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You probably picked your last restaurant off your phone. A reel, a top-ten list, whatever Google showed first. The catch is that what shows up first is often whoever spent the most getting there.

Tara Williams saw it from the other side. Originally from Germany, she kept finding Sydney places with great food and not enough people through the door. Bigger venues had the budgets for advertising and search, and the little guys got overlooked, she told News24. Worse, when a small place changed its menu or opened a new courtyard, nobody found out, because there was no way to search for it.

So she co-founded the Sydney food app Sweet As. We asked her for the places the algorithm misses that also work if you train: real food, proper protein, nothing you’ll feel at the gym tomorrow. These are her six, with what we’d order.

The Rusty Rabbit, Darlinghurst: steak and eggs

A brick-walled breakfast and brunch cafe on Forbes Street, with a second Rusty Rabbit in St Leonards. Williams: “One of my favourites for a proper breakfast or lunch! Steak and eggs? Say less. Obsessed.”

Order: the steak and eggs, obviously. It’s about as much protein as a cafe breakfast gets, and it’ll carry you to dinner. More morning options in our high-protein breakfast guide.

Kim’s Korean Deli, Darlinghurst: the bowl you build

Janice and Kevin Kim’s bowl shop on Burton Street (Broadsheet). You pick a base of brown rice, cabbage or half and half, then the protein: meat marinated for two days and flame-grilled, or tofu braised in Korean soy and sesame. Williams: “Korean BBQ meets nourishing bowls! Fresh veggies, your choice of protein, rice or cabbage bases and heaps of flavour. Such a good lunch option.”

Bulgogi beef on a salad base at Kim’s Korean Deli. Image: Kim’s Korean Deli

Order: the bulgogi beef. Half rice, half cabbage on a training day; all cabbage if you’re cutting. Bowls are the easiest restaurant meal to get right because you can see every portion.

Sea Cow, Darlinghurst: go grilled

A fish and chip shop on Victoria Street that has been serving fish and chips since 1999, with a courtyard out the back. Williams: “A neighbourhood seafood institution that’s been doing its thing for decades. Amazing quality, fresh fish. Go grilled, swap the chips for a salad and you’ve got yourself a great meal.”

Order: exactly that. Grilled fish is lean protein, and swapping the chips is the single biggest saving on the menu. Dinner Tuesday to Sunday, lunch Thursday to Sunday.

The courtyard at Sea Cow on Victoria Street. Image: Sea Cow

Joe Black, Surry Hills: ask the owner

A small cafe on Commonwealth Street that Broadsheet files under serious coffee. Williams rates it for the food as much as the coffee:

“A big one for me! The owner sources his ingredients from local farmers and has recently put even more focus on what’s actually going into his dishes, especially protein and fibre. He’s genuinely passionate about nutrition and always happy to chat through ingredients or help you find what works for you.”

Tomato and avocado on toast at Joe Black. Image: Joe Black Cafe

Order: take him up on it. Ask which dish is highest in protein and fibre that day, and have that. A cafe owner who wants to talk macros is rarer than it should be. This is exactly the kind of change Williams says you can’t search for.

Eighty Ate, North Sydney: the all-rounder

The North Shore pick, on West Street on the Crows Nest border. The Kontos family has been in the building for 50 years, and the produce comes from the Flemington markets (North Shore Lorikeet). Williams: “A lovely little neighbourhood cafe with something for everyone, whether you’re after a wholesome breakfast or a fresh, satisfying lunch. A great all-rounder!”

Eighty Ate on West Street, North Sydney. Image: Eighty Ate

Order: eggs, any style, with greens on the side rather than another round of toast.

Yulli’s, Surry Hills: the vegan one

Yulli’s has been on Crown Street since 2008. It started as a vegetarian restaurant and went fully vegan in 2019, wine list included (Time Out). Williams calls it “an absolute OG of Sydney’s vegan scene! Creative, flavour-packed plant-based food that’s been around for years.”

Order: protein is the thing to watch on any vegan menu. Pick dishes built on tofu, tempeh, beans or lentils, and share the rest. Our high-protein vegetarian meals guide has the numbers.

Three rules for eating out when you train

Order the protein first. Pick the dish built around meat, fish, eggs or tofu, then sort out the sides. Stuck for ideas? Here are the high-protein foods worth knowing.

Swap one carb side for vegetables. Chips for salad, the second slice of toast for greens. You won’t miss it, and it’s the easiest saving on any menu.

Grills and bowls beat sauces and fryers. If you can see what’s on the plate, you know what you’re eating.

How Sweet As works

Williams describes Sweet As as somewhere between Spotify and TripAdvisor. It launched in Sydney in July 2026 (IT Brief) and matches you with venues on taste and mood, not just star ratings. People build “Eatlists” of the places they love and follow each other’s lists, and you can search by tag, by vibe, on a map, or with a photo of a dish you saw online.

Tara Williams, co-founder of Sweet As. Image: supplied

The part that matters for the little guys: venues can’t pay to rank higher, and neither venues nor diners pay commission. Venues pay only for extras such as customer insights. “We want to give businesses a fairer chance to reach the right people,” Williams told News24.

Search with AI, Eatlists and search by photo in the Sweet As app. Image: Sweet As

It’s free on the App Store for iPhone.

FAQ

Where can I get steak and eggs in Sydney?

The Rusty Rabbit on Forbes Street, Darlinghurst (there’s a second one in St Leonards) is Tara Williams’s pick.

Is Yulli’s vegan?

Yes. Yulli’s on Crown Street, Surry Hills, has been fully vegan since 2019, drinks included.

What is the healthiest thing to order at a fish and chip shop?

Grilled fish with salad. You keep the protein and drop most of the fat and calories that come with batter and chips.

Who founded Sweet As?

Tara Williams is a co-founder. She’s originally from Germany and, according to the company, has worked in hospitality for more than a decade.

Is the Sweet As app free?

Yes. It’s a free download on the App Store for iPhone.