of muscle control can come anywhere from two to 30 minutes, so don’t treat the numbers as time you can count on.

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