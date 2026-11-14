Military workout: free plans, tests and how to train

A military workout is the training soldiers do to pass their fitness tests and do the job: push-ups, pull-ups, sit-ups or planks, running, and carrying weight. You don’t need a gym for most of it, and you don’t need to be joining up to use it.

This page is our hub for all of it: a workout you can do today, the real test standards from the Australian, US Army and US Navy sources, and where to go next for your goal.

Where to start New to it: start with our free 28-day military calisthenics plan. No gym, no app

start with our free 28-day military calisthenics plan. No gym, no app Over 40 or 50: military calisthenics for men over 40: same plan, different dose

military calisthenics for men over 40: same plan, different dose Got a test coming: see the standards below, then the guide to your test

see the standards below, then the guide to your test Want to carry weight: rucking: how heavy, how far and how often

What is a military workout?

Look at what the armed forces actually test and you get the shape of the training. Australia’s Pre-entry Fitness Assessment is push-ups, sit-ups and the beep test. The US Army Fitness Test is a deadlift, hand-release push-ups, a sprint-drag-carry, a plank and a two-mile run. The US Navy’s test for SEALs and divers adds a swim and pull-ups.

So a military workout trains five things:

Push: push-ups, lots of them, with strict form

push-ups, lots of them, with strict form Pull: pull-ups or chin-ups, from a dead hang

pull-ups or chin-ups, from a dead hang Trunk: sit-ups, curl-ups or planks

sit-ups, curl-ups or planks Run: intervals for the beep test or a timed run, plus easy distance

intervals for the beep test or a timed run, plus easy distance Carry: a loaded pack, or a ruck, once the base is there

Gym exercises help, but they’re not the point. The point is moving your own body well, for a long time, when you’re tired.

Carrying weight: Captain Malcolm Cloete on the weight-loaded march of the Puckapunyal 16-Hour Challenge. Photo: LCPL Vadim Rozhkov, Department of Defence.

A military workout you can do today

This is our read on a simple session that covers the five. It takes about 40 minutes and works in a park.

Part What to do Warm-up, 8 min Easy jog, then 10 squats, 10 lunges a side, 10 arm circles each way Circuit, 4 rounds 10 push-ups, 15 squats, 5 pull-ups (or 3 slow negatives), 20 sit-ups, 30 s plank. Rest 90 s between rounds Run, 10 min 5 x 1 min hard, 1 min walk Cool-down, 5 min Walk, then stretch calves, hips and chest Our read: a starter session. Scale the reps down or up so the last round is hard but clean

Do it two or three times a week with a rest day between, and an easy run on another day. When it feels easy, move on to the 28-day plan, which builds week by week and ends with a test.

Morning PT at Camp Walker, South Korea, September 2026. Pull-ups and chin-ups are in most military workouts. U.S. Army photo (public domain).

Military fitness test standards compared

These are the minimums to get in, from the official sources. They’re the floor, not the target: the Navy’s own rules tell candidates to aim well above them.

Test Push-ups Pull-ups Sit-ups Run Australian Army, combat (men) 15 – 45 Beep 7.5 Australian Special Forces 40 6 60 Beep 10.1 Navy Diver (RAN) 30 – 25 Beep 10.1 US Navy SEAL 50 10 50 1.5 mi, 10:30 Beep = level on the 20 m shuttle run. SEAL push-ups and curl-ups are in 2 minutes, and the SEAL test also has a 500-yard swim in 12:30. Sources: ADF Careers fitness requirements (October 2026); US Navy MILPERSMAN 1220-410

The US Army works differently. Its Army Fitness Test scores five events from 0 to 100. You need at least 60 in each and 300 in total, and soldiers in 21 combat jobs need 350 (US Army). It isn’t an entry test: it starts at Basic Training. Soldiers in 24 combat jobs also take the new Combat Field Test, seven events in boots in 30 minutes or less, which counts for record from April 2027.

Where to go for your test: the beep test (Australia’s PFA uses it), the army fitness test (US AFT and Australia’s PFA), the Navy SEAL fitness test (the PST), Kapooka, Australian Army basic training. Check your own numbers with our push-up standards and pull-up standards.

The two-mile run at an Army Fitness Test, Kaiserslautern, Germany, February 2026. U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Angela O’Hearn (public domain).

How to train for it

MFO’s publisher Todd Cole is an ex-Navy clearance diver who passed SAS selection. His advice for anyone enlisting: act as if you’re already in boot camp. Run early, stop for push-ups along the way, favour bodyweight work over heavy gym sessions, and carry a loaded pack up hills. His full take is in our military calisthenics workout.

Build the base first. Four weeks of the 28-day plan before you add load or long runs

Four weeks of the 28-day plan before you add load or long runs Practise the test exactly. Same push-up depth, same pull-up rules, same run distance. The beep test is a skill as much as fitness

Same push-up depth, same pull-up rules, same run distance. The beep test is a skill as much as fitness Add intervals. One hard run a week; the Norwegian 4×4 is a good one

One hard run a week; the Norwegian 4×4 is a good one Hang and carry. Dead hangs build grip for pull-ups and carries

Dead hangs build grip for pull-ups and carries Over 40? Same work, more recovery: here is how

Planks, push-ups and sit-ups: the basics of every recruit fitness test. Photo: Shutterstock.

Free plans

Start with the free 28-day plan. It’s free, it’s a printable PDF, and it ends with a test so you know where you stand. Our 12-week military program is coming soon.

Military workout FAQ

What is a military workout?

Training built around what soldiers are tested on: push-ups, pull-ups, sit-ups or planks, running and carrying weight. Most of it needs no equipment.

Can I do a military workout at home?

Yes. Push-ups, squats, sit-ups and planks need only floor space. For pull-ups, use a doorway bar or a park, and run outside.

How many push-ups do you need to join the army?

In Australia, 15 for men in Army combat roles and 40 for Special Forces. The US Navy SEAL test needs at least 50 in two minutes.

How often should I do a military workout?

Our read: three strength sessions and two or three runs a week, with at least one full rest day.

Sources: ADF Careers, fitness requirements (archived 28 October 2026); US Army, Army Fitness Test; US Navy, MILPERSMAN 1220-410. Checked 12 November 2026. Standards change, so check with your recruiter before you test.