EMOM workout: what it means, how it works and 5 sessions

EMOM stands for every minute on the minute. You start a timer, do a set number of reps at the top of each minute, and rest for whatever’s left of that minute. The faster you finish, the more rest you get. It’s one of the simplest ways to structure a workout, it works with almost any exercise, and it keeps you honest: the clock decides when you rest, not you.

EMOM: the quick answer What it means: every minute on the minute: do your reps at the start of each minute, rest for the remainder

every minute on the minute: do your reps at the start of each minute, rest for the remainder Length: 10–30 minutes; beginners start at 10–12

10–30 minutes; beginners start at 10–12 Reps: enough to take 30–40 seconds, leaving 20–30 seconds’ rest

enough to take 30–40 seconds, leaving 20–30 seconds’ rest Good for: conditioning, practising lifts with good form, and short workouts when you’re busy

conditioning, practising lifts with good form, and short workouts when you’re busy Kit: a timer; everything else is optional

a timer; everything else is optional Too hard?: if you can’t start the next minute on time, cut the reps

How an EMOM works

Start the clock, do your reps, rest for whatever is left of the minute.

Pick your exercise or exercises and a number of reps for each. Start a timer. At 0:00, do your reps. Rest for whatever’s left of the minute. At 1:00, go again, and keep going until the time is up.

You can repeat one exercise every minute, or rotate through two, three or four, one each minute. A 12-minute EMOM with three exercises means four rounds of each. Use the interval timer on your phone or a gym clock; a free EMOM timer app does the counting for you.

How many reps should you do?

Aim to finish your reps in 30–40 seconds, so you get at least 20 seconds’ rest. If you’re finishing in 15 seconds, add reps. If you’re still going at 50 seconds, or missing the start of the next minute, cut them. The first few minutes should feel easy; the last few shouldn’t.

5 EMOM workouts

1. Beginner bodyweight EMOM (12 minutes)

No kit. Rotate through three exercises, four rounds of each.

Push-ups are the backbone of a no-kit EMOM: set the reps so each minute leaves you 20–30 seconds’ rest.

Minute Exercise Reps 1 Bodyweight squat 12 2 Push-up (knees if needed) 8 3 Reverse lunge 6 each leg Repeat four times: 12 minutes.

2. Kettlebell EMOM (16 minutes)

One kettlebell, 12–20 kg for most men.

One kettlebell is enough for a 16-minute EMOM.

Minute Exercise Reps 1 Kettlebell swing 15 2 Goblet squat 10 3 Single-arm row 8 each side 4 Plank 30 seconds Repeat four times: 16 minutes.

New to kettlebells? Our kettlebell guide covers the swing.

3. Dumbbell full-body EMOM (20 minutes)

Minute Exercise Reps 1 Dumbbell thruster (squat to press) 8 2 Renegade row 5 each side 3 Dumbbell Romanian deadlift 10 4 Burpee 8 5 Rest full minute Repeat four times: 20 minutes.

4. Strength EMOM (10 minutes)

One heavy lift, a few reps a minute, for 10 minutes. Use a weight you could lift for six or seven reps fresh, and do two or three each minute. It’s a good way to practise a squat, deadlift or bench press with clean form while getting through a lot of quality work, since you never get close to failure.

Minute Exercise Reps 1–10 Front squat, deadlift or bench press 2–3 10 minutes, 20–30 reps in total. Stop early if your form slips.

5. Cardio EMOM (20 minutes)

For a rower, bike or SkiErg. Alternate calories with a bodyweight move.

A rower, bike or SkiErg works for a cardio EMOM. Image: Shutterstock

Minute Exercise Reps Odd minutes Row, bike or SkiErg 12–15 calories Even minutes Burpees, or air squats if your legs are cooked 10 20 minutes: 10 rounds of each.

HYROX training uses longer station EMOMs; see our HYROX workout. For more interval sessions, try our HIIT workouts and the CrossFit ‘Girls’.

EMOM vs AMRAP vs Tabata

Format How it works Best for EMOM Set reps at the start of each minute, rest the remainder Pacing, form under fatigue, busy days AMRAP As many rounds or reps as possible in a set time Pushing your output; measuring progress Tabata 20 seconds’ work, 10 seconds’ rest, eight times (4 minutes) Short, flat-out finishers All three are interval formats. EMOM is the most structured, which makes it the easiest to start with.

Common EMOM mistakes

If you can’t start the next minute on time, cut the reps. Image: Shutterstock

Too many reps. If you’re missing the start of minutes by halfway, the workout has turned into something else. Cut the reps and finish strong.

If you’re missing the start of minutes by halfway, the workout has turned into something else. Cut the reps and finish strong. Sloppy reps to buy rest. Rushing to get more rest defeats the point. Do every rep properly.

Rushing to get more rest defeats the point. Do every rep properly. No progression. Add a rep, a few kilos or a few minutes each week, one at a time.

Add a rep, a few kilos or a few minutes each week, one at a time. Skipping the warm-up. Five minutes of easy cardio and a set of each exercise before you start the clock.

How often to do EMOMs

Two or three EMOM sessions a week works for most people, with a day between them. That matches the American College of Sports Medicine’s advice of 2–3 days a week for novices (ACSM, 2009), and Australia’s guidelines ask adults to do muscle-strengthening work on at least two days a week (Department of Health).

A strength EMOM can replace your usual sets of a lift, and a short conditioning EMOM makes a good finisher after a weights session.

EMOM FAQ

What does EMOM stand for?

Every minute on the minute. Some people write it E1MOM; E2MOM means every two minutes, which suits heavier sets or longer efforts.

Are EMOM workouts good for fat loss?

They’re an efficient way to get a lot of work done in a short time, which helps. Fat loss still comes down to what you eat across the week; the training builds fitness and keeps your muscle while you lose fat.

How long should an EMOM be?

Ten to twelve minutes for a beginner or a finisher, 20–30 minutes for a full session. Past 30 minutes, most people slow down enough that the format stops working.

Can you build muscle with EMOMs?

Yes, with heavy enough weights. A strength EMOM with a challenging load gets you a lot of quality sets in a short time.

Sources: American College of Sports Medicine position stand (2009), Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise; Australia’s physical activity and exercise guidelines for adults. Checked 29 October 2026.