Darwin Supercars 2027: dates and the first night race

After a decade of talk, Supercars is racing at night in Darwin. On 18–20 June 2027, the Darwin Triple Crown runs its Friday race under lights and its Saturday race into the Top End sunset, the first Supercars night racing the Territory has had. If you’ve been looking for an excuse to swap a southern winter for a warm, dry Top End night at the track, this is it. Here’s what’s locked in, what’s still to come and how to plan the trip.

Darwin Supercars 2027: the quick answer When: Friday 18 to Sunday 20 June 2027

Friday 18 to Sunday 20 June 2027 Where: Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin

Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin Format: Friday night race under lights, Saturday twilight race, Sunday daytime race

Friday night race under lights, Saturday twilight race, Sunday daytime race Round: Round 6 of 14 on the 2027 Repco Supercars Championship

Round 6 of 14 on the 2027 Repco Supercars Championship Why it matters: The first Supercars night race in the Northern Territory

The first Supercars night race in the Northern Territory Tickets: Not on sale yet; register for updates at darwinsupercars.com.au

What’s new for 2027

Darwin joins Sydney as one of only two rounds on the 2027 calendar with twilight racing, according to Tourism and Events NT. The plan was first announced in June, the week of the 2026 event (Supercars); the dates are now set (Darwin Supercars).

Hidden Valley Raceway from above in 2026. Image: Tourism and Events NT

Night racing isn’t new to the championship, but it is rare. Hidden Valley will be only the fifth circuit to host a night race in the series’ history, after Sydney Motorsport Park, Wanneroo, Yas Marina in Abu Dhabi and Calder Park (Supercars). The idea of racing under lights at Hidden Valley was first floated about a decade ago (Supercars). Final race times haven’t been released.

Hidden Valley under lights, in a promotional image for 2027: Friday’s race will run after dark. Image: Tourism and Events NT

Off the track, organisers promise light displays, pyrotechnics and live music. Supercars has raced in Darwin every year since 1998 (Supercars), and 2027 is also the championship’s 30th anniversary.

“Night racing in Darwin will be a defining moment for the season,” said Supercars executive chairman and interim CEO Barclay Nettlefold. Tourism and Events NT CEO Suzana Bishop said the new format “will take the event to another level.”

What the drivers think

They’re keen. When the night race was announced in June, Penrite Racing’s Kai Allen called it “so sick” and Matt Payne said simply, “I love racing at night.” Garth Tander said Hidden Valley was the track where a night race makes the most sense (Supercars).

Fans above pit lane at the 2026 Darwin Triple Crown, the Indigenous Round. Image: Tourism and Events NT

The Triple Crown

The Triple Crown is the prize for the best driver across the whole weekend. Since 2025 it goes to whoever scores the most points across the three races (Supercars). It’s hard to win: Tourism and Events NT says it has been claimed only four times since it was introduced in 2006.

Past the DARWIN sign at the 2026 Darwin Triple Crown. Image: Tourism and Events NT

Make a trip of it

Later race times free up the days. Mid-June is the Top End’s dry season, warm and clear, which is the point of heading north in winter. A few ways to fill the days before you head to the track:

Swim under the waterfalls at Litchfield National Park, about 90 minutes from Darwin

Book a fishing charter; our guide to how to catch barramundi covers the Top End’s best spots (and if you’re up earlier in the year, Million Dollar Fish runs until 31 March)

Eat your way around the Mindil Beach Sunset Market or the Darwin Waterfront

For more ideas, see our Darwin boys’ trip guide, and for what the weekend felt like this year, read our 2026 Darwin Triple Crown story.

Darwin Supercars 2027 FAQ

When is Darwin Supercars 2027?

Friday 18 to Sunday 20 June 2027, at Hidden Valley Raceway.

Is there a night race at Darwin Supercars?

Yes, from 2027. Friday’s race runs under lights and Saturday’s is a twilight race. Sunday’s race is in the day.

When do Darwin Supercars 2027 tickets go on sale?

Not announced yet. Register at darwinsupercars.com.au for priority access. We’ll update this page when tickets and the schedule are released.

Which round is Darwin in 2027?

Round 6 of the 14-round 2027 Repco Supercars Championship, which races in Australia and New Zealand.

Disclosure: Ali Cole has worked on publicity for the Darwin Triple Crown through a third party.

Sources: Tourism and Events NT media release, 5 November 2026; Darwin Supercars; Supercars; Supercars (driver reaction). Checked 5 November 2026.