Most high protein diet plans hand you a food list and leave the maths to you. So here’s the answer first. If you lift, aim for about 1.6 g of protein per kilo of body weight a day: 120 g at 75 kg, 144 g at 90 kg. In food, that’s oats and yoghurt or eggs at breakfast, 150 to 200 g of chicken or tuna at lunch, the same of beef, salmon or chicken at dinner, plus milk and nuts.

Below: seven days from an ordinary Australian supermarket shop, every one counted from the government’s food database.

Chicken, rice and veg: the lunch that carries the week. Image: Iara Melo / Pexels

High protein diet plan: quick facts Target if you lift: about 1.6 g per kg a day

about 1.6 g per kg a day This plan: 125 to 142 g a day at 75 kg, 152 to 171 g at 90 kg

125 to 142 g a day at 75 kg, 152 to 171 g at 90 kg Energy: 7,853 to 8,769 kJ at 75 kg, 9,199 to 10,167 kJ at 90 kg

7,853 to 8,769 kJ at 75 kg, 9,199 to 10,167 kJ at 90 kg Official minimum: 0.84 g per kg for men aged 19 to 70

0.84 g per kg for men aged 19 to 70 Kidney disease? See your GP before raising your protein

How much protein is a high protein diet?

Australia’s recommended intake for men aged 19 to 70 is 0.84 g per kilo a day, and 1.07 g over 70 (NHMRC Nutrient Reference Values). That’s a floor, not a training target.

For lifters, a meta-analysis of 49 trials and 1,863 people found extra protein added muscle during weight training, but the gains stopped rising past about 1.6 g per kilo a day (Morton et al., British Journal of Sports Medicine, 2018). The International Society of Sports Nutrition sets a range of 1.4 to 2.0 g per kilo for most people who exercise (ISSN position stand, 2017).

This plan clears 1.6 g every day and stays under 2.0. For your own figure, use our protein calculator.

The nine meals in the plan

Amounts are for a 75 kg man, with 90 kg amounts in brackets. Weights are raw or dry, as bought. Milk is reduced-fat.

Meal, protein What goes in Oats

28 g (30 g) 60 g (80 g) rolled oats, 250 mL milk, 200 g natural yoghurt, 1 banana Eggs

35 g (39 g) 3 eggs, 2 (3) slices wholemeal toast, 250 mL milk Chicken box

42 g (55 g) 150 g (200 g) chicken breast, 75 g (100 g) white rice, 150 g frozen mixed veg Tuna salad

55 g (68 g) 150 g (200 g) drained canned tuna, 125 g drained kidney beans, 2 slices wholemeal bread, 10 g olive oil, salad leaves Bolognese

48 g (63 g) 150 g (200 g) lean beef mince, 90 g (120 g) dry pasta, 200 g canned tomatoes, 10 g olive oil Salmon

43 g (55 g) 150 g (200 g) salmon fillet, 300 g (400 g) potato, 150 g broccoli Steak

38 g (49 g) 150 g (200 g) lean rump, 300 g (400 g) sweet potato, 150 g frozen mixed veg, 10 g olive oil Tray bake

41 g (52 g) 150 g (200 g) chicken thigh fillet, 300 g (400 g) potato, 150 g broccoli, 10 g olive oil Snack

15 g 30 g almonds, 1 apple, 250 mL milk Brackets: the 90 kg version.

Drained canned tuna: 26.1 g of protein per 100 g. Image: Tuğba Öztürk / Pexels

The 7-day plan, with protein and kilojoules counted

Each day is a breakfast, a lunch, a dinner and the snack.

Day 75 kg

protein, kJ (cal) 90 kg

protein, kJ (cal) Monday

Oats, chicken box, bolognese 132 g

8,584 (2,052) 163 g

10,167 (2,430) Tuesday

Eggs, chicken box, salmon 134 g

7,853 (1,877) 163 g

9,486 (2,267) Wednesday

Oats, tuna salad, steak 135 g

8,538 (2,041) 162 g

9,619 (2,299) Thursday

Eggs, chicken box, bolognese 139 g

8,130 (1,943) 171 g

9,747 (2,329) Friday

Oats, tuna salad, salmon 140 g

8,769 (2,096) 168 g

10,076 (2,408) Saturday

Eggs, tuna salad, steak 142 g

8,083 (1,932) 170 g

9,199 (2,199) Sunday

Oats, chicken box, tray bake 125 g

7,884 (1,884) 152 g

9,218 (2,203) Calories are kilojoules divided by 4.184.

That’s 1.67 to 1.89 g per kilo at 75 kg, and 1.69 to 1.90 at 90 kg.

How the numbers were counted

Every figure comes from the Australian Food Composition Database (Release 3) from Food Standards Australia New Zealand: protein and energy per 100 g, multiplied by the weight in the plan. Eggs are counted at 50 g each without the shell, bread at 35 g a slice, the banana at 100 g peeled and the apple at 150 g. Frozen veg uses the boiled figure, the only one listed. Salad leaves aren’t counted.

Two things throw a count out. One is raw against cooked: baked chicken breast is listed at 29.0 g of protein per 100 g, against 22.5 g raw. The other is brands: natural yoghurt is listed at 5.1 g per 100 g and a high-protein yoghurt at 9.6 g, so check your label.

Fish, veg and a starch: the pattern behind the salmon dinner. Image: Iara Melo / Pexels

How to make the plan work

The lunches repeat on purpose, so one cook-up covers several days. Bored? Swap in any of these high protein meals, or build your own from the high protein foods list. Don’t eat meat? Start with these high protein vegetarian meals.

Still hungry? Add rice, pasta, oats or potato. That lifts the kilojoules and barely moves the protein.

Who should see a GP first

If you decide to eat more protein than the recommended daily amount, healthdirect says it’s a good idea to talk to your doctor or dietitian first. That matters most with kidney disease: people with kidney failure do better on protein-restricted diets (ISSN), so see your GP before you start. Victoria’s Better Health Channel warns that a very high protein diet can strain the kidneys and liver.

High protein diet plan FAQ

How much protein does a 100 kg man need?

By the same rule, 160 g a day. Six days of the 90 kg plan already reach it.

Do I need protein powder?

No. There’s no shake in this plan, and every day reaches the target on food alone.

Sources checked 23 November 2026. This is general information, not medical or dietary advice.