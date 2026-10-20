Noosa Triathlon 2026: date, start times, course and winners

It’s that time of year. The 2026 Noosa Triathlon is on Sunday 1 November, with the elite men starting at 6:15am from Noosa Main Beach. The race is the centrepiece of a five-day festival that starts on Wednesday 28 October, and individual entries are already sold out. It’s one of the most enjoyable meets of the year.

Matt Hauser and Great Britain’s Jess Fullagar are the defending champions. Here’s the date, the start times, the course, the full festival schedule, road closures, prize money and every recent winner. We’ll update this page with the results on 1 November.

Noosa Triathlon 2026 at a glance Race day: Sunday 1 November 2026 (festival 28 October to 1 November)

Sunday 1 November 2026 (festival 28 October to 1 November) Start: elite men 6:15am, elite women 6:18am, age groups from 6:24am, Noosa Main Beach

elite men 6:15am, elite women 6:18am, age groups from 6:24am, Noosa Main Beach Distance: 1.5 km swim, 40 km bike, 10 km run (Olympic distance)

1.5 km swim, 40 km bike, 10 km run (Olympic distance) Entries: individual entries sold out; relay teams still open

individual entries sold out; relay teams still open Defending champions: Matt Hauser (1:42:38) and Jess Fullagar (1:56:08)

Matt Hauser (1:42:38) and Jess Fullagar (1:56:08) Elite prize money: $15,600 to each winner, equal for men and women, paid to 10th

$15,600 to each winner, equal for men and women, paid to 10th Results: we’ll add them here on 1 November

Off the sand and into Laguna Bay: the swim starts from Noosa Main Beach.

When is the Noosa Triathlon 2026?

The main race is on Sunday 1 November 2026. The elite men go first at 6:15am, the elite women three minutes later at 6:18am, then the paratriathletes at 6:19am and the age-group waves from 6:24am. Relay teams start at 9:38am, and everyone must finish by 2:15pm, according to the official event schedule.

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Noosa Triathlon distance and course

Noosa is a standard (Olympic) distance race: 1.5 km swim, 40 km bike and 10 km run.

Swim: a 1,500 m oblong course in Laguna Bay off Noosa Main Beach, swum anticlockwise with three left-hand turns.

a 1,500 m oblong course in Laguna Bay off Noosa Main Beach, swum anticlockwise with three left-hand turns. Bike: a 40 km out-and-back ride that includes the 2 km Garmin Hill Climb about 10 km in.

a 40 km out-and-back ride that includes the 2 km Garmin Hill Climb about 10 km in. Run: a flat 10 km along Noosa Parade, with five aid stations, finishing on the Blue Carpet.

a flat 10 km along Noosa Parade, with five aid stations, finishing on the Blue Carpet. Transition: on the grass at Noosa Heads Lions Park.

on the grass at Noosa Heads Lions Park. Cut-offs: swim by 10:50am, bike by 1:00pm and run by 2:15pm.

Course maps and the full cut-off rules are on the Noosa Triathlon website.

Noosa Heads from the air, with Main Beach on the left.

Noosa Tri festival schedule 2026

The main events across the five days. Check-in for the triathlon is at the Event Village in Noosa Woods on Friday and Saturday.

Time Event Wednesday 28 October 7:00am Run Swim Run (14 and over), Noosa Heads Main Beach Friday 30 October 6:00am Tour de Noosa (Garth Prowd Ride) 7:35am ASICS Noosa Breakfast Fun Run, Park Road 9:00am to 7:00pm Triathlon check-in and Sports & Lifestyle Expo, Noosa Woods 4:15pm 2XU Noosa 1000 Ocean Swim, Noosa Main Beach Saturday 31 October (Super Saturday) 7:30am Noosa Superkidz Triathlon, Chaplin Park, Noosaville 8:00am to 4:00pm Triathlon check-in, Noosa Woods; bike racking at Lions Park from 10:00am 2:15pm Australian Open Criterium, women, Noosa Parade 3:10pm Celebrity Triathlon, Laguna Park 4:00pm Australian Open Criterium, men, Noosa Parade 5:15pm ASICS Noosa Bolt 5 km, Noosa Parade Sunday 1 November (race day) 4:45am Transition opens, Noosa Heads Lions Park (individuals close 6:00am) 6:15am Elite men start 6:18am Elite women start 6:19am Paratriathletes start 6:24am Age-group waves start 9:38am Relay teams start 2:15pm Course closes 4:00pm Presentations, Hastings Street

The elite race

The 2026 elite start lists hadn’t been published when we checked on 21 October. We’ll add the field when they are.

Last year Matt Hauser won his first Noosa title in 1:42:38, a fortnight after winning the World Triathlon Championship Series race in Wollongong. American John Reed was a minute back and former champion Luke Willian third. Jess Fullagar won the women’s race on her Noosa debut in 1:56:08, more than three minutes clear of Richelle Hill, with Paris 2024 Olympic champion Cassandre Beaugrand third. Three-time winner Aaron Royle was 10th in his final race (race report).

Prize money is equal for men and women and paid down to 10th place. According to the organiser, the winners get $15,600, second $9,100 and third $5,200 (all ex GST).

Past Noosa Triathlon winners

Ashleigh Gentle has won the women’s race a record 11 times: in 2012, every year from 2014 to 2019, and every year from 2021 to 2024 (there was no race in 2020). Hayden Wilde’s 1:41:56 in 2023 is the men’s course record. The race was first held in 1983.

Men Time 2025 Matt Hauser (AUS) 1:42:38 2024 Brayden Mercer (AUS) 1:43:20 2023 Hayden Wilde (NZL) 1:41:56 2022 Charlie Quin (AUS) 1:43:12 2021 Luke Willian (AUS) 1:47:13 2019 Jacob Birtwhistle (AUS) 1:43:39

Women Time 2025 Jess Fullagar (GBR) 1:56:08 2024 Ashleigh Gentle (AUS) 1:55:56 2023 Ashleigh Gentle (AUS) 1:55:13 2022 Ashleigh Gentle (AUS) 1:57:26 2021 Ashleigh Gentle (AUS) 2:00:36 2019 Ashleigh Gentle (AUS) 1:57:53

Super Saturday

On Saturday 31 October, Noosa Parade hosts the women’s Australian Open Criterium at 2:15pm, the men’s at 4:00pm and the ASICS Noosa Bolt, a 5 km street race for runners who can break 16 minutes (men) or 18 minutes (women), at 5:15pm. The Celebrity Triathlon starts at 3:10pm.

Road closures and shuttle buses

Roads around Noosa Heads close for Super Saturday and race day, including Noosa Parade, which hosts the criteriums, the Bolt and the 10 km run. The 2026 closure times and the shuttle bus map are on the changed traffic conditions page, and the traffic hotline is 1300 761 384.

On race day, shuttles run to Noosa Drive from the Noosa Junction Transit Centre (4:00am to 7:00pm), Bicentennial Drive at Sunshine Beach (4:00am to 3:00pm) and the AFL grounds on Weyba Road (4:00am to 6:00am).

How to watch

In 2025, the organiser streamed Super Saturday and the main race free online, with a finish-line camera on race morning. Its Noosa Live page carries the stream. In person, you can watch the swim start on Main Beach and the run along Noosa Parade.

More triathlon and racing

All the other events this month are in our October events calendar, and November’s are in the November calendar. For last weekend’s long-course racing, see our IRONMAN Port Macquarie results.

Noosa Triathlon 2026 FAQ

When is the Noosa Triathlon 2026?

Sunday 1 November 2026. The wider festival runs from Wednesday 28 October, with Super Saturday on 31 October.

What time does the Noosa Triathlon start?

The elite men start at 6:15am, the elite women at 6:18am and the first age-group wave at 6:24am, from Noosa Main Beach. Relay teams start at 9:38am.

How long is the Noosa Triathlon?

It’s an Olympic-distance race: a 1.5 km swim, a 40 km bike ride and a 10 km run, 51.5 km in all.

Who won the Noosa Triathlon in 2025?

Matt Hauser won the men’s race in 1:42:38 and Great Britain’s Jess Fullagar won the women’s race in 1:56:08, on her Noosa debut.

Who has won the Noosa Triathlon the most times?

Ashleigh Gentle, with 11 women’s titles between 2012 and 2024.

Is the Noosa Triathlon 2026 sold out?

Individual entries are sold out. Relay team entries were still open when we checked on 21 October.