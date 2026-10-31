Million Dollar Fish caught: Matthew Maurice lands $1m barra

Darwin angler Matthew Maurice, 26, has caught the $1 million barramundi in Million Dollar Fish, Australia’s richest fishing competition. The red-tagged fish, just over 80 cm, took his suspended jerkbait at Corroboree Billabong on the night of Thursday 29 October. He is only the second person in the competition’s 12 years to land the top prize, Tourism and Events NT announced on Sunday 1 November (Tourism and Events NT media release, 1 November 2026; ABC News).

The $1 million catch, at a glance Who: Matthew Maurice, 26, a Territory-born angler from Darwin

Matthew Maurice, 26, a Territory-born angler from Darwin Where: Corroboree Billabong, Northern Territory

Corroboree Billabong, Northern Territory When: Late on Thursday 29 October 2026; announced Sunday 1 November

Late on Thursday 29 October 2026; announced Sunday 1 November Fish: A barramundi just over 80 cm, on a suspended jerkbait

A barramundi just over 80 cm, on a suspended jerkbait Prize: $1 million, paid by Sportsbet; Surf Life Saving NT gets $10,000

$1 million, paid by Sportsbet; Surf Life Saving NT gets $10,000 History: The second $1 million fish since the competition began in 2015, after Keegan Payne’s in April 2024

How it happened

It was meant to be a quiet night. Maurice and his younger brother, who was visiting from overseas, launched late on Thursday just to spend some time together on the billabong. Maurice was casting a suspended jerkbait while they talked when the barra hit.

“I saw the fish jump within the first 10 seconds and spotted a bright red tag hanging out of it. It was probably the most stressful two minutes of my life,” he said. Once he saw ‘Season 12’ on the tag, he said, it was all adrenaline and his legs were shaking. People on a nearby houseboat cheered the brothers on as they landed it (Tourism and Events NT media release, 1 November 2026; ABC News).

“I’m just happy to catch fish,” Maurice said. “I can’t believe I caught a million dollars’ worth of fish. Any barra is a good barra, especially the million-dollar one.” He’s a regular Million Dollar Fish entrant, and he was registered, which is the one rule that matters: you can’t sign up after the catch.

His first call was to his mum, who was outside a pub and too stunned to speak properly at first. His dad’s verdict was simpler: “You’re set for life” (ABC News).

What he’ll do with the money

“It’s surreal. I feel like I’m in a dream,” he said. “I don’t think I should be allowed to touch the money. Someone else might need to look after it for me. But I’ll probably be smart with it, buy a house, pay off anything I need to pay off, and then treat myself a little bit” (Tourism and Events NT media release, 1 November 2026; ABC News).

How a $1 million claim is checked

Every claim is checked by the independent fisheries company InfoFish. The angler has to ring the hotline with the tag number, send three photos, keep the fish with the tag still in it, and have the tag scanned with an RFID reader by Tourism and Events NT. The prize goes to the person holding the rod when the fish was hooked, and is paid within 30 days of verification (T&Cs).

Only the second $1 million fish

Keegan Payne, then 19, caught the first on the Katherine River on 28 April 2024, near the end of Season 9. That 67 cm fish ended a nine-year wait (ABC News; winners list). Maurice’s is only the second in the competition’s 12 years, and Million Dollar Fish has now paid out more than $2.47 million in prize money. With this catch, its donations to charity pass $133,000 (Tourism and Events NT media release, 1 November 2026; ABC News).

Is there another $1 million fish?

Not this season. Season 12 had only one $1 million barra, and Tourism and Events NT says there are no active $1 million-tagged fish left in Territory waters. There are still 96 red-tagged $10,000 fish out there until 31 March 2027, and from December a $10,000 fish caught on an eligible charter pays $20,000 (Tourism and Events NT media release, 1 November 2026; T&Cs). Registration is free at milliondollarfish.com.au, and you have to be registered before you catch the fish.

Is the prize taxed?

The competition’s terms put any tax on the winner and tell them to get independent advice. The ATO’s prize guidance doesn’t mention fishing competitions (T&Cs; ATO).

More: how Million Dollar Fish works, how to catch barramundi and the biggest barramundi ever caught.