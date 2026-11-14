Kapooka: inside Army basic training, and how to prepare

Every soldier in the Australian Army starts in the same place: a barracks outside Wagga Wagga called Kapooka. This year the course got longer and more physical. Here’s what happens there, how fit you need to be to get in, and how to turn up ready.

Kapooka in 30 seconds What it is: Blamey Barracks, home of the 1st Recruit Training Battalion (1RTB), where Army recruits do basic training

Blamey Barracks, home of the 1st Recruit Training Battalion (1RTB), where Army recruits do basic training Where: about 10 km from Wagga Wagga in the NSW Riverina

about 10 km from Wagga Wagga in the NSW Riverina How long: 13 weeks, up from 11 in 2026

13 weeks, up from 11 in 2026 Since: 1951. Around 350,000 Australians had trained there by 2021

1951. Around 350,000 Australians had trained there by 2021 To get in: pass the Pre-entry Fitness Assessment. Combat roles need 15 push-ups, 45 sit-ups and level 7.5 on the beep test

pass the Pre-entry Fitness Assessment. Combat roles need 15 push-ups, 45 sit-ups and level 7.5 on the beep test The finish: a march-out parade, every Friday from January to December

What is Kapooka?

Kapooka is a suburb on the south-west edge of Wagga Wagga. The name means “place of winds” in Wiradjuri (Wikipedia). To the Army it means Blamey Barracks, which calls itself the “home of the soldier”.

It trained Army engineers in World War II. The 1st Recruit Training Battalion started there in 1951, and much of today’s base dates from 1966, when new facilities opened for National Service and Regular Army recruits as the Vietnam War escalated. More than 10,000 National Servicemen trained there between 1965 and 1972, and it began training female recruits in 1985 (Minister for Defence Personnel).

How long is Kapooka?

Thirteen weeks. On 20 February 2026, 124 recruits marched out in the largest parade Kapooka had held in decades, and the last under the old 11-week course (Defence).

The last 11-week course marches out at Blamey Barracks, Kapooka, on 20 February 2026. Photo: CAPT Brittany Evans, Department of Defence

The Army says the new course is about more than time. Major Stacey Brown of 1RTB said it builds stronger field craft, better decisions under pressure and more resilience:

“It places greater emphasis on combat physical conditioning, survivability, lethality and water-based confidence.”

She said the new program also spreads the hardest training more evenly, with quieter periods for revision, to reduce overall fatigue. Our read: more physical training, more water work and less of the early-course overload. The fitter you arrive, the more of it you’ll be able to soak up.

What do you do at Kapooka?

The Army lists fitness, weapons handling, combat skills, first aid, teamwork and “self-organisation” (Minister for Defence Personnel). Day to day, that means:

Fitness: physical training throughout, with more combat conditioning in the 13-week course

physical training throughout, with more combat conditioning in the 13-week course Weapons handling: learning to handle your rifle safely

learning to handle your rifle safely Field craft and combat skills: learned in barracks, then tested in the field

learned in barracks, then tested in the field First aid

Drill, teamwork and self-organisation: working as a section and keeping your own gear in order

working as a section and keeping your own gear in order Water confidence: a bigger part of the 13-week course

Soldiers from the 2nd Cavalry Regiment run in the 2024 Beersheba Cup at Lavarack Barracks, Townsville. Photo: CPL Guy Sadler, Department of Defence.

Corporal David Murray, a section commander in 25 Platoon, summed up the change he sees in recruits: “Seeing someone come in off the street and in 11 weeks be a completely different person, it’s crazy seeing the transformation they don’t see themselves” (Defence).

How fit do you need to be for Kapooka?

To get in, you must pass the Pre-entry Fitness Assessment (PFA). Every Army role and every age sits it. It’s push-ups, sit-ups with your feet held, and the 20 m shuttle run, better known as the beep test. Your body mass index (BMI) also needs to be between 18.5 and 32.9 (ADF Careers).

Army role (men) Push-ups Sit-ups Beep test General entry combat, and officer entry 15 45 7.5 General entry combat support, specialist service officer 8 20 6.1 Graduate and undergraduate officer entry 8 20 6.1 Special Forces (plus 6 pull-ups) 40 60 10.1 Source: ADF Careers fitness requirements, October 2026. Women need fewer push-ups

Planks, push-ups and sit-ups: the basics of every recruit fitness test. Photo: Shutterstock.

Our read: those numbers get you through the gate, not through the course. Fifteen push-ups and level 7.5 is a low bar for 13 weeks of training, marching and carrying weight. Aim well above it. For every event in detail, and the US Army’s test, see our army fitness test guide.

Not there yet? The Army runs a seven-week Army Pre-Conditioning Program (APCP) at Kapooka to get recruits ready before they start.

How to get fit for Kapooka

This is our read on what to work on in the three months before you go:

Target Aim for Why Beep test Level 9 or better Well clear of 7.5, so the running doesn’t wreck you Push-ups 40 in a row Plenty in reserve when you’re tired Sit-ups 60 in a row The Special Forces number: no stress at 45 Pull-ups 5 or more Grip and upper-body pulling for obstacles and carrying Pack walks 10 km with 15-20 kg Toughens feet, hips and back for marching Swimming Comfortable in deep water Water confidence is a bigger part of the course Our read: targets to aim for, not official standards

Captain Malcolm Cloete on the weight-loaded march of the Puckapunyal 16-Hour Challenge. Photo: LCPL Vadim Rozhkov, Department of Defence.

A simple week

Three strength circuits: push-ups, squats, sit-ups, pull-ups and lunges. Our free 28-day military calisthenics plan is a good place to start

push-ups, squats, sit-ups, pull-ups and lunges. Our free 28-day military calisthenics plan is a good place to start Two runs: one interval session (the Norwegian 4×4 works) and one steady 30-45 minute run

one interval session (the Norwegian 4×4 works) and one steady 30-45 minute run One pack walk: start light and build up. Our rucking guide shows how

start light and build up. Our rucking guide shows how Break in your boots: walk in them for weeks before you go. Blisters are miserable to train on

walk in them for weeks before you go. Blisters are miserable to train on Swim once a week if you’re not comfortable in the water

Over 40 and joining up? Read military calisthenics for men over 40. Check your numbers against our push-up standards.

The Kapooka march-out parade

The course ends with a march-out parade, held every Friday from January to December (Australian Army). What families need to know:

Invite only: only guests registered by the recruit get in, and they get an email invitation

only guests registered by the recruit get in, and they get an email invitation Times: be at the visitor car park by 8:30 am. The parade starts at 9:30 and runs about an hour

be at the visitor car park by 8:30 am. The parade starts at 9:30 and runs about an hour Getting there: about 15 minutes from Wagga Wagga, 25 from the airport. No buses, but there are taxis. A shuttle runs from the car park to the parade ground, and anyone 18 or over needs ID

about 15 minutes from Wagga Wagga, 25 from the airport. No buses, but there are taxis. A shuttle runs from the car park to the parade ground, and anyone 18 or over needs ID After: speeches and refreshments at the Edmondson VC Club until noon. The Kapooka Historical Collection is open on march-out days

speeches and refreshments at the Edmondson VC Club until noon. The Kapooka Historical Collection is open on march-out days Leave: from 1 pm Friday to 1 pm Sunday, within 50 km of Wagga, with no drinking after 10 pm Saturday and no tattoos or piercings

from 1 pm Friday to 1 pm Sunday, within 50 km of Wagga, with no drinking after 10 pm Saturday and no tattoos or piercings Can’t go? The parade is live-streamed

The parade is live-streamed Book refundable travel: an injury or training delay can stop a recruit marching out at short notice

Kapooka FAQ

How long is Kapooka training?

Thirteen weeks from 2026. It was 11 weeks until February 2026.

Where is Kapooka?

At Blamey Barracks, about 10 km south-west of Wagga Wagga in NSW and 20 km from Wagga Wagga Airport.

Do all Army recruits go to Kapooka?

Yes for soldiers: every Australian Army soldier starts their training at Kapooka. Officer cadets train at the Royal Military College, Duntroon.

What fitness test do you need for Kapooka?

The Pre-entry Fitness Assessment. For combat roles, men need 15 push-ups, 45 sit-ups and level 7.5 on the beep test. Special Forces applicants need 40 push-ups, 60 sit-ups, level 10.1 and 6 pull-ups.

Is Kapooka hard?

It’s designed to be. Our read: the hard part for most recruits isn’t any single session, it’s 13 weeks of early starts, little sleep and constant pressure. The fitter you arrive, the more energy you have for everything else.

Sources: Defence, 13 March 2026; Minister for Defence Personnel, 12 November 2021; Australian Army, March-out Parade at Kapooka; ADF Careers, fitness requirements. Checked 12 November 2026. Requirements change, so check with ADF Careers before you apply.