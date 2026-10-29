Steven Miles takes up Tom Tate’s Masters Games challenge

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate won’t be the only Queensland politician on the platform at the Pan Pacific Masters Games. Opposition leader Steven Miles is lifting too, and it was Tate’s idea. “In my spare time, I’m a powerlifter, so I’m training for the Pan Pacific Masters Games on the Gold Coast in a couple of weeks’ time,” Miles told Charlie McKillop in a radio interview with ABC Far North Queensland. “Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate’s doing that with me. He challenged me to do it, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Asked if that meant the two going toe to toe, Miles said they’d be “in the gym together”, adding that lifting is “really important for managing my stress and mental health.”

The powerlifting runs on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 November at the Gold Coast Sports and Leisure Centre in Carrara. Tate, 67, is defending the gold he won in 2024 and did his last public training session at Empire Fitness in Arundel on 28 October, the Games organisers said.

Miles and Tate at the Masters Games When: Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 November 2026, 7am to 5pm, Gold Coast Sports and Leisure Centre, Carrara

Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 November 2026, 7am to 5pm, Gold Coast Sports and Leisure Centre, Carrara Tom Tate: 67, bench press only, equipped; won gold in 2024 with 140 kg in the 65–69, up-to-110 kg category

67, bench press only, equipped; won gold in 2024 with 140 kg in the 65–69, up-to-110 kg category Steven Miles: 48, competes raw in all three lifts; best competition lifts 157.5 kg squat, 110 kg bench, 197.5 kg deadlift

48, competes raw in all three lifts; best competition lifts 157.5 kg squat, 110 kg bench, 197.5 kg deadlift Head to head?: no: they’re in different age groups, so they won’t be ranked against each other

no: they’re in different age groups, so they won’t be ranked against each other Field: more than 100 powerlifters and kettlebell lifters across the weekend

Tom Tate at Empire Fitness, Arundel, on 28 October, ten days before the Masters Games lifting. Photo: Pan Pacific Masters Games.

What Tate lifted in 2024

Powerlifting was new to the Masters Games in 2024, run by Strength Sports Australia under drug-tested rules. Tate entered the bench press only, in the equipped division, which means lifting in a tight supportive bench shirt. Weighing 104.35 kg, he pressed 140 kg to win the men’s 65–69, up-to-110 kg category, according to the official results and OpenPowerlifting, which records results from sanctioned meets.

The results show he was the only equipped bench presser in that age and weight category, so the gold was his once the lift was good. That’s common at masters meets, where lifters are split by age, bodyweight, equipment and event, and some categories have a single entrant.

Pressing 140 kg at 65 is still a serious lift. Most men lose strength and muscle steadily from middle age, and keeping it is one of the better things you can do for your long-term health; we’ve covered why strength matters as you age and whether old-man strength is real.

What Steven Miles lifts

Steven Miles, 48, competes raw in the squat, bench press and deadlift. Photo: Queensland Government, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Miles isn’t new to this. He’s been competing in raw powerlifting (no supportive suits or shirts) since at least April 2025, when he cut short a news conference to make the Queensland state championships, News24 reported. OpenPowerlifting lists three meets in the 45–49 age group:

Meet Bodyweight Squat Bench Deadlift Total Queensland state titles, April 2025 94.15 kg 150 kg 105 kg 190 kg 445 kg National titles, July 2025 91.9 kg 157.5 kg 110 kg 195 kg 462.5 kg Queensland state titles, April 2026 85.15 kg 150 kg 107.5 kg 197.5 kg 455 kg Steven Miles’s competition results. Source: OpenPowerlifting (CAPO federation).

The April 2026 result is the one to note: at the same meet a year apart, his total went up 10 kg while his bodyweight came down nine. His 197.5 kg deadlift is more than twice what he weighed.

By coincidence, the two are close on the bench. Miles’s best raw press is 110 kg; Tate pressed 140 kg in 2024 wearing a bench shirt, which lets a lifter handle more weight than raw. They’ll be in different categories, so there’s no official winner between them, only bragging rights.

Tate’s last training session before he defends his 2024 bench press gold. Photo: Pan Pacific Masters Games.

How the Masters Games powerlifting works

The powerlifting program is open to anyone 30 or older, with age groups in five-year bands from 30–34 up to 80-plus. Lifters can enter:

the full three lifts (squat, bench press and deadlift)

a single lift: squat, bench or deadlift only

any two single lifts

Each comes in equipped and unequipped (raw) divisions, with bodyweight classes for men from 52 kg to over 145 kg. Lifting is judged under the World Drug-Free Powerlifting Federation’s rules. Entries for 2026 closed on 10 October; the full three-lift entry cost $80 on top of the Games registration fee.

If you’re 30-plus and curious, the Games come back to the Gold Coast every two years. Our powerlifting for beginners guide covers the three lifts and how to start, and our bench press workout is a good place to begin on Tate’s lift.

Tate, 67, competes in the 65–69 age group. Photo: Pan Pacific Masters Games.

When to watch

Powerlifting and kettlebell run from 7am to 5pm on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 November at the Gold Coast Sports and Leisure Centre, 296 Nerang Broadbeach Road, Carrara. The wider Games run from 6 to 15 November, with the opening night on 7 November at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre.

We’ll update this page with both results after the lifting.

Sources: Pan Pacific Masters Games: Mayor back in training to defend powerlifting title (28 October 2026); Pan Pacific Masters Games: powerlifting and kettlebell; Official 2024 Pan Pacific Masters Games powerlifting results; OpenPowerlifting: Tom Tate; Wikipedia: Tom Tate; Steven Miles, ABC Far North Queensland interview (Instagram); News24: Steven Miles ditches suit and tie for powerlifting competition (April 2025); OpenPowerlifting: Steven Miles; Wikipedia: Steven Miles. Checked 29 October 2026.