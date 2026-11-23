Alan Ritchson is 191 cm and about 109 kg, and he gets there on five short sessions a week in his home gym. He doesn’t squat. He rarely does fewer than 15 reps. And he says the way he first built Jack Reacher’s body “ravaged” his own (Men's Health UK). He turns 44 on Saturday. Here’s the routine, the food and what it cost.

Alan Ritchson: quick facts (checked 23 November 2026) Born: 28 November 1982, Grand Forks, North Dakota. He’s 43

28 November 1982, Grand Forks, North Dakota. He’s 43 Size: 6 ft 3 in (191 cm) and about 240 lb (109 kg), by his own account in 2025

6 ft 3 in (191 cm) and about 240 lb (109 kg), by his own account in 2025 Reacher in the books: 6 ft 5 in (196 cm)

6 ft 5 in (196 cm) Training: five days a week, Monday to Friday, at home

five days a week, Monday to Friday, at home Next on screen: The Man with the Bag, with Arnold Schwarzenegger, on Prime Video from 2 December 2026

The Man with the Bag, with Arnold Schwarzenegger, on Prime Video from 2 December 2026 Reacher season 5: filming since July 2026. No release date yet

The Alan Ritchson workout

He trains alone, Monday to Friday. In Men’s Health’s Gym & Fridge video in 2024 he put a session at “20, 30 minutes tops”, because it means “less wear and tear on the body” (Men's Health). The rules he has described since are simple:

High reps, moderate weight. Four sets of 25 is his standard. He says he almost never does fewer than 15 reps (Thomas DeLauer).

Four sets of 25 is his standard. He says he almost never does fewer than 15 reps (Thomas DeLauer). Full body, every day. He switched to this after season one, in place of body-part splits.

He switched to this after season one, in place of body-part splits. Incline bench is the favourite. He works at 225 lb (102 kg). On a hard day the target is 100 reps of bench, working from incline down to decline.

He works at 225 lb (102 kg). On a hard day the target is 100 reps of bench, working from incline down to decline. No squats. They pinch his back, so he uses the leg press.

They pinch his back, so he uses the leg press. Core and cardio first. By 2025 he was opening with about 250 core reps and 20 to 30 minutes on the treadmill or stair climber before lifting.

His own summary, from Instagram: “Low(ish) weight + higher volume = hypertrophy and longevity.” The arm session he posted with it was EZ-bar curls and triceps extensions for four sets of 20 each, then upright rows for four sets of 10 (T3).

A 25-minute session built from his numbers

This one is ours, put together from the lifts and rep ranges he has described. Pick weights you could move for 30 reps, rest about 45 seconds, and stop each set with a couple left in you.

Exercise Sets and reps Incline bench press 4 x 25 Seated cable row 4 x 25 Leg press 4 x 25 EZ-bar curl 4 x 20 Cable triceps extension 4 x 20 Hanging knee raise or crunch 100 reps in as few sets as it takes Our session, based on Ritchson’s stated rep ranges. Run it as a circuit to finish inside 25 minutes

What season one cost him

Ritchson in 2022, the year Reacher first aired. Photo: Super Festivals, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

To play Reacher he put on about 30 lb (14 kg) in eight months. “I ravaged my body,” he told Men’s Health UK. “I had a broken AC joint in my shoulder, which I had to have repaired. There was a huge imbalance in hormones in my body. I was falling apart.” He also tore an oblique in a fight scene (Cinemablend).

Ritchson and testosterone

He has been open that he went on testosterone replacement therapy afterwards. “Getting on testosterone was huge for me,” he said. “I had none by the time I was done with season one, due to the stress and the fatigue and what I had done to my body.” He says the dose is modest: “I’ve never taken, like, 600 milligrams a week.”

His reason is longevity. “I want to do Reacher for 15 years,” he said. “I don’t want to have to have surgery after every season.” Testosterone therapy is a prescription treatment and a decision for a doctor. We’ve covered what happens to testosterone as men age.

The Alan Ritchson diet

Protein: at least 240 g a day, he told Thomas DeLauer in 2025.

at least 240 g a day, he told Thomas DeLauer in 2025. Meals: about four full meals with snacks between. In 2024 he said he was eating roughly every hour.

about four full meals with snacks between. In 2024 he said he was eating roughly every hour. What’s on the plate: oatmeal (later swapped for yoghurt and a protein drink), turkey and Swiss roll-ups, turkey meatloaf and a 40 g protein shake.

oatmeal (later swapped for yoghurt and a protein drink), turkey and Swiss roll-ups, turkey meatloaf and a 40 g protein shake. Sweets: cookie dough every day in 2024. A year later, “minimal to none most weeks”.

cookie dough every day in 2024. A year later, “minimal to none most weeks”. Alcohol: none. He said in 2025 that he was six years sober.

none. He said in 2025 that he was six years sober. Calories: he hasn’t given a figure. Reporters have put it at 4,000 to 5,000 a day.

The head game

Ritchson was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at 36 and ADHD at 40. “Being bipolar has wreaked havoc on my life many, many times,” he said. “I would wish it away if I could, but it’s so much a part of who I am now that I should celebrate it a little or, at least, accept it” (People).

Our read

The part worth copying is the boring part: short sessions, high reps, five days a week, no lift that hurts. That’s how a man in his forties stays big and keeps working. The part not to copy is 14 kg in eight months. He needed surgery and a prescription to recover from it, and he’s the first to say so.

What’s next

The Man with the Bag lands on Prime Video on 2 December (Amazon). Reacher season 5 is filming, and a sequel to his Netflix film War Machine is in development. We’ve got everything known about War Machine 2, and Melbourne actor Joshua Diaz told us what Ritchson was like on set.

Alan Ritchson FAQ

How tall is Alan Ritchson?

He says he is 6 ft 3 in (191 cm) and about 240 lb (109 kg). Jack Reacher is 6 ft 5 in in the books.

How often does Alan Ritchson work out?

Five days a week, Monday to Friday, in his home gym. He has described sessions of 20 to 30 minutes, and longer ones that start with core work and cardio.

Does Alan Ritchson take testosterone?

Yes. He has said he started testosterone replacement therapy after the first season of Reacher left him with none.

Where can I follow him?

He’s @alanritchson on Instagram.

Sources: Men's Health UK; Men's Health, Gym & Fridge; Thomas DeLauer interview; T3; Cinemablend; People; Amazon. Checked 23 November 2026. This is general information, not medical advice.