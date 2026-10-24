Bondi to Manly Ultra 2026: results, past winners and the 80 km course

Eighty kilometres, two of Sydney’s best-known beaches, and the Harbour Bridge in between. The Bondi to Manly Ultra follows the coast and harbour foreshore from Bondi Pavilion to Manly Beach, and this year’s race sold out.

Results: Saturday 24 October 2026 Men: James Paterson won the 80 km solo in 6:19:21, 12 minutes clear of Chris Turnbull (6:31:23) and Luke Townsend (6:33:40). Paterson was second last year. Women: Greta Truscott was first woman in 7:28:46, ahead of Jane Zouch (7:33:09) and Jenny McGuire (7:46:10). The relay results are still to come. Times are provisional, from live timing. The course closes at 7:30pm.

Bondi to Manly Ultra at a glance 2026 race: Saturday 24 October

Saturday 24 October Start: Bondi Pavilion, 4:30am for the 80 km solo; relays from 6am

Bondi Pavilion, 4:30am for the 80 km solo; relays from 6am Finish: Manly Beach; the course closes at 7:30pm

Manly Beach; the course closes at 7:30pm Distance: 80 km advertised, in four legs; the timing system measures about 78 km

80 km advertised, in four legs; the timing system measures about 78 km Climbing: about 1,375 m, by the organisers’ leg profiles

about 1,375 m, by the organisers’ leg profiles Formats: 80 km solo, two-person relay (2 x 40 km), four-person relay (4 x 20 km)

80 km solo, two-person relay (2 x 40 km), four-person relay (4 x 20 km) Elite standard: under 7:30 for men, under 8:45 for women

under 7:30 for men, under 8:45 for women Entries: 2026 sold out; there’s a waitlist

Bondi to Manly Ultra 2026 results

James Paterson didn’t lead early. He was sixth at the first timing point, about 18 minutes in, and seventh as he left the first aid station at Lyne Park, 20 km in. He was third by Milson Park, on the north side of the Harbour Bridge, second around Bradleys Head, and in front by the Spit, 4 hours 45 minutes into the race. He held the lead over North Head to the finish (MultiSport live timing).

It’s a step up from 2025, when Paterson finished second, 14 minutes behind France’s Florian Maro, in a field of 728 finishers (UTMB Index; MultiSport Australia). His winning time works out at about 4:51 per kilometre over the measured course, hills included.

Greta Truscott, first woman, was second woman in 2024, less than a minute behind Cheryl Greenway (UTMB Index).

Men’s 80 km solo, top five

Pos Runner Time 1 James Paterson 6:19:21 2 Chris Turnbull 6:31:23 3 Luke Townsend 6:33:40 4 Sota Maehara 6:37:55 5 James Fletcher 6:41:41 Provisional, from live timing.

Women’s 80 km solo

Pos Runner Time 1 Greta Truscott 7:28:46 2 Jane Zouch 7:33:09 3 Jenny McGuire 7:46:10 Provisional, from live timing.

Relay results will be added when the teams finish.

Past winners

Year Men Women 2026 James Paterson, 6:19:21* Greta Truscott, 7:28:46* 2025 Florian Maro (France), 6:02:46 Steph McCall (UK), 6:47:26 2024 Mark Langley (Australia), 6:04:01 Cheryl Greenway (UK), 7:23:58 *Provisional. Sources: MultiSport Australia, UTMB Index.

Maro’s 6:02:46 in 2025 is the fastest winning time of the past three races. In the 2025 relays, Vipers Dream Team was the fastest four-person team in 5:23:12; Delta Cats won the women’s teams in 6:38:51 and The Finance Bros the mixed teams in 6:11:53.

The Bondi to Manly course, leg by leg

The race is split into four legs, which is also how the relays work: each changeover is an aid station. Three of the four aid stations can be reached by ferry, which is how most support crews get around (race information; course guide).

Leg Distance Climb Solo cut-off 1. Bondi to Lyne Park, Rose Bay 19.78 km 331 m 8:20am 2. Lyne Park to Milson Park, Kirribilli 20.81 km 340 m 11:20am 3. Milson Park to Clontarf 23.24 km 433 m 3:50pm 4. Clontarf to Manly Beach 16.83 km 271 m 7:30pm finish Source: Bondi to Manly Ultra.

Leg 1: Coastal clifftops to South Head, then the harbour side via Watsons Bay.

Coastal clifftops to South Head, then the harbour side via Watsons Bay. Leg 2: Rushcutters Bay, Mrs Macquarie’s Chair, the Opera House, then over the Harbour Bridge.

Rushcutters Bay, Mrs Macquarie’s Chair, the Opera House, then over the Harbour Bridge. Leg 3: The longest and hilliest leg: Cremorne Point, Bradleys Head, Middle Head, the Spit.

The longest and hilliest leg: Cremorne Point, Bradleys Head, Middle Head, the Spit. Leg 4: Dobroyd Head, Manly Wharf, then the loop over North Head to the beach.

The third leg is the one to respect. It’s the longest and has the most climbing, on bush tracks around the headlands of Mosman, and it comes after 40 km of road and path. The last leg looks short on paper but keeps going up and down, and finishes with a loop over North Head before the drop to Manly.

North Head (left) and South Head from Dobroyd Head, on the last leg. Runners start on the southern side at Bondi and finish just over North Head at Manly. Photo: eyeintim, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

How hard is the Bondi to Manly Ultra?

For most runners the time limits are fair but not generous. The tightest cut-off is at Milson Park, about 40 km in, at 11:20am, which is 6 hours 50 minutes for 40.6 km, or about 10 minutes per kilometre from the 4:30am start. Walk the hills, run the flat, and keep moving through the aid stations.

If you’re weighing it up, a good first step is a road half or City2Surf, then a trail marathon. For what the body goes through over long days on its feet, see our guide to how far the human body can go; for a different kind of ultra, there’s backyard ultra in Australia. More races are in our Australian fitness races calendar.

Bondi to Manly Ultra: FAQ

Who won the Bondi to Manly Ultra 2026?

James Paterson won the men’s 80 km solo in 6:19:21. Greta Truscott was the first woman in 7:28:46. Both times are provisional.

How long is the Bondi to Manly Ultra?

It’s advertised as 80 km, split into four legs of about 17 to 23 km. The timing system measures the solo course at about 78 km, with roughly 1,400 m of climbing.

What time does the Bondi to Manly Ultra start?

The 80 km solo starts at 4:30am at Bondi Pavilion, with the elite wave first. The two-person relay starts at 6am and the four-person relay at 6:30am. The finish at Manly Beach closes at 7:30pm.

What is the cut-off for the Bondi to Manly Ultra?

Solo runners have to be through Lyne Park by 8:20am, Milson Park by 11:20am, Clontarf by 3:50pm and Manly Wharf by 5:30pm, and finish by 7:30pm. That’s 15 hours in all.

Can you still enter?

The 2026 race sold out. The organisers run a waitlist for the next one; the 2025 and 2026 races were both in late October.

Sources: Bondi to Manly Ultra, MultiSport Australia, UTMB Index. Update log: 24 October 2026, first published with provisional results.