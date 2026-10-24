Mitchell Hooper’s Rogue run ends as Trey Mitchell wins the 2026 strongman

Mitchell Hooper’s hold on the Rogue Invitational is over. The Canadian, who won the strongman title in 2023, 2024 and 2025 and is the reigning World’s Strongest Man, led after the first day in Aberdeen and then fell to sixth. America’s Trey Mitchell won it instead, taking the last event, the Mons Meg stones, to finish one point ahead of Latvia’s Martins Licis (Rogue’s official leaderboard).

Result: Rogue Invitational 2026, Aberdeen Champion: Trey Mitchell (USA), 46 points. Martins Licis 45, Rayno Nel 44. Mitchell Hooper: sixth on 33 points, after leading on day one. It ends his run of three straight Rogue titles.

The other half of the weekend: the CrossFit men’s field, led by Dallin Pepper and Australia’s Jay Crouch after day two. Image: Rogue Fitness

How Hooper lost the lead

Hooper didn’t win an event on day one, but he was third or fourth in all three, which was enough to lead on 23 points, one ahead of Licis and two ahead of Rayno Nel, the man he beat by two points at World’s Strongest Man in April. Trey Mitchell was fifth on 20.

Day two went the other way. Hooper was eighth of nine in the yoke and log medley, sixth in the grip medley and last in the Mons Meg stones, where he didn’t finish inside the time cap. He scored 10 points across the three events. Mitchell scored 26.

Event Mitchell Hooper Trey Mitchell Deadlift ladder 4th, 5 lifts (7 pts) 5th, 5 lifts (6 pts) Viking press 3rd, 13 reps (8) 1st, 15 reps (10) Conan’s wheel 3rd, 837° (8) 7th, 419° (4) After day one 1st, 23 5th, 20 Yoke and log medley 8th (3) 1st, 8 reps, 1:52.16 (10) Grip medley 6th, 57.28 s (5) 5th, 56.46 s (6) Mons Meg stones 9th, time cap (2) 1st, 30.44 s (10) Final 6th, 33 1st, 46 Place, result and points per event (10 for a win). Source: Rogue’s official leaderboard.

How Trey Mitchell won

Mitchell won three of the six events: the Viking press (15 reps), the yoke and log medley and the stones. He went into the Mons Meg one point behind Licis (Fitness Volt) and won it in 30.44 seconds. Licis didn’t finish inside the time cap and was third in the event, so Mitchell took the title by a point. Nel was second in the stones and finished a point behind Licis overall.

It’s a big win for Mitchell, who was third at World’s Strongest Man this year. Fitness Volt notes that a grip injury has cost him at Rogue before, and that he tore an Achilles tendon at the event a few years ago. He was fifth in the grip medley this time, one place ahead of Hooper.

Final standings

Place Athlete Points 1 Trey Mitchell (USA) 46 2 Martins Licis (Latvia) 45 3 Rayno Nel (South Africa) 44 4 Ondřej Fojtů (Czech Republic) 37 5 Paddy Haynes (United Kingdom) 36 6 Mitchell Hooper (Canada) 33 7 Pavlo Kordiyaka (Ukraine) 30 8= Austin Andrade (USA) 26.5 8= Thomas Evans (USA) 26.5 Source: Rogue’s official leaderboard, final after six events.

In the strongwoman, Angelica Jardine (USA) beat two-time champion Inez Carrasquillo by one point, also by winning the stones. The full results for all four divisions, including the CrossFit, which finishes early on Monday morning (Australian time), are on our Rogue Invitational 2026 results page.

What it means for Hooper

One bad day doesn’t change his year. Hooper is still the 2026 World’s Strongest Man and won the Arnold Strongman Classic for the fourth year running in March (see our Mitchell Hooper profile). He had won Rogue and the Arnold every year since 2023; now only the Arnold run is left. And the top three here finished within two points of each other. For how the title of strongest man stacks up across sports, see who is the strongest man in the world.

FAQ

Who won the 2026 Rogue Invitational strongman?

Trey Mitchell of the USA, on 46 points, ahead of Martins Licis (45) and Rayno Nel (44).

Where did Mitchell Hooper finish at Rogue 2026?

Sixth, on 33 points. He led after day one but scored 10 points on day two.

Who won the 2026 Rogue Invitational strongwoman?

Angelica Jardine of the USA, one point ahead of Inez Carrasquillo.

Has Mitchell Hooper won the Rogue Invitational before?

Yes, three times in a row, in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Sources: Rogue’s official leaderboard (checked 9:10am AEDT, 25 October 2026); Fitness Volt.