How to get rid of a double chin: what actually works

Caught yourself side-on in a mate’s photo and wondered where your jaw went? Here’s the straight answer: a double chin shrinks when you lose body fat overall, looks smaller when you fix how you hold your head, and, if it’s down to genes, a doctor can treat it. Chin exercises won’t melt it.

Below: what actually causes one, what an 18-month MRI trial found about losing weight, why jaw trainers and “mewing” don’t deliver, where to put your beard line, and the medical options in Australia.

Same face, two jawlines: a pad of fat under the chin is what blurs the line between jaw and neck. Image: Shutterstock

Double chin: the short version Works: losing fat overall. Chin fat tracked weight loss in an 18-month MRI trial of mostly men

losing fat overall. Chin fat tracked weight loss in an 18-month MRI trial of mostly men Helps how it looks: head up, phone at eye level, and a beard with the neckline in the right place

head up, phone at eye level, and a beard with the neckline in the right place Doesn’t work: chin and jaw exercises, jawline trainers or mewing for burning fat

chin and jaw exercises, jawline trainers or mewing for burning fat Medical options: fat-dissolving injections, fat freezing, liposuction and skin tightening, all through a doctor

fat-dissolving injections, fat freezing, liposuction and skin tightening, all through a doctor You’re not alone: 24% of Australian men surveyed in 2017 said they have one

What causes a double chin?

Mostly fat. Doctors call it submental fullness, and the most common cause is fat building up in a layer that sits just under the skin and above the thin platysma muscle of the neck (Seminars in Cutaneous Medicine and Surgery, 2017). But it isn’t only a weight thing: a clinical review notes it can show up regardless of body mass (Shamban, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Global Open, 2016), which is why some lean blokes have one and some heavy blokes don’t.

A 2025 review in Dermatologic Surgery lists the other players: a looser platysma, fat shifting with age, changes in the jaw bone and thinner skin. Ancestry matters too: people of African and Asian descent tend towards fuller volume under the chin, people of European descent towards loose skin and neck bands (Mariwalla et al., 2025). Our read: a small or set-back chin gives the soft tissue less to hang on, which is why some lean men still see a fold side-on.

Cause What helps Body fat Overall fat loss

or injections, freezing, liposuction Genes and jaw shape A beard, or a surgeon Ageing skin Skin tightening Head-forward posture Head up, screens higher Sources: Seminars in Cutaneous Medicine and Surgery 2017, Dermatologic Surgery 2025, Clinics in Plastic Surgery 2023 (linked in the text).

Does losing weight get rid of a double chin?

Yes, and there’s proper evidence for it. The CENTRAL trial put 278 adults, almost 90% of them men with an average age of 48, on a low-fat or Mediterranean low-carb diet for 18 months and scanned their necks and chins with MRI. Chin fat dropped 5.3% in the first six months and fat around the neck dropped 13.1%. Over the full 18 months, the change in chin fat tracked each man’s change in weight closely (Tsaban et al., Nutrients, 2021).

The catch: chin fat crept back faster than neck fat when weight returned. And you can’t pick where it goes first: when researchers had people train one leg for 12 weeks, the fat came off their arms and trunk, not the trained leg (Ramírez-Campillo et al., 2013).

Our read: the plan that shrinks the belly shrinks the chin, so start with how to lose your beer belly or the fat guy’s guide to losing weight and check progress with a side-on photo once a month.

The fat under your chin comes off with the fat round your middle, not on its own. Image: Shutterstock

Can bad posture cause a double chin?

It doesn’t add fat, but drop your head to read your phone and the soft tissue under your jaw bunches up against your neck. Spine surgeon Kenneth Hansraj calculated in 2014 that a head weighing about 4.5 to 5.5 kg loads the neck with roughly 27 kg when tilted 60 degrees forward, and estimated people spend two to four hours a day in that position (MPR News, Slate).

Our read: lift the phone to eye level and raise your laptop screen. When a camera comes out, stand tall and push your forehead slightly towards the lens: it stretches the skin under the jaw and costs nothing.

Head down over a phone is the angle that folds the skin under your jaw. Image: Garry Knight / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0

Do double chin exercises work?

Not for fat. Working a muscle doesn’t burn the fat on top of it: in one controlled study, people did seven ab exercises five days a week for six weeks and lost no belly fat, they just got better at curl-ups (Vispute et al., 2011). It’s the same reason crunches alone won’t give you a six pack.

Face exercises have thin evidence. A 2014 review found nine studies, none with a control group (Van Borsel et al., Aesthetic Surgery Journal). A 2025 systematic review found 12 studies covering 321 people, every one of them a woman aged 30 to 70, and called the evidence insufficient (Seraj et al., 2025). Nobody has tested them properly on men.

Jawline trainers (the silicone bite gadgets) can build the chewing muscles, but USC orofacial pain specialist Dr Laurel Henderson said, “There is no evidence that this does anything” for the face, and USC dentists warned about jaw clicking and joint damage (Healthline). Mewing, pressing your tongue to the roof of your mouth, fares no better. The American Association of Orthodontists’ president said there’s “no scientific evidence to support its claims of reshaping the jawline” and warned of loosened teeth and a shifted bite (Dental Products Report, Discover).

Does a beard hide a double chin?

Plenty of blokes think so. A 2017 Allergan survey of more than 3,500 Australians aged 20 to 60, reported by Australian Men’s Fitness, found 24% of men said they had a double chin, and 31% of those men grew a beard to hide it. It isn’t just vanity: 39% of men with one said it dented their confidence, and one in four men rated the chin, jaw or neck among the three features that matter most to how attractive a face is.

Our read: a beard works if the neckline is right. Keep the line about two fingers above your Adam’s apple: shave it higher and you show off the chin you’re hiding, let it run down your throat and it looks like a second chin with hair on it. Keep the sides tight and a little length at the chin to draw the jaw forward. The moustache trimming guide covers the tools, and if you’d rather go lip-only, pick a shape from our moustache styles.

A barber shaping the beard line along the jaw, the spot that decides whether a beard hides a double chin or frames it. Image: Gkbediako / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0

Medical treatments for a double chin in Australia

If the fat stays put at a healthy weight, reviews list injections, fat freezing and radiofrequency for the fat, and ultrasound, radiofrequency and lasers for loose skin (Clinics in Plastic Surgery, 2023, Seminars in Cutaneous Medicine and Surgery, 2017).

Treatment What it involves Fat-dissolving injections

deoxycholic acid Usually 2 to 6 sessions, about a month apart

swelling, bruising, numbness for days Fat freezing

cryolipolysis Cooling applicator, 1 hour a cycle

2 sessions 6 weeks apart in the main trial Liposuction Surgery through small cuts

local or general anaesthetic, weeks of swelling Skin tightening Ultrasound, radiofrequency or laser

for mild to moderate loose skin Sources: linked in the paragraphs below.

Fat-dissolving injections use deoxycholic acid, a synthetic copy of a bile acid that breaks down fat cells; treated cells can’t store fat again. Across 20 trials, 68% of treated people improved against 21% on placebo. About 4% had temporary nerve weakness that gave them an uneven smile, which usually cleared within one to two months (Shamban, 2016).

Fat freezing cools the fat until the cells die off. In the 60-person trial behind it, the fat layer under the chin was on average 2.0 mm (about 20%) thinner 12 weeks after treatment and 83% were satisfied, though the study was paid for by the device maker and had no control group (Kilmer et al., Lasers in Surgery and Medicine, 2016).

Liposuction is the surgical option, and under the chin is a common area for it. It isn’t a weight loss method, Medicare doesn’t cover it for looks, and swelling can take weeks or months to settle (healthdirect, Better Health Channel). Healthdirect suggests checking your surgeon on the AHPRA register.

Most cosmetic injectables contain prescription-only medicines, so in Australia they start with a consultation with a doctor or other prescriber, and clinics aren’t allowed to advertise them by name to the public (TGA, Clayton Utz). That’s why you won’t see brand names here.

Our read: spend three to six months on fat loss and posture first. If the chin is still there when the rest of you is lean, that’s the genetic kind, and that’s when a GP referral and a proper consult make sense.

Is a double chin a health problem?

On its own, no. But a thick neck and carrying extra weight are both listed risk factors for obstructive sleep apnoea (healthdirect), and in the CENTRAL trial, losing chin fat was independently linked to a better blood sugar profile (Nutrients, 2021). If you snore hard or wake up tired, mention it to your GP.