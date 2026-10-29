Riders that Run: Jockey Damian Lane runs 2:42 marathons

On Saturday 30 August 2025, Damian Lane won the Group 1 Memsie Stakes at Caulfield on Treasure the Moment. About 16 hours later he was on the start line of the Sydney Marathon, and he crossed the finish near the Opera House in 2 hours 42 minutes, a personal best by almost eight minutes and 197th of 32,988 finishers (IdolHorse). “It was a busy weekend but definitely one to remember,” he said. (Here’s how that compares with the average marathon time.)

Lane isn’t the only jockey lacing up. Racing Victoria says a group of Victorian riders now run together, including Ben Allen, Jake Duffy, Jamie Mott and Daniel Stackhouse. Ahead of the Melbourne Cup, Lane, Allen and two-time Cup winner Mark Zahra answered our questions on how they train when they’re not riding.

Damian Lane: the running file Marathon best: 2:42:50, Sydney Marathon 2025, the day after a Group 1 win

2:42:50, Sydney Marathon 2025, the day after a Group 1 win Marathons: Melbourne and Sydney; racing seasons clash with most others

Melbourne and Sydney; racing seasons clash with most others Started: school cross-country; his first public race was a half marathon about four years ago

school cross-country; his first public race was a half marathon about four years ago Day job: 36 Group 1 wins to January 2026, including the 2019 Caulfield Cup and Cox Plate and the 2023 Japanese Derby

36 Group 1 wins to January 2026, including the 2019 Caulfield Cup and Cox Plate and the 2023 Japanese Derby Runs for: fitness, weight control and headspace; has raised money for the Royal Children’s Hospital

Jockeys Daniel Stackhouse, Damian Lane and Ben Allen (left to right) on the start line of the Herald Sun Run for the Kids. Photo: supplied by Racing Victoria.

Damian Lane: the 2:42 jockey

Lane, 32, grew up in Bunbury, WA, the son of two horse trainers, and is one of Australia’s most successful riders. He has 36 Group 1 wins in Australia, Japan and Hong Kong to January 2026, including the Caulfield Cup on Mer De Glace and the Cox Plate on Lys Gracieux in 2019 (Wikipedia; horseracing.com.au).

He has been running for as long as he can remember. “I enjoyed cross country running during my school years, then was always involved in sport until I started my occupation as a jockey in 2009,” he says. “After becoming a jockey I continued to run as a tool for weight control and general fitness.”

His first public race, a half marathon about four years ago, hooked him. “I loved how inclusive it was, loved how everyone was celebrated for having a go and challenging themselves regardless of level.”

So far he has run only Melbourne and Sydney, “as our busy racing seasons usually coincide with marathon dates”, and he has nothing planned for the rest of this year. Why does he do it? “I find I’m at my fittest when I’m running lots and also in the best headspace, because I get plenty of time away from racing while doing a hobby,” he says. “It’s so convenient and versatile: all you need are your running shoes and you can pretty much do it anywhere.”

Being a jockey gives him a head start, but not the whole way. “Jockeys are very fit athletes, so that takes them a long way, but it’s more about extra running load than what you are used to each week, to condition the body and legs,” he says. “You only get out what you put in, the same as the jockey life.” He told IdolHorse that the usual jockey routine of dehydrating the day before racing isn’t ideal marathon preparation. If you’re building up to your first, our 12-week marathon training plan is a free PDF.

Ben Allen: running to make the weight

Ben Allen, from Cranbourne, won his first Group 1 in the 2022 Oakleigh Plate on Marabi ((Star News; Just Horse Racing). For him, running is mostly about that daily fight with the scales.

On days he isn’t race riding, he’s at trackwork or jump-outs in the morning, then goes for a run. “It doesn’t have to be a big run, it is anywhere between 5 km to sometimes 7 km, or train in the altitude chamber,” he says. Afterwards he sits in a hot bath, especially in winter, “because it is cold outside and you don’t lose as much weight going for a run than you would during the summertime”.

He trains much harder now than he did as an apprentice, when he was naturally lighter. “When you’ve got to lose weight every day to ride, I find you have to be a lot fitter,” he says. “If you lose a couple of kilos before riding, you just fatigue so much quicker. If I run quite often, I always find I’m 100 times better when riding race day, especially when I need to lose a couple of kilos to ride.”

His biggest change has been his diet. “Not the binge eating, like the crappy foods that I used to eat,” he says. “I’ve cut out a lot of sugar compared to how I used to be,” though he still has an energy drink on race day so he doesn’t feel flat. His view on the mental side is simple: “If you look after the body, the mind will look after itself.”

Mark Zahra: less is more

Mark Zahra won back-to-back Melbourne Cups on Gold Trip in 2022 and Without A Fight in 2023 (Wikipedia; Canberra Times). After a lot of broken bones, he runs less than he used to and keeps his training low-impact.

His spring week, in his words: jump-outs at Cranbourne on Monday morning, then a swim of about 40 laps in the afternoon. Trackwork from about 5 to 7 on Tuesday, then “a bit of a walk, skip, maybe a little bit of a run”. Race day on Wednesday, with an hour-and-a-half walk in the morning and another 40-lap swim. Jump-outs at Flemington on Friday, a shorter swim and an hour of hot and cold, then Saturday morning “in the gym with the sweaters on” to lose the last kilo and a half before racing. Sunday is off.

He has one or two massages a week in spring, stretches a lot and uses the hot and cold pool. He also guards his sleep: he keeps Thursday mornings free so he can sleep in on Wednesday and Saturday nights. “If you can get good rest and sleep in during the week, I find you really bounce through the race day a lot better.”

The best advice he’s had? “Less is more.” “I used to really flog myself to make weight, and I’d check my weight all the time,” he says. “Now I barely check my weight. I find that if I drink water and rest and just do shorter amounts of work, then my weight seems just as good and my body feels better.”

He puts his preparation at about 70% body and 30% mind, and he’d like it closer to half and half. “Being mentally fresh on a race day makes a massive difference.” Even on holiday he tries to do something every day: “If you’re cooped up inside, you can start thinking about things too much.”

What the rest of us can take from it

None of these riders trains like a pro runner. They fit runs, swims and walks around 5am starts, and they lean on the boring basics: consistent easy kilometres, sleep, and eating better. Lane’s message for anyone thinking about a first race is the one that got him started: turn up and have a go.

Want to know what race riding asks of their bodies? Read how much jockeys weigh, and how they make it, and whether you are as fit as a racehorse.

CUP WEEK More for race week The fitness side of the race that stops the nation.

Sources: Q&As with Damian Lane, Ben Allen and Mark Zahra supplied by Racing Victoria, October 2026; IdolHorse, 2 September 2025; horseracing.com.au, Memsie Stakes 2025; Wikipedia: Damian Lane; Wikipedia: Mark Zahra; Canberra Times / AAP, 7 November 2023; Star News; Just Horse Racing. Checked 29 October 2026.