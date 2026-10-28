Jim Crute: UFC record, ACL injury and what’s next

Jimmy Crute, often searched as Jim Crute, is the light heavyweight from Bendigo who won his first 10 professional fights, lost his way after a run of injuries and defeats, stepped away from the sport, and came back in 2025 to win two fights in a row. Then, in January 2026, two weeks before a main-card fight in Sydney, he ruptured his ACL.

Here’s where his career stands, and what he told Men’s Fitness about training, food and recovery way back in 2019, when he was 22 and unbeaten on the way up.

Jim Crute: the quick answer (checked 28 October 2026) Full ring name: Jimmy “The Brute” Crute

Jimmy “The Brute” Crute Born: 4 March 1996, Singleton, NSW (age 30); fights out of Bendigo, Victoria

4 March 1996, Singleton, NSW (age 30); fights out of Bendigo, Victoria Division: UFC light heavyweight (93 kg / 205 lb)

UFC light heavyweight (93 kg / 205 lb) Record: 14 wins, 4 losses, 2 draws; 6-4-2 in the UFC

14 wins, 4 losses, 2 draws; 6-4-2 in the UFC Height and reach: 188 cm (6 ft 2 in); 188 cm (74 in) reach

188 cm (6 ft 2 in); 188 cm (74 in) reach Coach: Sam Greco, the former K-1 kickboxer

Sam Greco, the former K-1 kickboxer Last fight: beat Ivan Erslan by first-round submission, UFC Perth, 28 September 2025

beat Ivan Erslan by first-round submission, UFC Perth, 28 September 2025 Now: out injured. He ruptured his ACL in training in January 2026 and withdrew from UFC 325 in Sydney

Where is Jim Crute now?

Crute was booked to fight American Dustin Jacoby on the main card of UFC 325 in Sydney on 1 February 2026. On 14 January he announced he was out. “On Monday, I completely ruptured my ACL,” he said, adding that he was “extremely disappointed” but that “in nine, 10 months, I’ll come back stronger” (Lowkick MMA; Sports Illustrated).

Nine to ten months from mid-January points to late 2026 at the earliest. We found no return fight announced as of 28 October 2026. The UFC still lists him as active (UFC.com).

Jim Crute’s career: from Hex to the UFC

Born in Singleton in the Hunter Valley and based in Bendigo, Crute made his professional debut in Melbourne in 2016 on the Hex Fight Series, won its light heavyweight title in 2017 and defended it twice (Sherdog; Wikipedia). Unbeaten at 7-0, he went through Dana White’s Contender Series to a UFC contract.

He won his first two UFC fights: Scotland’s Paul Craig in Adelaide in December 2018, then a first-round stoppage of veteran Sam Alvey at UFC 234 in Melbourne in February 2019. The Alvey win is the fight our 2019 interview below is about.

After his first loss later in 2019, he won twice more in 2020, then the run turned. Anthony Smith beat him by doctor’s stoppage in April 2021, and Jamahal Hill knocked him out that December (Sports Illustrated; Wikipedia). A majority draw with Alonzo Menifield in Perth in February 2023 was followed by a second-round submission loss in the rematch that July.

The step away, and the comeback

After the Menifield loss, Crute stepped away. He didn’t retire, he said, but he was “mentally exhausted”. “I felt like I kept having one injury after the next. I was never truly injury free. My mind was very scattered, and I felt like I didn’t really truly know myself,” he told ESPN in 2025. He took about a year off, sought help and became a Christian. UFC.com quotes him calling the sport an “unhealthy obsession” he needed to deal with (UFC.com).

He came back at UFC 312 in Sydney in February 2025 with a majority draw against Brazil’s Rodolfo Bellato, then won two in a row by first-round submission: Marcin Prachnio by armbar at UFC 318 in New Orleans in July 2025, and Ivan Erslan in Perth in September 2025 (UFC.com; Wikipedia). Those were his first wins since 2020.

More UFC on MFO: our previews of UFC 322 and Dan Hooker in Paris.

What Jim Crute told Men’s Fitness in 2019

In 2019 Australian Men’s Fitness writer Tom van Leeuwen sat down with Crute after the Alvey win. He was 22, 10-0, and had taken the fight on 15 days’ notice after his original opponent, Ryan Spann, pulled out with a broken wrist. These extracts are from “Prepare for war”, Australian Men’s Fitness, July 2019.

The pre-fight advice: have fun

“We were sitting backstage and Sam looked at me and just said, ‘Go out there and enjoy yourself, and you’ll stop this guy in the first round,’” Crute said. “I always perform way better when I’m happy. It’s not like everything has to go right, but if I’m happy I feel like no matter what’s going on around me, I can just shut it out, think clearly and have a good time.”

The biggest part of my preparation this time around wasn’t the physical; it was all mental. Jimmy Crute, Australian Men’s Fitness, July 2019

Training for the opponent

He changed his strength and conditioning for each opponent, not his diet. “For Paul Craig, I was doing a lot of deadlifts because I knew he’s got a dangerous guard, so I wanted my posture to be on point with him,” he said. For Spann, who fights at range, it was treadmill work, fartlek and track sessions: “sort of like a sprinty, long-distance run.”

A day in camp

“An average day I wake up at 6am for some type of strength and conditioning,” he said: a running track session or high-intensity intervals, then active recovery during the day (swimming, physio, stretching or yoga), then pads, kickboxing, wrestling, jiu-jitsu or sparring in the evening. “I used to try and do as many sessions as I could, three or four in a day, but you just don’t need to. You need two good sessions a day, two hard sessions. I would much rather have quality over quantity.”

Recovery, and the cold-water drill

Back then he was working full-time and trying to fit in three sessions a day. “I’d get to the end of the week and Sam would look at me and say, ‘You need to have a day off or you’re going to fall over.’” Rehab, cold baths and saunas changed that: “When I started doing recovery, my sessions became better. I was a genuinely happier person.” (For the evidence on ice baths and saunas, see do cold plunges kill gains? and the benefits of a regular sauna.)

His weirdest drill? “Sam makes me go to the beach early in the morning and just sit in the water sometimes. Normally we just sit for like 10 to 15 minutes in the cold, then get out and go back in. I might shadow box in the water or just jog up and down in the cold water at about chest height.” In winter? “Yeah, I don’t do it during the winter. Fuck that.”

When you overtrain and you don’t rest and recover properly, you start getting worse. Your body just gives out on you. Jimmy Crute, Australian Men’s Fitness, July 2019

Eating more, not less

Crute credited his nutritionist, Michelle Reese, with changing his body. “I am actually eating more, and I mean a lot more. I’m not cutting carbs. I’m not cutting food groups. Michelle just plans out when to eat them.” His advice was to work with one all the time, not just for fight week. His go-to post-fight meal: “Either fried chicken or a pizza. And a few dozen beers!”

Our read: seven years on, the 2025 comeback, built on time away, support and enjoying the sport again, sounds a lot like the 22-year-old’s own advice about staying happy and recovering properly. If you train hard and recover badly, our guide to why most men train too often and recover too little is worth a read.

Jim Crute FAQ

How old is Jim Crute?

He was born on 4 March 1996, so he is 30.

What is Jim Crute’s record?

14 wins, 4 losses and 2 draws as a professional, and 6-4-2 in the UFC.

Is Jim Crute still fighting?

Yes, but he’s injured. He ruptured his ACL in January 2026 and said he expected to be out for nine to ten months. He hasn’t retired, and no return fight had been announced as of 28 October 2026.

How tall is Jim Crute?

188 cm (6 ft 2 in), with a 188 cm (74 in) reach.

Who coaches Jim Crute?

Sam Greco, the former world kickboxing champion and K-1 fighter, who has coached him since before the UFC.

Sources: UFC.com athlete page; Wikipedia; Sherdog; Lowkick MMA, 15 January 2026; Sports Illustrated, 17 January 2026; ESPN, 4 February 2025; UFC.com, 18 July 2025; Tom van Leeuwen, “Prepare for war”, Australian Men’s Fitness, July 2019. Checked 28 October 2026.